Lady Gaga to host & perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March
Lady Gagaperformed on the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary concert on Peacock Friday, but on March 8 she’ll be on NBC, hosting and performing on an episode of the show.
The first time Gaga pulled double duty on an SNL episode was back in 2013, when she hosted and performed while promoting her album Artpop. In addition to that episode, she’s been a musical guest three times. Her appearance on March 8 will come a day after her new album, Mayhem, is released.
Meanwhile, comedian Shane Gillis will host the March 1 episode of the show, with musical guest Tate McRae. Gillis was actually announced as a new SNL cast member in 2019, but was fired days later after controversial comments he’d made on a podcast in 2018 came to light. However, he returned to host an episode of the show in 2024 to mixed reviews.
The rumors regarding the casting of Sam Mendes’ four Beatles films continues, with Deadline now reporting Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.
And it sounds like he’s getting ready for the part, with Deadline citing sources in Europe who claim Quinn’s been spotted with a guitar while overseas filming his role of Human Torch in the new Fantastic Four movie.
Quinn is no stranger to the guitar, or at least acting like he knows how to play one. His character Eddie Munson memorably played Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of Stranger Things.
Quinn most recently starred in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, and if the casting rumor is true, he will be the second star from that movie rumored to be in the Beatles films. On Tuesday, Gladiator II director Ridley Scott let it slip that Paul Mescal is attached to the project; he’s rumored to be playing Paul McCartney.
As for the rest of the band, Ringo Starr recently let it slip in an Entertainment Tonight interview that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him. Plus, Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson has been mentioned as a possible candidate to play John Lennon. When asked about it on the red carpet for the Babygirl premiere, he played coy, telling Variety “we’ll see.”
So far there has been no official announcement about the casting of the films.
Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group. Sony Pictures is the studio behind the movies, and it marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.
Walter White’s home from Breaking Bad is on the market.
The Albuquerque, New Mexico, house, which was featured on the popular TV show Breaking Bad, was recently listed for $4 million. According to Zillow, the estimated market value of the ranch-style home is $205,164.
People confirmed that the house, for which David Christensen and Sonya Avila of Christensen Group | eXp Realty Luxury and Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment hold the listing, was on the market. The home has four bedrooms, one bathroom and is 1,910 square feet.
The iconic home has become a tourist destination for fans of the Bryan Cranston– and Aaron Paul-led drama series, which ended in 2013.