LA ‘still in such a dangerous situation’: FEMA Administrator Criswell

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warned that Los Angeles is “still in such a dangerous situation” in an interview Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“I think the biggest concern that I have right now is the fact that we are still in such a dangerous situation — the red flag warnings have been reissued, the winds are coming back and we still want to make sure that people are in a safe place,” Criswell told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “And I know that that’s hard for so many, because they want to get back in. They want to see their home. They want to see if there’s anything left.”

Criswell urged that following that guidance is crucial not just to protect Los Angeles residents, but also to keep firefighters safe as they battle the devastating wildfires.

“That is the most important piece as they continue to try to contain this fire,” she said.

As the crisis continues, Criswell emphasized that the federal government is doing all it can to support firefighting and recovery efforts.

“We need to really start to take this time to put that plan in place, to help them with what they’re going to do to remove debris and get this community on that long journey of recovery,” she said.

California Sen. Adam Schiff appeared later on “This Week” to speak about the fires in his home state.

Schiff expressed his support for an investigation into issues surrounding the fires, particularly lack of water supply and the erroneous evacuation alert sent to nearly all Los Angeles residents.

“If people can’t trust when they’re told ‘You need to get out,’ that they do need to get out, then it not only severely impacts the whole effort, but people ignore the alerts, endangering themselves and endangering the firefighters that have to step between the fires and these civilians,” Schiff said.

These investigations, however, are secondary to lifesaving efforts that continue in the state, Schiff emphasized.

“We need to bring a sense of urgency to this, but the most urgency right now has to be reserved to putting down these flames. We have more high winds coming up in the next couple days,” he said. “So for now, let’s focus on putting out these fires, saving lives, saving property, and then let’s do the full analysis of what went wrong.”

Schiff said it will be important for President-elect Donald Trump to work with California Gov. Gavin Newsom so the state can get back on its feet. Trump has been harshly critical of Democratic leaders and their preparations for the fires.

“I have been in Congress a long time approving aid after disasters,” he said. “I never once even considered, ‘Is this hurricane hitting a red state or a blue state?'”

“We are all in this together. It’s the United States of America,” he said. “We need the incoming president to view it that way.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US Steel and Nippon Steel sue Biden administration over blocked merger
Kazuhiro Nogi/ AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel sued the Biden administration on Monday over a decision made last week to block a merger between the two companies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Opening statements to begin Friday in Daniel Penny trial over Jordan Neely subway death
Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Opening statements will begin Friday in the trial of subway rider Daniel Penny charged in the May 2023 choking death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, in a New York City subway car.

The jury was seated Wednesday. The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks, according to Judge Max Wiley.

Penny, a former Marine, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in Neely’s death.

Wiley denied Penny’s bid to dismiss his involuntary manslaughter case in January.

Penny put Neely, 30, in a fatal chokehold “that lasted approximately 6 minutes and continued well past the point at which Mr. Neely had stopped purposeful movement,” prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have said.

Penny’s attorneys said they were “saddened at the loss of human life” but that Penny saw “a genuine threat and took action to protect the lives of others,” arguing that Neely was “insanely threatening” to passengers aboard the F train in Manhattan.

Witness accounts differ on Neely’s behavior on the train, prosecutors say.

They note that many witnesses relayed that Neely expressed that he was homeless, hungry and thirsty, and most of the witnesses recount that Neely indicated a willingness to go to jail or prison.

Some witnesses report that Neely threatened to hurt people on the train, while others did not report hearing those threats, according to police sources.

Some witnesses told police that Neely was yelling and harassing passengers on the train; however, others have said though Neely had exhibited erratic behavior, he had not been threatening anyone in particular and had not become violent, police sources also told ABC News following the incident.

Some passengers on the train that day said they didn’t feel threatened — one “wasn’t really worried about what was going on” and another called it “like another day typically in New York. That’s what I’m used to seeing. I wasn’t really looking at it if I was going to be threatened or anything to that nature, but it was a little different because, you know, you don’t really hear anybody saying anything like that,” according to court filings by the prosecution.

Other passengers described their fear in court filings. One passenger said they “have encountered many things, but nothing that put fear into me like that.” Another said Neely was making “half-lunge movements” and coming within a “half a foot of people.”

Neely, who was homeless at the time of his death, had a documented mental health history and a history of arrests, including alleged instances of disorderly conduct, fare evasion and assault, according to police sources.

Less than 30 seconds after Penny allegedly put Neely into a chokehold, the train arrived at the Broadway-Lafayette Station: “Passengers who had felt fearful on account of being trapped on the train were now free to exit the train. The defendant continued holding Mr. Neely around the neck,” said prosecutor Joshua Steinglass in a court filing against Penny’s dismissal request.

According to prosecutors, footage of the interaction, which began about 2 minutes after the incident started, captures Penny holding Neely for about 4 minutes and 57 seconds on a relatively empty train with a couple of passengers nearby.

Prosecutors said that about 3 minutes and 10 seconds into the video, Neely ceases all purposeful movement.

“After that moment, Mr. Neely’s movements are best described as ‘twitching and the kind of agonal movement that you see around death,'” the prosecutor said.

The defense argued Penny had no intent to kill, but Steinglass noted that the second-degree manslaughter charge only requires prosecutors to prove Penny acted recklessly, not intentionally.

“We are confident that a jury, aware of Danny’s actions in putting aside his own safety to protect the lives of his fellow riders, will deliver a just verdict,” Penny’s lawyers, Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff, said after Penny’s request to dismiss the charge was denied.

In a past statement to ABC News, an attorney representing Neely’s family said, “This case is simple. Someone got on a train and was screaming so someone else choked them to death. Those two things do not and will never balance. There is no justification.”

“Jordan had the right to take up his own space. He was allowed to be on that train and even to scream. He did not touch anyone. He was not a visitor on that train, in New York, or in this country,” attorney Donte Mills said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hunter Biden’s gun case terminated following presidential pardon
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — Two days after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon to his son Hunter Biden, the younger Biden’s federal gun case in Delaware was terminated Tuesday by the judge overseeing the case.

“In the absence of binding precedent” for a case that had yet to reach sentencing, “all proceedings in this case are hereby terminated,” U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika wrote in a brief docket entry Tuesday.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors had urged Noreika to terminate the case instead of dismissing the indictment, in order to allow the record of the case to continue to exist.

Prosecutors in special counsel David Weiss’ office, who brought both the gun case and separate tax-related charges against Hunter Biden, on Monday made a similar filing to the federal judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s tax case in California.

President Biden on Sunday issued a blanket pardoned to his son, who earlier this year was convicted on federal gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax-related charges, and was scheduled to be sentenced in both cases later this month.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.