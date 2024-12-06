Kyle Mooney on his directorial debut film, ‘Y2K’

A24

Go back to 1999 with Kyle Mooney‘s new film, Y2K.

The A24 release, which arrives in theaters on Friday, is Mooney’s directorial debut. He told ABC Audio the actual Y2K was kind of a letdown, but he “was sort of kind of minorly obsessed with it.”

The phenomenon “always was in the back of my head,” Mooney said. “One day, New Year’s Day 2019, I had the small seed of an idea of this movie about teenagers who go to a high school party and Y2K actually happens.”

From that seed of an idea the film was born. Mooney wrote it with his collaborator Evan Winter, who was just as excited as he was to bring their adolescence to the big screen.

“I think the premise of our movie feels like such a sort of obvious idea. It’s sort of surprising that nobody’s done this. Nobody’s explored Y2K and that sort of alternate history where things do go bad,” Mooney said. “There’s not a ton of stuff where you get to see 1999, 2000 era in the movies. So it was fun for us to relive that.”

Did this disaster comedy come from Mooney’s actual real-life fears about what would happen on Y2K? Perhaps subconsciously, he said.

“My mom, I remember she was a little fearful. She bought a bunch of jugs of water and some Kudos bars and stuffed them in the pantry just in case anything awful went down,” Mooney said. He imagined “maybe the supermarkets would be closed for a day or something like that.”

“And then when nothing happened, it was like kind of life goes on,” Mooney said. “I was probably just trying to, you know, instant message my crush or whatever.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jean Smart kicks off ‘SNL”s 50th season with Jelly Roll; Ariana Granda, Michael Keaton coming back, too
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Saturday Night Live has revealed that Jean Smart will be the first guest host of the show’s 50th season on Sept. 28. It will mark her debut on the stage of Studio 8H.

Smart and her HBO show Hacks were honored Sunday at the 76th Emmy Awards with an upset win for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Smart picking up her sixth trophy.

Incidentally, Jelly Roll, who was featured in the Emmys in memoriam statement, will be Smart’s musical guest.

SNL also announced that stand-up comic Nate Bargatze is returning with Saturday Night Live veteran Coldplay on Oct. 5; Wicked star Ariana Grande will be Oct. 12’s guest host, with Stevie Nicks as her musical act.

The Oct. 19 show will feature Michael Keaton, with Billie Eilish returning as musical guest, while Nov. 2 show will welcome back John Mulaney, with Chappell Roan making her SNL debut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Original ‘SNL’ star Laraine Newman on hosting Thursday’s Sentinel Awards, looking back at ‘SNL’
Photo: Rob Lewine

On Thursday evening at the Norman Lear Center in Los Angeles, a collection of television shows will be hailed for their ability to “inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”

Original Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman will host the Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society’s Sentinel Awards show.

Honored this year will be ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds; and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez.

I love the idea of shows that deal with the conversation of the most pressing issues that we’re dealing with in our culture,” Newman tells ABC Audio. “And all of these shows present it in a way that is the most palatable way imaginable, which is comedy, which is also exactly what Norman Lear did.”

The performer is also celebrating dual 50th anniversaries this year: The Groundlings comedy troupe in which she was an original member and Saturday Night Live, which had its first show on Oct. 11, 1975. 

Newman was on the show until 1980’s season. She said it took some time to realize SNL‘s significance: “I think subsequent years, when it was clear that it was going to be an institution and that each year, with each successive cast … it always moved the tone and voice and style of comedy forward.”

The show’s first-ever episode is the basis of Jason Reitman‘s film Saturday Night, for which she was extensively interviewed. Emily Fairn plays Newman. “I loved the movie,” Newman gushes, calling it “incredibly entertaining and exciting.”  

The movie plays out in real time, ending with Cory Michael Smith, playing Chevy Chase, saying, “Live from New York: It’s Saturday Night!” — which Newman said brought her to tears.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Moana 2’ special look features Moana sailing the seas in new adventure
Disney

A new special look at Moana 2 is here.

Walt Disney Animation Studios teased more of the highly anticipated sequel in a special look video on Tuesday, which features Moana sailing the seas of Oceania, battling monsters and more with her pal Maui by her side.

The special look also features Auli’i Cravalho, who voices Moana, singing a new song in the film called “We’re Back.”

News of the Moana sequel was first announced in February by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and a trailer for the film debuted at D23 in Anaheim, California, in August.

Fans of the film were first introduced to Moana in 2016. The first film follows the adventurous teenager as she embarks on a quest to save her people on the Polynesian island of Motunui.

A press release for the sequel describes the film as following Moana “on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.”

During an interview with Good Morning America at D23, Dwayne Johnson, who voices Maui in the film, shared what fans can expect from Moana in the sequel.

“There’s something in her instinct and in her gut,” he said at the time. “There’s an inner voice that keeps telling her that there’s more out there. And it’s beyond the reef as she thought before but also, there’s more — especially when it comes to the culture and the islands — and you have a young lady who’s just not satisfied with what is currently happening and she does believe there’s more and she needs a little help from her demigod friend, Maui, and we go on a crazy, unbelievable adventure.”

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.