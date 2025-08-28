Kyiv hit by ‘massive’ Russian missile, drone attack, officials say, with 18 killed

Kyiv hit by ‘massive’ Russian missile, drone attack, officials say, with 18 killed

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian missile on August 28, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine came under a major combined missile and drone attack overnight into Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, with at least 18 people — four of them children — killed in the capital.

“Kyiv is under massive attack,” the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko said in a post on Telegram. At least 48 people were injured across the city, the military administration said.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 598 drones and 31 missiles into the country overnight, of which 563 drones and 26 missiles were shot down or suppressed. Impacts were reported across 13 locations, the air force said, with falling debris reported in 26 locations.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post to Telegram that it was “a terrible night” for the capital. He reported “many damaged buildings” across five city districts.

“These include both non-residential buildings and high-rise apartments,” Klitschko said. “Educational institutions, transport infrastructure. Emergency services are working on site everywhere.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes represented “a clear response to everyone in the world who for weeks and months has been calling for a ceasefire and real diplomacy. Russia chooses ballistics over the negotiating table. It chooses to continue the killings rather than end the war.”

“This means that Russia still does not fear the consequences,” Zelenskyy added. “Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world closes its eyes to the killed children and looks for excuses for Putin.”

Zelenskyy urged a response from nations like China and Hungary, which have expressed sympathy with Russia’s position. “It is definitely time for new tough sanctions against Russia for everything it is doing,” he added.

“All deadlines have already been missed, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy have been spoiled. Russia must feel its responsibility for every strike, for every day of this war,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the overnight strikes also damaged damaged the building housing the European Union mission to Ukraine in Kyiv. “We insist on strong international reactions to Russia’s brutal strike on Kyiv and other cities,” Sybiha wrote in a post to X.

European Council President Antonio Costa confirmed the damage to the building in a post to social media, describing the attack as a “Russian deliberate strike.” No injuries were reported at the building.

“Horrified by yet another night of deadly Russian missile attacks on Ukraine,” Costa wrote. “The EU will not be intimidated. Russia’s aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people,” he added.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the attack served as “another grim reminder of what is at stake.” She added, “It shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorize Ukraine.”

The latest barrage continued the nightly tempo of Russian strikes, though the scale of the attacks through August have so far been smaller than in July and June. In August so far, Russia has launched a daily average of around 118 drones and four missiles into Ukraine, according to Ukrainian air force data analyzed by ABC News.

The daily averages for July were around 201 drones and six missiles, and in June 181 drones and eight missiles.

Wednesday night’s strike was the largest on Ukraine since Aug. 21 and the first major strike on Kyiv for several weeks.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the strikes, which continue despite White House efforts to broker a peace deal.

Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukrainian officials will meet with members of the Trump administration in New York on Friday. On the agenda are security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent future Russian aggression — a key element of the negotiations that took center stage when Zelenskyy and a slate of European leaders visited the White House last week.

“The task is to accelerate as much as possible so that this too becomes a lever – a lever of influence: the Russians must see how seriously the world is determined and how dire the consequences will be for Russia if the war continues,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down at least 102 Ukrainian drones overnight.

ABC News’ Nataliia Popova, Natalia Kushniir, Oleksiy Phemyskiy and Guy Davies contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Eiffel Tower closes early as Europe swelters under heat wave
Eiffel Tower closes early as Europe swelters under heat wave
Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu via Getty Images

(PARIS) — As a heat wave scorches most of Europe, the Eiffel Tower announced it will be closing early on Tuesday with France expected to hit triple-digit temperatures.

With temperatures in Paris expected to reach 38.3 degrees Celsius — approximately 101 degrees Fahrenheit — on Tuesday, the Eiffel Tower will “exceptionally close at 4:00 p.m.,” according to a statement on the monument’s official website.

Last entry for ticket holders is at 2:30 p.m. local time and visitors without tickets are “asked to postpone their visit until after Thursday,” the website said.

During this heat wave, people are encouraged to “please remember to protect yourselves from the sun and stay hydrated regularly,” the website said.

The Eiffel Tower’s website said fountains leading to the monument’s forecourt are available for individuals seeking respite from the heat.

Other countries — including Portugal and Spain — have broken heat records this week, while in London, it was the hottest Wimbledon opening day ever, with temperatures hitting 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.

The temperature hit a record 46 degrees Celsius (about 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southern Spanish town of El Granado on June 28, the hottest ever in the country, according to the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization.

“Everybody is at risk,” Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization, said in a statement Tuesday. “If you go out without water in the middle of the day, to do jogging, have a bike ride, you will probably have health problems or even die.”

Officials in Scotland also continue a “round-the-clock” effort to battle wildfires in the Cairngorms, a mountain range located in the eastern part of the country, according to the Scottish Gamekeepers Association.

“Extreme heat is no longer a rare event — it has become the new normal. The planet is getting hotter and more dangerous — no country is immune,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Higher temperatures are expected on Wednesday, before rain brings relief to some areas, according to The Associated Press.

“What is exceptional — and I would stress exceptional but not unprecedented — is the time of year,” Nullis said in a statement. “We are July 1, and we are seeing episodes of extreme heat which normally we would see later on.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Israel reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire proposal
Israel reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire proposal
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(TEL AVIV, Israel) — Hamas’ latest response to a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal is “currently being reviewed” by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday.

Hamas announced Wednesday night it had submitted to mediators a response to the ceasefire deal currently on the table. The details of Hamas’ response were not immediately made public.

Sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News that a trilateral meeting in Italy between top Israeli, Qatari and American officials is slated to discuss Hamas’s response as early as today. The U.S. State Department said Wednesday President Trump’s Mideast Envoy was traveling to Italy to meet with top officials regarding a Gaza ceasefire.

Representatives from Israel and the militant group have been in Doha, Qatar, for more than two weeks working on a ceasefire proposal for the 21-month-old conflict in Gaza.

Those negotiations continue as more than 100 aid groups warned Wednesday that the enclave was on the verge of “mass starvation.”

ABC News’ Diaa Ostaz contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump sending weapons to Ukraine, threatens ‘severe tariffs’ against Russia if ceasefire deal not reached in 50 days
Trump sending weapons to Ukraine, threatens ‘severe tariffs’ against Russia if ceasefire deal not reached in 50 days
Michael Sorrow/Anadolu via Getty Images

(BUDAPEST) — President Donald Trump threatened “severe tariffs” against Russia if a ceasefire deal isn’t reached in 50 days over its war in Ukraine.

“We’re very, very unhappy with them,” Trump said of Russia during remarks in the Oval Office alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday.

“Tariffs at about 100%. You call them secondary tariffs, you know what that means,” he added.

Trump also announced an agreement with NATO regarding weapons to assist Ukraine amid Russia’s onslaught.

“We’ve made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons and they’re going to be paying for them. We, the United States, will not be having any payment made,” Trump said.

Rutte called the deal “really big” and said this is “Europeans stepping up.”

The announcement comes after Russia launched four missiles and 136 drones into Ukraine overnight into Monday morning, according to Ukraine’s air force.

Ukraine’s air force said in a post to Telegram that 108 drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized during the latest attack, with 28 drones impacting in 10 locations. Falling debris from downed drones was reported in four locations, the air force said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed 11 Ukrainian drones overnight into Monday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is continuing the long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities despite criticism from Trump, whose months-long push for a ceasefire and eventual peace deal has thus far failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Trump had said Sunday that the U.S. would provide Kyiv with more Patriot surface-to-air systems to help defend against Russia’s nightly bombardments.

Asked when he expected some weapons, including Patriot systems, to arrive in Ukraine, Trump told reporters on Monday, “We’re going to have some come very soon, within days.”

Rutte added that the next arms delivery to Ukraine will encompass a wider range of military equipment, extending beyond the Patriot missile systems.

Trump said Sunday that the U.S. would provide more “sophisticated” equipment to aid Kyiv in its defense against Russian attacks.

“We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “They’re going to pay us 100% for them, and that’s the way we want it,” Trump said.

Asked if he would still send 10 Patriot missiles to Ukraine — as announced last week — the president said the number has not been finalized but that Kyiv would be receiving more aid.

“I haven’t agreed on the number yet, but they’re going to have some because they do need protection,” he said.

“But the European Union is paying for it,” Trump added. “We’re not paying anything for it, but we will send it. It will be business for us, and we will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people.”

“He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening. There’s a little bit of a problem there,” Trump continued.

The Patriot surface-to-air missile system has become one of Ukraine’s most important platforms during Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022. Since 2023, Patriots in Ukraine have been used to down drones, ballistic missiles and Russian aircraft.

Ukraine now fields at least six Patriots, two of which were provided by the U.S. and the others by different NATO allies.

Ukraine has other air defense platforms — among them the European IRIS-T and SAMP-T systems — but none have been so publicly celebrated by Ukraine for blunting Russian attacks. The system, which entered U.S. service in the 1980s, has even been credited with shooting down Russian hypersonic missiles.

Sen. Lindsey Graham told ABC News last week that Trump is “ready” to act on a sweeping Senate bill that would impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries that buy oil and gas from Russia.

Trump, Graham said Wednesday, is “trying to get Putin to the table, but Putin’s not responding.” The legislation will include a waiver allowing Trump to lift sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil or uranium for 180 days, Graham said.

Responding to Trump’s remarks on Sunday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a Monday briefing, “A lot has been said about the high cost and so on, now it seems that these supplies will be paid for by Europe,” as quoted by Russia’s state Tass news agency.

“Some things will be paid for, some things will not be paid for, but the fact remains that the supply of weapons, ammunition and military equipment from the United States has continued and continues to Ukraine,” Peskov said,

Meanwhile, Trump’s Russia-Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday. Zelenskyy said they had a “productive conversation” in which they discussed possible sanctions against Russia.

“We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer,” Zelenskyy said in a statement. “This includes strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, joint production, and procurement of defense weapons in collaboration with Europe. And of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it.”

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie and Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.