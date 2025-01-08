LA wildfires halt production on ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

The deadly wildfires that continue to rage in Los Angeles County are disrupting scheduled awards season events and the filming of several TV shows.

ABC suspended production on the shows Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey, and canceled Wednesday’s taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, it confirmed to ABC Audio.

ABC Audio also confirmed that production on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, was closed on Wednesday because of the fires. This halted production on Abbott Elementary, as well as All American and The Pitt. It also stopped production on the multicamera sitcom Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Additionally, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, have been postponed to Jan. 26 “due to the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California,” according to a press release.

“This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected,” Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said.

BAFTA has also canceled its Tea Party, a key event during awards season. The event was scheduled for Saturday at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend’s BAFTA Tea Party. The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” BAFTA shared in a statement to the press.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

