Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun inherit the Earth in new trailer for ‘Love Me’

Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are a buoy and a satellite in the new trailer for Love Me.

The film, which is the debut feature from writers and directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, blends genre to explore what it means to be alive and in love. Through the use of live action, animation and animatronics, the movie also explores artificial intelligence and self-identity.

Taking place after humanity is extinct, Love Me follows a buoy and a satellite who inherit the Earth with only the internet to teach them about what it means to be humans who are alive and in love.

Over the course of the trailer, the buoy and the satellite search about humanity on several different websites, such as Google and YouTube. Eventually, they take on the physical form of a once real-life couple who made videos about their lives for YouTube, played by Stewart and Yeun.

“Have you ever considered how impossible it is that we found each other?” Stewart asks Yeun in the trailer. “Life, it’s full of rainbows and light. It’s intense … I’m not even a buoy anymore. I’m just me.”

Love Me arrives in theaters on Jan. 31.

Nicole Kidman wants to work with Martin Scorsese: ‘If he does a film with women’
Maria Moratti/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is down to collaborate with Martin Scorsese, as long as he’s down to tell a story about women.

The actress told Vanity Fair in an interview released Wednesday that she would like to work with the iconic director, under one condition.

“I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” Kidman said.

While Kidman didn’t elaborate any further, Scorsese has been criticized for the depictions of and lack of characters who are women in his films.

The actress also spoke about other directors she’s interested in working with.

“I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jonze. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke. And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people.”

Kidman also spoke about being a part of two recent projects — The Perfect Couple and Babygirl — which were directed by women.

“I’m trying to support all of these women at all different ages, at all different stages in their careers, put my weight behind them and go, ‘I’m here and I’m at your disposal and I’m ready,'” Kidman said.

 

‘It happens’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks tardy rumors, reports he used water bottles as urinals on set
ABC/Paula Lobo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t holding back in a GQ Man of the Year cover story interview, which addresses some reports of seemingly odd behavior on the set of his upcoming holiday movie, Red One

Evidently, that includes him not holding back on set, either: “I pee in a bottle,” he confirmed to the magazine, regarding a report from The Wrap that alleged the superstar sometimes takes his bathroom breaks on the go on set. 

“I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth,'” Johnson maintains. 

Of The Wrap’s allegation that he was habitually late to the Red One set, ballooning the budget in the process, Dwayne called that ridiculous.

He adds, “[Being late] happens, too. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount.”

For one, the movie’s director, Jake Kasdan, backs him up, saying Johnson “never missed a day of work ever. … He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody.”

The filmmaker continues, “Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

Johnson’s Red One co-star Chris Evans agrees, saying Johnson’s alleged tardiness was mostly due to his morning workout regimen — and it was already baked into his schedule. “He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up.”

Moreover, Evans singled out Johnson’s generosity toward the crew, routinely pouring tens of thousands of dollars into a weekly raffle. “I think on one Friday, Dwayne gave away something like close to a hundred thousand dollars,” Evans maintains.

 

‘Smile 2’ laughs its way to No. 1 at the box office with million debut
Paramount Pictures

Smile 2 opened with an estimated $23 million to top the domestic box office this weekend. The psychological thriller, starring Naomi Scott, did equally well overseas, where it grabbed an estimated $23 million, for a global tally of $46 million.

The Wild Robot took second place, delivering an estimated $10.1 million at the North American box office in its third week of release, for a total of $101.7 million. Overseas, the animated adventure earned an estimated $23 million, for a worldwide tally of $193 million.

Terrifier 3 scared up an estimated $9.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $36.2 million after four weeks. The horror flick added an estimated $3 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $44.8 million.

Fourth place went to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, collecting an estimated $5 million at the North American box office after seven weeks. Its domestic tally now stands at $284 million. Globally, the sequel has earned $434.5 million to date.

Rounding out the top five was the Florence Pugh/Andrew Garfield-led romantic drama We Live in Time, which added an estimated $4.1 million in its first week of wide release. It’s domestic total currently stands at $4.5 million and $4.8 million worldwide.

