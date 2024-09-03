Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn defends “perfect” Joker in teaser to sequel ‘Folie à Deux’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, there’s a new teaser for Lady Gaga‘s new film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

This teaser focuses on Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck aka Joker, who is shown laughing maniacally in a variety of scenes while we hear unseen voices say, “You are sick. Delusional.”; “He’s a monster.”; and “This is a very disturbed individual.”

Then we see Joker and Gaga’s Harley Quinn being swarmed by the press. She snaps, “He’s not sick! He’s perfect.” And as the teaser ends, we hear her voice-over whispering, “You’re Joker.”

As previously reported, Joker: Folie à Deux is set two years after the original film and features Joker awaiting the death penalty in a psych ward, where he meets fellow patient Harley Quinn, who’s obsessed with him. The two fall in love, and as Joker stops taking his meds, he enters a fantasy world inspired by old-fashioned musicals.

Speaking to Variety, Gaga said director Todd Phillips “took a very big swing with this whole concept,” adding, “There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad.”

Melissa Joan Hart, Soleil Moon Frye have mini ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ reunion
Paul Archuleta/Film Magic via Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye are soaking up the sun in a cute new snap.

On Instagram, Hart shared a sweet photo with Frye, showing them at Lake Tahoe in California.

The duo starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch together where Hart portrayed Sabrina Spellman and Frye played Roxie King.

“Hanging out with this dear friend @moonfrye during some much appreciated Tahoe time!” Hart wrote in the caption of the post. “Our happy place!”

Hart also shared a photo of herself lounging around and wearing a patriotic look for the Fourth of July holiday at what appears to be a beach.

The beloved Sabrina the Teenage Witch television show wrapped in 2003, but since then, the cast has still made it a point to get together whenever they get the chance.

In March 2023, several stars from the show, including Hart, Jenna Leigh Green, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, reunited at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, where they all participated in a panel.

In 2021, the show celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Reality Roundup: ‘Big Brother’ 26 theme, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ trailer
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Big Brother (CBS)
It’s not summer without Julie Chen Moonves welcoming you to Big Brother. The long-running reality competition series returns for season 26 on July 17, and CBS has revealed that this year the theme is artificial intelligence. The producers are calling it BB AI, and the house and the game twists seem to follow that concept. “BB AI is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests,” an official press release reads.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)
Alexis Bellino is in love and she’s not hiding it. On the season 18 premiere, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed details about the love triangle she’s found herself in with John Janssen and his ex-girlfriend Shannon Storms Beador. “I don’t know Shannon, [I’m] not friends with Shannon and unfortunately, your heart wants what it wants and here we are. Take us or leave us,” Bellino shared in a People exclusive clip from the show.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)
The trailer for season 6 of Too Hot to Handle dropped on Wednesday, and it promises surprises for the group of singles this time around. A new prize, different twists and a brand-new sidekick called BAD LANA await the contestants when the season premieres on Netflix on July 19.

‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’s’ Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig on bringing the raunchy comedy to TV
Prime

The new Prime Video series Sausage Party: Foodtopia is about as raunchy as an animated series can be. It’s the sequel to the 2016 film, starring the voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and many more as food items who can talk.

But Rogen, who voices Frank and is also a co-creator of the series, tells ABC Audio it wasn’t the lewd jokes that got the most attention from his corporate bosses.

“They didn’t love all the food puns. Which is insane for a show, literally, we were like, the show is a food pun, quite literally,” he recalls. “And we would always get notes where they’re like, ‘Does it have to be this many food puns?’ And we were like, ‘Yes.'”

Of course, that’s not to say that Amazon didn’t have at least one note for Rogen and his partners.

“It’s a big plot point that, you know, food pilots humans through their a*******,” he shares. “So I think that was something — I think there was some notes where it’s like, ‘Do you guys have to make this such a big part of the show?’ Like, ‘Does this have to be like what the Force is to Star Wars?’ And we were like, ‘Yes. Yes it does.'”

Wiig, who reprises her role as Brenda Bunson, Frank’s love interest, tells ABC Audio that there’s something freeing about being able to play around with the raunchiness while doing animation, compared to if the show was live action.

“Usually with animation there are some guidelines or there are children watching. So yeah, recording is so fun because they kind of want you to just go all over,” she says. “And they push the envelope beyond being able to even reach the envelope anymore.”

