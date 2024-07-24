Labor unions unite behind Kamala Harris but concern emerges about potential VP pick Mark Kelly

Labor unions unite behind Kamala Harris but concern emerges about potential VP pick Mark Kelly
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris has received a flurry of endorsements from many of the nation’s largest labor unions since she announced her candidacy for president.

Concern has emerged within the labor movement, however, over the potential selection of Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., as a running mate because he has not signed onto a key piece of labor reform legislation.

Current and former union officials told ABC News that the possible selection of Kelly sounds alarm bells due to his unwillingness to back the PRO Act, legislation that would ease the path toward forming unions and winning labor contracts. Some officials outright oppose the pick, while others say the policy position should be part of a wider assessment of Kelly.

At least one labor leader who backs Harris said Kelly’s position on the measure should not reflect on his support toward labor or deter his selection as vice president.

Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are the two leading candidates for the nod as vice president on a Harris-led ticket, a senior administration official told ABC News on Tuesday. Harris is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after receiving more than half of the party’s delegates.

“Why would the Democrats even consider a senator for the vice presidency if the senator doesn’t support the PRO Act?” John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union and an ally of President Joe Biden, told ABC News. “It’s the most important piece of national legislation workers have right now.”

The Transport Workers Union is an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, a 12.5 million member union federation that endorsed Harris on Monday. Samuelson, who said he did not attend the meeting at which the AFL-CIO endorsed Harris, will not decide on his union’s endorsement of Harris until after she selects her vice presidential nominee.

Kelly, who took office in 2020, has declined to sign onto the PRO Act throughout his tenure. The latest version of the bill, known as the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act, boasts the support of 48 of the 51 U.S. Senators who caucus with Democrats.

Richard Bensinger, former organizing director at the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest labor organization, said in a post on X that he opposes Kelly due to his position on the PRO Act.

“Only 3 Democrats refused to sign on to the Pro Act, one of whom was Mark Kelly,” Bensinger said on Sunday, after Harris announced her candidacy. “The right to organize unions is the most important thing to labor so that’s a hard no.”

In a statement, Kelly’s office said the Arizona senator has robustly backed labor.

“Senator Kelly is the son of two union police officers and has been a strong supporter of workers throughout his time in the Senate,” Kelly spokesperson Jacob Peters told ABC News.

Peters pointed ABC News to a statement Kelly made to the Huffington Post in 2021 in which he said he supports “the overall goals” of the legislation while acknowledging that he had “some concerns.”

In 2022, Kelly’s Senate campaign was endorsed by the Arizona AFL-CIO and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, among other unions.

At least one labor leader whose union endorsed Harris told ABC News that the position taken by Kelly on the PRO Act should not reflect negatively on his perceived support for labor or deter Harris from selecting him for vice president.

The legislation has stood well short of passage in both chambers during Kelly’s tenure in office, the person said. In turn, the person added, Kelly has chosen to prioritize his standing among voters in the highly contested state that he represents. The labor leader requested that their name not be used due to the sensitivity surrounding the Harris campaign.

“I think that Kelly voted against the PRO Act when he felt his vote was not going to make a difference but might have been necessary in order to achieve labor’s bigger objective, which was to control the U.S. Senate,” the labor leader said.

“We don’t question his support for working people,” the labor leader added.

A union president who backs Harris, however, told ABC News they oppose the potential selection of Kelly on account of his position on the labor reform measure. The union president requested that their name not be used due to the sensitivity surrounding the Harris campaign.

“The Democrats cannot afford to have someone on the ticket who is identified as soft on labor,” the person said, referring to Kelly. “This is a huge problem.”

Larry Cohen, former president of the Communications Workers of America, said Kelly’s position on the PRO Act raises concern but the primary consideration in assessing his selection as vice president should be whether he helps the Democratic ticket win in November.

“I wouldn’t rule out Mark Kelly but he certainly wasn’t quick to support what I would call moderate labor reform in a democracy near the bottom in terms of workers’ rights,” Cohen told ABC News.

MORE: Kamala Harris rallies new campaign to fight against Trump after Biden’s endorsement
“I would tend to go back to the issue of the swing states. Who can move the needle?” Cohen added, noting Arizona is a battleground state. “The number one goal is beating Trump.”

The AFL-CIO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the Service Employees International union, the nation’s largest private sector union, which endorsed Harris.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

How will DNC’s virtual roll call work? And what has changed since Biden left the race?
How will DNC’s virtual roll call work? And what has changed since Biden left the race?
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic support has quickly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race.

In the days since the president withdrew and backed his running mate for the top of the ticket, Harris has received an unprecedented flood of donations and backing from most party leaders, rank-and-file members and even a slate of Democrats floated as could-be Biden replacements.

On Monday night, Harris secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

But her formal nomination, the Democratic National Committee says, will still come as part of its previously announced plan to run a “virtual roll call” that will formally determine the Democratic nominee for president.

A DNC memo obtained by ABC News, along with a press briefing from party leadership on Monday night, provided additional details on how this virtual nomination — ahead of the in-person convention starting Aug. 19 — will move forward. Virtual voting could start as soon as Aug. 1 and the DNC hopes to have it “wrapped up” by Aug. 7.

How does nominating a presidential candidate normally work for Democratic candidates?

When voters cast ballots for their preferred candidate in a Democratic presidential primary, they are not actually voting directly for the candidate — but for pledged delegates, who are individuals who have promised to support a candidate at a later party convention. A candidate nets delegates both based on the percentage of the vote the candidate gets statewide and by congressional district (in most states; some states use different divisions).

Those Democratic delegates are not formally bound to the candidate and are able to change their vote without penalty, but are pledged to follow the will of the people who elected them and are meant to reflect the will of the primary voters. The delegates formally vote for the presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention in a roll call vote. There are nearly 4,000 pledged delegates this cycle.

Automatic delegates — also known as superdelegates — are not pledged, but only vote if no candidate gets a majority of the delegates in a first round of voting at the convention. There are more than 700 automatic delegates this cycle. This type of delegate is usually composed of local party leaders.

Why are Democrats holding a virtual roll call in the first place? And what changed when Biden left the race?

The DNC announced in May — before Biden’s decision to step away from the presidential race — that it would hold a virtual roll call vote ahead of the convention.

This is because in April, Ohio’s secretary of state alerted Democrats that the state’s ballot certification deadline would come before the party’s convention in August, meaning Biden wouldn’t be the official nominee by their cutoff and thus was ineligible. The Ohio legislature later rectified the issue, passing legislation that extended their deadline and led to Biden’s qualification.

Still, the DNC has argued that GOP-controlled Ohio leaders are acting in bad faith and that Biden’s qualification is not assured, and that they want to avoid any legal challenges. The office of the Ohio Secretary of State has disputed this and said there would be no issue.

The virtual roll call faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks as Democratic voters called on Biden to withdraw. They argued that Biden would be confirmed as the official nominee without any real opportunity for opposition when delegates are in-person together in Chicago on the convention floor.

When Biden left the race, his delegates — who were never legally or formally obligated to vote for him as pledged delegates — became completely “up for grabs” and do not transfer automatically by any means over to Harris.

Still, DNC leaders told reporters on Monday that the truncated virtual process will still “ensure” that their nominees are on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The DNC has held back on formally endorsing Harris — letting the planned process still play out. The party has also said voting will be conducted similar to how party voting was done in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the planned in-person convention.

Technically, other candidates can still run in the virtual roll call. They must meet the party and legal qualifications to be president, file their candidacy formally with the DNC and secure the signatures of supporting delegates before the nomination vote. They also must be Democrats, not registered as independents or with another party.

Automatic delegates will not vote in any first round of voting in the virtual roll call, a DNC official said Monday.

Does Harris need to announce her vice presidential pick before the roll call?

According to the DNC, technically, no. During a Monday briefing, a DNC official indicated that candidates do not need to have selected a vice presidential pick by Aug. 7, and that the DNC is leaving that timeframe (and any concerns with ballot access in states that need a running mate) up to the candidate — although they give the candidate the option to have running mates selected on that timeline. The official framed that as preserving how the candidate in every cycle have their own timeline to make the pick.

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison suggested Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC that while the party has built into their working nomination proposal some flexibility surrounding vice presidential selection, the process should be “wrapped up” by Aug. 7 in order to guarantee getting the candidate on the ballot in all 50 states.

“Well, we have built this system in terms of the nomination process so that our nominee of the party has some opportunity to go through a vetting process for their VPs … But in order to be on the ballot in all 50 states, we have to have all of this wrapped up by Aug. 7,” he said.

What does it mean for Harris to have ‘secured commitments’ from more than enough delegates? Can they still change their minds?

As of Tuesday morning, according to ABC News reporting, Harris has secured non-binding commitments from more than 2,300 delegates — a total that’s well more than the 1,975 delegates needed to clinch the nomination.

That came because many state parties — including groups with large delegations such as California and New York — announced Monday, the day after Harris announced she was running, that all of their delegates would commit to supporting her. Put more simply, more than enough delegates have said they’ll vote for Harris during the roll call to put her over the threshold.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee … I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon,” Harris said in a statement Monday night.

Delegates are not required — legally or otherwise — to stick to those commitments and are allowed to change their minds, which is similar to how the rules for regular nominating process would have played out.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

J.B. Pritzker-backed abortion-focused group launches first paid ad campaign on 2024 cycle
J.B. Pritzker-backed abortion-focused group launches first paid ad campaign on 2024 cycle
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to auto workers before the arrival of President Joe Biden at the Community Complex Building in Belvedere, IL, November 09, 2023. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Think Big America, a nonprofit organization affiliated with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, on Monday starts running its first paid advertising campaign of the 2024 election cycle across three “reproductive rights battleground states” where the group is supporting ongoing abortion access ballot initiative campaigns.

The 60-second digital ad, released on the second anniversary of the Dobbs decision, is meant to depict “the stark reality pregnant women face in a post-Dobbs America,” according to a spokesperson for the nonprofit group, which shared details of the ad buy first with ABC News.

The spot, part of the group’s six-figure spending targeting and aimed at independent voters, will run on YouTube and connected television platforms in Arizona and Nevada, two states where measures related to protecting abortion will likely be on their November ballots, and in Florida, where an abortion-related ballot initiative is confirmed to appear in front of voters.

“Two years ago, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court not only ripped away abortion access for tens of millions of women, they turned the clock back 50 years on reproductive healthcare,” said Pritzker in a statement.

“Because of Donald Trump and his MAGA extremists, women are now being denied life-saving care and doctors face jail for doing their job. Unless we act, these cruel attacks on our rights and freedoms will only continue to escalate. This November, we must defeat MAGA extremists and their anti-woman agenda once and for all,” he added.

The ad features a young woman looking at her cell phone as she waits for the results of her pregnancy test, digesting news headlines about some of the negative impacts of abortion restrictions following the Dobbs decision.

“MAGA extremists want to enforce a national abortion ban putting millions of lives at risk,” reads the ad’s text. “Only we can stop them.”

Former President Donald Trump has declined to endorse a national abortion ban, saying as recently as Saturday that the issue should be left to individual states.

“The people will decide, and that’s the way it should be. The people are now deciding,” Trump said Saturday at Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C.

Launched in October 2023, Think Big America is focused on protecting and expanding abortion rights around the country, with a particular focus on supporting abortion rights ballot measures.

Abortion or reproductive rights-related ballot initiatives are confirmed on the general election ballots in four states: Florida, Maryland, South Dakota and Colorado. Overall, they could be on the November 2024 ballot in at least 11 states (including those four).

In Arizona, the Arizona for Abortion Access campaign is working to get a constitutional amendment on the state’s ballot enshrining abortion access through a petition drive/citizen-initiated measure. The campaign has said that they have gathered over 500,000 signatures — surpassing the 383,923-signature threshold to get a ballot initiative on the Arizona general election ballot.

The proposed amendment would amend Arizona’s state constitution to prohibit the state from legislating against abortion up until fetal viability and enshrines other abortion protections into law.

In Nevada, organizers for an abortion rights ballot initiative announced in late May that they had turned in over 200,000 signatures to the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, far surpassing the 102,362 signature requirement.

The signatures submitted will need to be verified by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office and the initiative is not yet confirmed on Nevada’s ballot.

Under the proposed section, according to the petition’s text, abortion access would be enshrined in the state constitution up to fetal viability; the state would be allowed to legislate about abortion after fetal viability unless a health care provider says abortion is necessary. Abortion is currently legal until 24 weeks in Nevada, and a 1990 referendum in the state reaffirmed the law (making it impossible to amend or repeal the abortion law without another referendum). If the initiative is certified for the ballot and passes in 2024, it would still need to pass another vote in 2026 to amend the state’s constitution.

The only state among the three targeted by Think Big where an abortion-access ballot initiative is confirmed to be on the ballot is Florida. In April, the state Supreme Court decided to allow the ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the state’s Constitution to be on their November ballot.

If the referendum prevails in November, it will undo Florida’s abortion ban. The amendment is sponsored by Floridians Protecting Freedom. In January, the group surpassed the required number of signatures to put a referendum in front of voters.

Pritzker is a rising star Democrat who has tapped into his vast personal wealth to boost Think Big. Thus far, the nonprofit group has given $1 million to Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom, $250,000 to Arizona for Abortion Access with a commitment of $1 million, and $500,000 to Floridians Protecting Freedom.

They’ve also contributed to Montana’s abortion initiative, to pro-abortion-rights groups in Ohio, where voters last November overwhelmingly decided to enshrine abortion protections into their state constitution, and gave $250,000 to Virginia Democrats ahead of their state legislative elections.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court allows emergency abortion access in Idaho for now
Supreme Court allows emergency abortion access in Idaho for now
Grant Faint/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a decision that will allow emergency abortion access in Idaho, for now, despite the state’s strict ban on the procedure.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.