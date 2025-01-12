LA ‘still in such a dangerous situation’: FEMA Administrator Criswell

ABC News

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warned that Los Angeles is “still in such a dangerous situation” in an interview Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“I think the biggest concern that I have right now is the fact that we are still in such a dangerous situation — the red flag warnings have been reissued, the winds are coming back and we still want to make sure that people are in a safe place,” Criswell told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “And I know that that’s hard for so many, because they want to get back in. They want to see their home. They want to see if there’s anything left.”

Criswell urged that following that guidance is crucial not just to protect Los Angeles residents, but also to keep firefighters safe as they battle the devastating wildfires.

“That is the most important piece as they continue to try to contain this fire,” she said.

As the crisis continues, Criswell emphasized that the federal government is doing all it can to support firefighting and recovery efforts.

“We need to really start to take this time to put that plan in place, to help them with what they’re going to do to remove debris and get this community on that long journey of recovery,” she said.

California Sen. Adam Schiff appeared later on “This Week” to speak about the fires in his home state.

Schiff expressed his support for an investigation into issues surrounding the fires, particularly lack of water supply and the erroneous evacuation alert sent to nearly all Los Angeles residents.

“If people can’t trust when they’re told ‘You need to get out,’ that they do need to get out, then it not only severely impacts the whole effort, but people ignore the alerts, endangering themselves and endangering the firefighters that have to step between the fires and these civilians,” Schiff said.

These investigations, however, are secondary to lifesaving efforts that continue in the state, Schiff emphasized.

“We need to bring a sense of urgency to this, but the most urgency right now has to be reserved to putting down these flames. We have more high winds coming up in the next couple days,” he said. “So for now, let’s focus on putting out these fires, saving lives, saving property, and then let’s do the full analysis of what went wrong.”

Schiff said it will be important for President-elect Donald Trump to work with California Gov. Gavin Newsom so the state can get back on its feet. Trump has been harshly critical of Democratic leaders and their preparations for the fires.

“I have been in Congress a long time approving aid after disasters,” he said. “I never once even considered, ‘Is this hurricane hitting a red state or a blue state?'”

“We are all in this together. It’s the United States of America,” he said. “We need the incoming president to view it that way.”

