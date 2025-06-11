LA protests lead to federal charges for 2 men accused of throwing Molotov cocktails
(LOS ANGELES) — Two men are being charged by the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles for possession of an unregistered destructive device for their alleged roles in the LA protest violence, federal prosecutors will announce Wednesday.
Emiliano Galvez and Wrackkie Quiogue are both accused of trying to throw Molotov cocktails at police, according to federal prosecutors.
When the LAPD approached Quiogue — who officials said was armed with a Molotov cocktail at Sunday’s protest in downtown LA — he allegedly “threw the Molotov cocktail into the air and attempted to flee,” the complaint said. The confrontation was caught on officer body camera.
LAPD officers subdued Quiogue and arrested him, prosecutors said.
Galvez is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail over a wall toward LA sheriff’s deputies who were “engaging in crowd control activities” during a protest in Paramount, a city in south LA County , on Saturday, federal prosecutors said. The incident was caught on officer body camera.
Galvez was arrested after a foot chase, officials said.
The protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue to grip LA; Mayor Karen Bass issued an overnight curfew for about 1 square mile of downtown.
The protests have also spread to other cities including New York City, Seattle, Chicago San Francisco, Boston, and Austin, Texas.
(WASHINGTON) — If allowed to go into effect, the Trump administration’s new policy on transgender soldiers would be a “de facto blanket prohibition” that seeks “to eradicate transgender service,” a federal judge wrote Thursday in issuing a preliminary injunction against the policy.
In a 65-page opinion issued late Thursday, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle became the second federal judge to block the policy, which he described as discriminatory and disconnected from the goals of “military readiness, unit cohesion, lethality, or any of the other touchstone phrases long used to exclude various groups from service.”
The Justice Department filed notice Friday that it would appeal the judge’s decision.
While the Trump administration had argued that the judiciary should defer to military leadership, Judge Settle — who was nominated to the bench by President George W. Bush near the height of the War on Terror — said he is unable to condone a “unsupported, dramatic and facially unfair exclusionary policy.”
“The government falls well short of its burden to show that banning transgender service is substantially related to achieving unit cohesion, good order, or discipline. Although the Court gives deference to military decision making, it would be an abdication to ignore the government’s flat failure to address plaintiffs’ uncontroverted evidence that years of open transgender service promoted these objectives,” he wrote.
The group of seven active-duty service members who brought the lawsuit argued that the policy “purposefully discriminates” against soldiers based on their gender identity — an argument that Justice Department lawyers attempted to rebut by reframing the question as a medical issue, impacting only people who suffer gender dysphoria. Judge Settle was unconvinced, writing that the policy “uses gender dysphoria as a proxy to ban all transgender service members.”
“The government’s arguments are not persuasive, and it is not an especially close question on this record,” he wrote, finding that each of the plaintiffs would be irreparably harmed by the policy, which would curtail their military service.
Judge Settle also called out the Trump administration for seemingly disregarding the service history of the transgender soldiers who brought the case, such as the Commander Emily Shilling, a naval aviator with 19 years of service who flew 60 combat missions before becoming a Navy test pilot.
“There is no claim and no evidence that she is now, or ever was, a detriment to her unit’s cohesion, or to the military’s lethality or readiness, or that she is mentally or physically unable to continue her service,” Settle wrote.
“There is no claim and no evidence that Shilling herself is dishonest or selfish, or that she lacks humility or integrity. Yet absent an injunction, she will be promptly discharged solely because she is transgender,” wrote the judge.
(NEW YORK) — April may be known for its rain showers — but when the clouds part, nighttime skygazers can enjoy meteor showers and other dazzling displays all month long, according to astronomers.
Viewers in the Northern Hemisphere will be treated to simultaneous meteor showers this month. Fireballs from the Lyrids and the Eta Aquarids will be streaking through the sky at the same time from April 20 to 26, according to NASA.
The Lyrids originate from the Comet Thatcher and peak during late April, when they release about 18 meteors per hour, according to NASA.
Viewers should look for the Lyrids during the darkest hours, after moonset and before predawn, astronomers say. Lyrids appear to radiate near the star Vega.
The Eta Aquarids originate from the Comet Halley and typically peak during early May every year, releasing about 50 meteors per hour at their peak, according to NASA. They are also known for their speed, traveling nearly 41 miles per second through the atmosphere.
Astronomers recommend viewing the Eta Aquarids during the predawn hours. Look toward Aquarius, where the radiance of the Eta Aquarids appears to originate from. The Eta Aquarids will be active from April 20 to May 21.
Early April is also a good time to attempt the “Messier Marathon,” a challenge in which observers attempt to view as many of the 110 Messier objects as possible — including nebulae, star clusters and galaxies, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
Other notable events will take place in early April.
On Wednesday, the Pleiades star cluster appears near the Moon, according to EarthSky. On Thursday, the moon will align with Jupiter.
Several celestial objects will form a line in April. On Saturday — as well as from April 11 to 12 — the moon and Mars will come together and be joined by twin stars Castor and Pollux, according to EarthSky.
In addition, the sun’s magnetic field is still in its solar maximum, making northern lights events more frequent. Peak solar activity is expected until March 2026.
The events will be visible from the Northern Hemisphere by both telescope and the naked eye, according to astronomers.
(CINCINNATI) — Authorities in Ohio said a man “purposely” struck and killed a sheriff’s deputy the day after his teen son was fatally shot by police.
Rodney Hinton Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the sheriff’s deputy, who was struck Friday while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, according to authorities.
Cincinnati police said Hinton is the father of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by an officer the day before.
At a court appearance on Saturday, Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies packed the courtroom in support of the fallen deputy, according to ABC Cincinnati affiliate WCPO.
Prosecuting attorney Ryan Nelson said that Hinton Jr.’s movements in his car on Friday were “calculated and premeditated.” He added, “He lined up his car, deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff.”
The attorney representing Hinton Jr. said that he faces a “very serious, very terrible charge” but noted that he has no felonies in his record.
“I understand that this is an emotionally charged situation,” the attorney said, mentioning the death of Hinton Jr.’s son. He added, “I understand that there is a lot of sadness and a lot of anger in this room right now and in the community at large.”
The judge ordered Hinton Jr. held without bond in the Clermont County jail until his next hearing on May 6.
In a statement Saturday, attorneys representing the Hinton family said they were hired to investigate the death of Ryan Hinton and that Rodney Hinton, along with other family members, met with Cincinnati police on Friday to view body camera footage of his shooting death.
“Ryan Hinton’s family, including Ryan’s father, was present at the meeting and they were understandably distraught as they watched the bodycam video,” the statement said. “After the meeting with the police department, Ryan Hinton’s father left in his own vehicle and that was the last we heard from him until learning about the tragic incident involving a law enforcement officer who was working a traffic detail near the University of Cincinnati.”
The attorneys are Michael Wright, Shean Williams and Robert Gresham of The Cochran Firm, as well as Anthony Pierson of Pierson and Pierson, LLC, according to WCPO.
The statement went on to say: “This is an unimaginable tragedy for this community. Ryan Hinton’s family is heartbroken by this tragic turn of events and we are all devastated for the family of the officer who was killed.”
The deputy has not yet been publicly identified under an Ohio law that protects the privacy of victims and their families. However, police said the deputy had recently retired and was serving in a special capacity with the department.