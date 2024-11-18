Laken Riley murder suspect seen with multiple scratches day after killing: Officers

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(ATHENS, Ga.) — Police questioned the man accused of killing Laken Riley about multiple scratches on his arms a day after the 22-year-old nursing student was found murdered on the University of Georgia’s campus, body camera footage played Monday during the suspect’s bench trial showed.

Police spoke to the defendant, Jose Ibarra, who is an undocumented migrant, at his apartment in Athens on Feb. 23, while investigating Riley’s death. The Augusta University student was found beaten in a wooded area on the Athens campus on Feb. 22 after she didn’t return from a run, authorities said. Her brutal death became a rallying cry for immigration reform from many conservatives, including President-elect Donald Trump.

Special prosecutor Sheila Ross said last week that Ibarra was “hunting” for women on the campus and encountered Riley while she was on her run. Ross said the evidence shows an extended struggle ensued and Riley “fought for her life” before dying due to blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. Ibarra’s DNA was found under Riley’s fingernails, according to Ross.

Officers questioned Ibarra in connection with the murder after a suspicious jacket was found in a dumpster near his apartment, Ross said. Ring camera footage captured a man discarding the jacket, which had Riley’s hair on it, in the dumpster at 9:44 a.m. on Feb. 22, about 16 minutes after she died, Ross said.

University of Georgia Police Sgt. Joshua Epps testified Monday that he noticed a scratch on Ibarra’s right bicep while questioning him at his apartment.

“On his left arm, he had a forearm scratch that was very similar, which in my mind, looked like fingernail scratches to me,” Epps said.

Epps said he also observed a fresh “puncture” on Ibarra’s left wrist.

Prosecutors entered into evidence on Monday photos of Ibarra’s scratches on his arms and bruising on his palm.

Body camera footage of the officers’ questioning Ibarra was also played in court.

When asked about what happened to his right bicep, Ibarra told officers that he had a scratch but “didn’t exactly explain from where or how,” University of Georgia officer Rafael Sayan, who was called to translate during the questioning, testified on Monday.

When asked what happened to his left wrist, Ibarra first said he didn’t have anything there, then said, “It’s just a scratch,” according to Sayan.

When asked why his knuckle was red, Ibarra said it was because of the cold, Sayan said.

Ibarra was detained following the questioning, Epps said. He was arrested that day on murder charges in connection with Riley’s death.

During testimony on Monday, one of Ibarra’s roommates identified Ibarra as the man discarding the jacket in the dumpster, based on his cap and loafers.

Ibarra, 26, has pleaded not guilty to malice murder and felony murder.

Police have said they believe Ibarra — a migrant from Venezuela who officials said illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 — did not know Riley and that this was a “crime of opportunity.”

Additional charges in the 10-count indictment include aggravated battery, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call and tampering with evidence. The latter charge alleged that he “knowingly concealed” evidence — including the jacket found in the dumpster — involving the offense of malice murder.

Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial. The case is being presented in the Athens-Clarke County courtroom to Judge H. Patrick Haggard, who will render a verdict.

White House condemns ‘sickening’ Nazi march in Ohio
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden “abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism,” which he called “hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship.”

“Hate directed against any of us is a threat to every single one of us,” Bates said. “This sickening display comes during a tragic rise in Antisemitic rhetoric and violence that is a crises the American people should all come together against. That is why President Biden launched and continues to act on the first ever national strategy to fight Antisemitism in American history.”

On Saturday afternoon, a group of unidentified individuals marched through Columbus wearing black and carrying flags with swastikas on them.

The individuals were also “armed with firearms,” according to the Columbus Police Department.

Members of the group were detained, but no arrests were ultimately made, police said. Police said officers had initially been advised of a possible “physical altercation,” but released the detained individuals after determining “an assault did not take place.”

Officials spoke out after photos and videos of the demonstrators circulated widely across social media.

In a statement from the city of Columbus, city officials said they “reject the cowardly display” and would work with police to monitor the situation.

“The Columbus community stands squarely against hatred and bigotry,” the statement said. “We will not allow any of our neighbors to be intimidated, threatened or harmed because of who they are, how they worship or whom they love. We embrace tolerance and acceptance, and derive great strength from our diversity. It is who we are as a people, and it is precisely what has enabled us to grow and thrive and reach new heights of excellence.”

“We will not tolerate hate in Ohio,” Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement on social media Saturday. “Neo-Nazis — their faces hidden behind red masks — roamed streets in Columbus today, carrying Nazi flags and spewing vile and racist speech against people of color and Jews. There were reports that they were also espousing white power sentiments.”

He added, “There is no place in this State for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it.”

The incident came a week after another group of masked individuals were seen waving Nazi flags outside a production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” in Howell, Michigan.

ABC News’ Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Earthquake shakes Los Angeles area
ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — A 4.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Malibu, California, rocked the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.8 magnitude aftershock was registered in Malibu two minutes after the initial quake.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Cemetery theft spree suspects arrested after bronze veteran burial markers stolen from headstones
Facebook / La Porte County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a spree of bronze veteran marker thefts from headstones being stolen from cemeteries across Indiana, police said.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Aug. 28 following a series of reports to authorities that bronze veteran markers were being stolen from grave headstones in the immediate vicinity of Union Mills and Rolling Prairie Cemeteries, but also from headstones in the Carmel, Pinola, Greenwood and St. Stan’s Cemeteries.

In total police found that at least 15 bronze veteran markers were reported as being stolen and one additional as being damaged.

“On August 28th, the agency publicly announced the investigation and encouraged citizens to visit the gravesites of deceased veterans,” the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media regarding the case. “Just one day later, credible information was provided to investigators identifying a suspect.”

Following their investigation, Detective Jake Koch and Detective Aaron Banic arrested 53-year-old Terry Wood and 25-year-old Breanna Puentez in connection with the thefts.

“Personnel from several divisions executed an operation dubbed, ‘Justice, Peace and Salute’ this morning at a residence in the 400 block of Andrew Avenue in La Porte,” police said. “Wood was taken into custody and additional evidence was recovered from the property. Later in the day, Puentez was taken into custody and charged in Circuit Court for her role in the theft ring.”

Wood and Puentez currently remain in police custody and have been charged with one count of felony theft and 15 felony counts each of cemetery mischief, police confirmed.

Wood is now being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond and Puentez is not eligible for bond, authorities added.

“This type of criminal behavior is disgusting, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated in La Porte County! It is the hope of the entire Sheriff’s Office that because of the diligent and thorough investigation by Detectives Koch and Banic, justice will be served to both accused subjects,” said Captain Derek J. Allen. “Hopefully, US Veterans, both deceased and living, can find peace and comfort with these arrests, and with that, we salute them for their service.”

The investigation into the thefts is currently ongoing and a court date has not yet been announced for the accused individuals.

