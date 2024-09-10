Lacey Chabert’s daughter asks why people keep trying to make “fetch” happen

Lacey Chabert’s daughter asks why people keep trying to make “fetch” happen
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lacey Chabert‘s Mean Girls character, Gretchen Wieners, will forever be tied to the word “fetch,” and apparently so is the actress. 

The star explained to Today on Monday that the word — and the diss that followed, “Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen” — follows her everywhere in real life, to the apparent confusion of her now-8-year-old daughter, Julia.

“When she was younger … she was like, ‘What’s “fetch,” why does everyone say that to you?'”

Chabert added, “And she asked me a couple years ago, she goes, ‘Mom, do other people watch those movies that you make?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, baby, they’re not just for you.'”

Chabert did not appear in the recent Mean Girls musical movie, reportedly because of scheduling conflicts, but she did reprise her role in 2023, in a Walmart Black Friday commercial, along with her fellow “Plastics” of a certain age, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried

Uncomfortable Facts: Mindy Cohn says “greedy” former cast member torpedoed ‘Facts of Life’ reboot
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Well, you take the good, you take the bad, you take them both, and there you have the reason a The Facts of Life reboot didn’t happen. 

Mindy Cohn, who now appears on the Apple TV+ comedy Palm Royale, appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, revealing one of her three castmates from the ’80s sitcom was a “greedy b****” and ended up scuttling the in-development project. 

She wouldn’t say who it was, though her social media shows she’s still chummy with Kim Fields, who played Tootie, and Nancy McKeon, who played Jo — but there are no recent photos with Lisa Whelchel, who played the spoiled Blair.

“We got into talks and we hired a writer,” Mindy said. “The four of us got together on a Zoom — this was during COVID — and we had meetings with Norman [Lear] about it.”

But to paraphrase the show’s theme song, suddenly they found out one of the actresses thought the Facts of Life was all about them.

“One of the girls went behind [their] backs to try to make a separate deal for a spin-off deal just for herself,” Cohn revealed, adding the others were “devastated.”

“I’m just saying, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it,” Cohn expressed. 

Fellow guest Michael Hitchcock offered, “There’s always a greedy b****,” earning a high five from Cohn. “You know what … she was a greedy bitch,” Mindy agreed. 

Cohn says a possible reboot picked up steam after the Facts of Life segment on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special became a huge hit.

Now the reboot is “dead,” Cohn says, adding, “We were united for 40 years, and this kind of wrecked that. And … it’s really sad.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
UnPrisoned: Kerry Washington plays a therapist who seeks counseling from John Stamos in season 2 of the comedy series.

Netflix
Simone Biles Rising: Just in time for the Summer Olympics, follow one of the world’s greatest athletes in the two-part docuseries.

Cobra Kai: It’s the beginning of the end. Part one of the sixth and final season is streaming now.

Find Me Falling: Harry Connick Jr. is a rock star who falls in love while trying to reclaim his spark in the new romance film.

Disney+
Young Woman and the Sea: Learn the true story of the first woman to swim across the English Channel in the new drama film.

Apple TV+
Lady in the Lake: Natalie Portman plays a housewife who becomes a journalist in the new limited series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Adam Sandler says Travis Kelce nearly played his son in ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Adam Sandler joined Travis and Jason Kelce on the sibling athletes’ New Heights podcast on Wednesday to discuss the new follow-up movie to the cult classic Happy Gilmore.

Sandler revealed that at one point Travis nearly played the son of his alter ego, a hockey player who becomes an unlikely golf pro. “I was thinking, we were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it literally like six months ago,” said Sandler. “We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be.”

But Sandler has something else in mind for the NFL star in the Netflix-bound sequel. Sandler hinted, “Travis, we’re gonna have fun because the scene you’re doing is with so many great golfers, it’s going to be amazing.”

The former SNL star and stand-up comic vowed, “You’re going to be funny as hell.”

As reported, Travis made no secret of his desire to be in the film, expressing back in May on his podcast that he’d do “anything” to show up on screen.

He’s such a fan that he confessed to Sandler he’s been perfecting Happy’s trademark run-up golf drive. “I think I got the swing down,” he said. In fact, a video of him doing just that went viral.

Sandler admitted that while performing the famous swing he’s not always accurate. “I got to say when I’m doing the Happy Gilmore swing, I’m maybe one for four with that,” said Sandler.

“A little TV magic on the back end,” Travis joked.

Happy Gilmore 2 comes out next year on Netflix.

