Landmark bill banning some dyes in food served in California schools passes

ilbusca/Getty Images

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — A landmark bill to ban some dyes in food served at California public schools, aimed at protecting children’s health, is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed into law after passing the state legislature on Thursday.

Assembly Bill 2316, also known as the California School Food Safety Act, would prohibit six potentially harmful food dye chemicals from being provided in the state’s public schools. It was approved by the California Assembly on Thursday after passing the state Senate earlier in the week.

“California has a responsibility to protect our students from chemicals that harm children and that can interfere with their ability to learn,” Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who introduced the legislation back in February, said in a statement Thursday, adding, “This bill will empower schools to better protect the health and well-being of our kids and encourage manufacturers to stop using these harmful additives.”

Gabriel was previously successful in his efforts to ban potentially harmful food and drink additives in products sold throughout the state through the passage of the California Food Safety Act last year. The legislation bans potassium bromate, propylparaben, brominated vegetable oil and Red 3 from food that is manufactured, delivered and sold in the Golden State.

Newsom signed the bill into law last October, making California the first state in the U.S. to ban the additives.

Under the newly passed California School Food Safety Act, Red Dye No. 40, Yellow Dye No. 5, Yellow Dye No. 6, Blue Dye No. 1, Blue Dye No. 2 and Green Dye No. 3 will be banned from food served to students in public schools during regular hours.

The bipartisan bill was supported by the Environmental Working Group and Consumer Reports.

Studies suggest that consumption of the six dyes and colorants banned under A.B. 2316 may be linked to hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral problems in some children, as the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment outlined in a 2021 report.

While there are still thousands of chemicals allowed for use in our country’s commercial food system, many of those that have been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration have not been reevaluated for decades. Red 40, for example, was last evaluated for health risks in 1971.

Reports from the American Academy of Pediatrics align with this push to reassess the safety of artificial food coloring.

“Over the last several decades, studies have raised concerns regarding the effect of [artificial food colorings] on child behavior and their role in exacerbating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptoms,” doctors write. “Further work is needed to better understand the implications of AFC exposure and resolve the uncertainties across the scientific evidence. The available literature should be interpreted with caution because of the absence of information about the ingredients for a number of reasons, including patent protection.”

Dr. Stephanie Widmer, an ABC News medical contributor, board-certified emergency medicine physician and toxicologist, told “Good Morning America” previously, while discussing California’s earlier harmful chemical ban, “These chemicals are all kind of in different foods and all exert different effects and different concerns.”

“Some of them are associated with neurological problems, some are reproductive problems, some have been linked to cancer,” Widmer said at the time. “It really depends on the substance.”

DHS watchdog warns of ‘urgent issue’ after immigration officials allegedly lose track of unaccompanied children
Bloomberg Creative Photos/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog says it has uncovered an “urgent issue” with how immigration officials handle cases involving unaccompanied migrant children, warning in a new report that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has been unable to keep track of all unaccompanied minors released from government custody.

The interim report, sent to Congress on Tuesday and obtained by ABC News, said that — in the past five years — more than 32,000 unaccompanied migrant children failed to appear for their immigration court hearings, and ICE was “not able to account” for all of their locations.

“Without an ability to monitor the location and status of [unaccompanied migrant children], ICE has no assurance [they] are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor,” Inspector General Joseph Cuffari wrote in his interim report.

He urged ICE to “take immediate action to ensure the safety of [unaccompanied children] residing in the United States.”

Cuffari’s report is part of a broader audit of ICE’s ability to track unaccompanied migrant children who have been released or transferred from U.S. custody after entering the country.

According to the interim report, immigration officials transferred more than 448,000 unaccompanied migrant children from 2019 to 2023, spanning both the Trump and Biden administrations. After interviewing more than 100 officials and visiting ten ICE field offices, the inspector general found that immigration officials “cannot always monitor the location and status of unaccompanied migrant children who are released … and [then] did not appear as scheduled in immigration court.”

When unaccompanied migrant children do not show up to court, federal judges will often issue several continuances — to postpone the hearings for months — until they are left with no choice but to issue deportation orders.

Earlier this year, ABC News attended several hearings at immigration court in Hyattsville, Maryland, where federal judges were forced to issue removal orders for unaccompanied migrant children who did not appear for their scheduled hearings. And for those who do appear, only 56% are represented by counsel, according to the Department of Justice.

ABC News previously reported that tens of thousands of unaccompanied young migrants are representing themselves before federal immigration judges due to a litany of issues crippling the court system.

In his interim report, Cuffari said that as of May 2024, more than 291,000 unaccompanied children had not been placed into removal proceedings because ICE had not served them notices to appear or scheduled a court date for them. Accordingly, the number of unaccompanied children who failed to appear for their court dates “may have been much larger” than 32,000 had ICE issued notices or scheduled court dates for those 291,000 children.

“Immigration court hearings are often ICE’s only opportunity to observe and screen [children] for trafficking indicators or other safety concerns,” the interim report said. 

So, according to the report, when ICE fails to service notices to appear, or schedule court dates, that “reduces opportunities to verify their safety.”

The report cited a number of key challenges for ICE, noting that, among other issues, “ICE still lacks adequate staffing, which can limit officers’ time and ability to check the location or immigration case status of migrants.”

“Resource constraints also impact [their] ability to issue [notices] to all [unaccompanied children] after their release from HHS’ custody,” the report said.

The report also said that ICE is burdened by “manual, multi-step processes to share information on [children] who do not appear in court.”

The watchdog suggested that Homeland Security officials “develop and implement an automated system to document court appearances and maintain address information of unaccompanied migrant children.”

Agency officials agreed with the watchdog’s recommendation to incorporate an automated tracking mechanism, according to a brief response included with the 18-page interim report. But they also suggested that the assessments in the watchdog’s interim report failed to articulate some structural challenges that complicate their ability to track migrant children and “therefore lead to misunderstandings about the process.”

Two teen sisters drown off Coney Island beach: Police
Christian Dauphin/Getty Images – STOCK

(NEW YORK) — Two teenage sisters drowned Friday night after they got lost in the waters off Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, New York, according to police and witnesses.

The unidentified 17- and 18-year-old victims allegedly went back into the water around 8 p.m. after beach crowds headed for cover during a rainstorm, witnesses told WABC.

Police immediately searched the shore on foot and with boats for the girls. They were found around 9:30 p.m. and rushed to Coney Island Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

Search and rescue teams originally said they were also looking for an adult who reportedly went in the water after the teens but police said Saturday that no adult was missing.

One dead, two missing after helicopter crashes into ocean in Hawaii
CT757fan/Getty Images

(KAUAI, Hawaii) — One person is dead and two others are missing after a helicopter carrying three people in Kauai, Hawaii, crashed into waters about a quarter mile offshore, according to state officials.

Officials said they received a report of a helicopter crash into the ocean around 1:20 p.m. local time, after hikers along the Kalalau Trial witnessed the helicopter go down in the water and reported it to dispatch.

The crash, involving a Ali’i Kaua’i Air Tours and Charters helicopter, was reported near the Hanakoa Valley along Na Pali Coast.

“Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy. We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck. “Our multi-agency response remains focused on the search and recovery efforts.”

The Federal Aviation Agency put a temporary flight restriction in the area as the search operation continues.

Preliminary information indicates the type of helicopter involved was a Robinson R44, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, personnel with the Kaua’i Fire Department, the Kaua’i Emergency Management Agency, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency, personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau and the Kaua’i Police Department all responded to the incident.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation.

