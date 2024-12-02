Lake effect snow slams Great Lakes, 7 states from Wisconsin to New York under snow alerts

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Lake effect snow is slamming the Great Lakes, with seven states from Wisconsin to New York under snow alerts on Monday.

So far, snow totals have reached 58 inches in Copenhagen, New York; 30 inches in Erie, Pennsylvania; 27 inches in Ashtabula, Ohio; and 42 inches in Gaylord, Michigan.

In Orchard Park, New York — home to the Buffalo Bills — the lake effect snow total has reached 26 inches so far.

The Bills played through the snow on their home turf on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 35-10.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect from Jamestown, New York, to Erie to Cleveland, where some areas could see additional 6 to 20 inches of snow.

In Syracuse, New York, 4 to 7 inches of snow is forecast over the next 24 hours.

In Michigan, a winter storm warning is in effect as intense lake effect snow bands continue to pound the western part of the state.

Up to 1 foot of snow is forecast for northern Indiana and five inches of snow is expected for northern Wisconsin.

The heaviest lake effect snow should be done by Tuesday morning for most of the Great Lakes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.