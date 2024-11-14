Lady Gaga to appear in second season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

It seems like forever ago that we were all obsessing about the Netflix series Wednesday, but filming for season 2 is underway, and according to Variety and Entertainment Weekly, none other than Lady Gaga will be making an appearance.

Her inclusion in the show isn’t random, though. In 2022, Gaga’s 2011 song “Bloody Mary” went viral on TikTok during season 1 of the Addams Family spin-off after fans sped it up and used it to soundtrack footage of Jenna Ortega, as Wednesday, doing her now-iconic dance

The song, from Gaga’s Born This Way album, was never released as a single, but once the song took off online, it shot to #10 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. Gaga even made her own TikTok doing the dance.

According to Variety, the show is currently filming in Ireland, and Gaga’s role — which is currently unknown — will be a cameo. Sources tell the publication they wanted her to play a larger role, but they couldn’t work out the scheduling.

This won’t be the first time Gaga’s done TV: She appeared in season 5 of American Horror Story and even won a Golden Globe for it.

Julia Roberts, Riley Keough to narrate audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir
Julia Roberts, Riley Keough to narrate audiobook of Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir
Keough and Presley in 2017 – Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts was “so moved” by the late Lisa Marie Presley‘s memoir that she’s lending her voice to the star in an audiobook version of From Here to the Great Unknown

Lisa Marie’s actress daughter, Riley Keough, will also co-narrate the memoir, People is reporting.

Presley died in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction. She was 54.

In a statement to the magazine, Riley said, “I’m so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother. I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world.”

People says Presley had previously asked Riley for assistance with the work, which explores her growing up as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, as well as “her romantic relationships, motherhood and becoming a grandmother.”

Also addressed are Lisa Marie’s grief over losing her famous father, her own “struggles with addiction and the loss of her son Benjamin, Riley’s brother, who died by suicide in 2020.”

Riley’s father, Danny Keough, helped finish the book using voice recordings Lisa Marie left for her daughter, People says. 

In a statement to the magazine, Roberts said, “I was so moved by Lisa Marie’s incredible memoir. It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother’s story.” 

For her part, Riley expressed of her mother, “What … I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and … turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life.” 

The audiobook debuts on Oct. 8.

In brief: FX drops ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ trailer and more
In brief: FX drops ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ trailer and more

FX has dropped the official trailer for the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows. The mockumentary series, based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi‘s film of the same name, follows a group of vampires — played by Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Mark Proksch — living in the New York City borough of Staten Island. What We Do in the Shadows returns Oct. 21 on FX and streams on Hulu. Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News …

Hulu has renewed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for an additional 20 epodes, according to Deadline. The series follows the “scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers,” led by self-acclaimed MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul, which “implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines,” per the streaming service. The new episodes are set to launch in the spring …

Ron Hale, the actor best known for his roles on the ABC soap operas General Hospital and Ryan’s Hope, died Aug. 27 in St. George, South Carolina, according to an obituary shared by a local funeral home. He was 78. A cause of death was not listed. In addition to his television credits, Hale appeared in a number of films, including 1976’s All the President’s Men

Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’
Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’
ABC News

Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to The Bear and American Horror Story.

The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday. While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film Hold Your Breath, now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans’ hearts racing with some cryptic teases.

When asked about a potential return to The Bear after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode “Fishes,” Paulson played coy.

“No one’s told me I can’t say, so I’ll let that sort of communicate whether or not I’m going to be back,” she said. “I might be back. They didn’t say I couldn’t say, so maybe.”

Paulson’s The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in Hold Your Breath, and she said she was “grateful to see a familiar face” when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they’d done “this freaky movie together.”

Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: American Horror Story.

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed,” she said. “I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

