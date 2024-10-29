Kristin Chenoweth says she’s “deceased” after Ariana Grande’s special ‘Wicked’ screening

Universal

As a kid, Ariana Grande was obsessed with the musical Wicked, and at age 10, she got to go backstage and meet the cast, including Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway. In a full-circle moment, Ariana, who plays Glinda in the new Wicked film, recently hosted a screening attended by Chenoweth.

In addition to Chenoweth, the screening was attended by other actresses who have played Glinda and Wicked‘s other main character, Elphaba, onstage over the years. Ariana posted photos of the event and wrote, “a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours.”

Chenoweth posted a video of herself reviewing the film, saying, “I’m dying. I’m deceased. I’m actually dead. I’m not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special … Cynthia and Ariana are amazing.”

Ariana responded, “the most special night. i’ll cherish forever. i love you so much.” Cynthia Erivo added, “The queen mother hath spoken.”

She added, “this movie is a love letter to you all, to @kchenoweth and @idinamenzel and to all of our big beautiful Ozian family that has been bringing their life to this material for 21 years,” Ari continued, mentioning Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway. It wasn’t clear if Menzel attended the screening.

“i’m so deeply grateful to be your movie Glinda and to stand alongside the most utterly astoundafying movie Elphaba @cynthiaerivo,” she added. “my heart is very overwhelmed this morning and grateful to our Broadway family. it’s an honor to share Oz with you all forevermore.”

Whoopi Goldberg on season 28 of ‘The View’: “Even people who hate us love us”
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

The View aired its season 28 premiere on ABC on Tuesday and, with it, brought about a new era of the show.

Despite broadcasting in a brand-new building, debuting a new theme song and getting used to a different studio, the hosts of the country’s most-watched daytime talk show say nothing’s changing about why The View connects with audiences.

“Even people who hate us love us,” Whoopi Goldberg told ABC Audio. “You know that this is what we’re thinking. It may not be what you want to hear at any given time, but it’s what we are all thinking. Which gives other people the idea that they too can talk with their friends and survive.”

Joy Behar, the only original panelist, said people keep tuning in for the show’s spontaneity. “The fact that we’re not rehearsed, that we don’t know what we’re going to say until we’re sitting there,” Behar said.

With it being an election year, host Sara Haines says to expect many Hot Topics to be political.

“I would argue that the election stuff is probably the most exciting right now. Just every election is historical in its own way. This one’s proving … to be unprecedented in new ways, and so to watch it take shape, it’s kind of front of mind at all times,” Haines said.

Sometimes the panelists disagree, especially about politics. Goldberg says the different viewpoints on display are another reason people enjoy watching the show.

“This is a show about people talking about stuff that sometimes is uncomfortable and sometimes it’s not done the way you want it to get done. But you always know we’re never dull. We’re never boring,” Goldberg said. “Most people see themselves in at least one of us … so we are a universal table.”

Sigourney Weaver confirms role in upcoming ‘Mandalorian’ movie
Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage

Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that she’s been tapped for a role in the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and she was particularly excited to meet one of the film’s big stars.

“I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day,” she tells Deadline in an interview published on Aug. 28.

The actress didn’t spill any of the details about her character, except that she has a “very” fun part in the movie.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Weaver, who is also a veteran of the Avatar movies, tells the outlet. “I can’t say much about it right now, but it’s fun to bounce between all these different universes.”

Weaver also confirmed that she’ll be returning to the Avatar franchise for the fourth and fifth installments, telling Deadline, “Yeah, I think I’m allowed to say that.”

Looking back on the first Avatar movie, Weaver says, “I remember reading the script … and reading about these blue people with pointed ears and tails riding on these creatures through floating mountains … I couldn’t imagine any of it being shot. I honestly couldn’t imagine how he would ever make a film that looked like this and had these elements.”

She adds, “But I’m so glad for Jim [Henson], and for the success of these films, which has meant we’re able to keep making them. I just finished working on Avatar 3 earlier this month, actually, and I think the series will continue to grow and be more and more hard-hitting.”

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

New ‘Gladiator II’ trailer reveals huge link to the Oscar-winning original
Paramount Pictures

Paul MescalDenzel Washington and Pedro Pascal star in a brand-new trailer for Gladiator II that was released by Paramount Pictures on Monday, and it reveals a key link to Ridley Scott‘s original film.

“Whose head could I give you to satisfy your fury?” Washington’s character, Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer, asks Mescal’s Lucius in the new trailer.

“The general will do,” Lucius responds, setting up the context for a duel between Lucius and Pascal’s character, Marcus Acacius, the general who demolished Lucius’ adopted homeland, leading to his enslavement.

“I will have my vengeance,” Lucius says.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Lucius’ mother, Lucilla, also appears in the trailer — and drops the bombshell that Russell Crowe‘s character from the 2000 epic was his father.

“Lucius, take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus, and I see him in you,” she says.

While Lucius appeared as a boy in the first film, and it was apparent Lucilla and Maximus had a relationship in the past, she never mentioned that Lucius was his son.

The action-packed trailer for Scott’s sequel also features charging rhinos, decadent Roman-era costumes, and a dramatic conversation between Macrinus and Lucius.

The film also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi, Tim McInnerny, Alexander Karim, Rory McCann and more.

Gladiator II arrives in theaters Nov. 22.

