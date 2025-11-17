Large-scale dog rescue in Henry County

On November 14, 2025, at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit conducted a welfare check on the animals and occupants of a residence located at 102 Winnie Lane, Martinsville, VA, in Henry County.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a large number of dogs outside the residence, both in kennels and within a fenced area. Conditions observed outside the home prompted deputies to conduct an interior welfare assessment.

Inside the residence, deputies encountered extremely hazardous and unsanitary living conditions. Significant fecal accumulations were present throughout the home, consistent with long-term indoor animal activity. Floors and living areas were heavily soiled with urine and feces, creating serious health and safety concerns for the animals and for the individuals residing in the home. Based on the conditions observed, deputies determined that the dogs were living in poor and unsafe conditions and required immediate removal for their welfare.

Personnel from the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA, the Henry County Animal Shelter, and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division responded directly to the scene to assist with capturing, removing, and transporting the animals. Teams worked continuously from late afternoon until 4:30 a.m., safely securing and relocating every animal.

A total of 106 dogs of varying breeds and ages were seized from the property. The owner voluntarily surrendered all animals to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is currently consulting with the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office regarding the appropriate course of action and possible charges. This investigation is ongoing.

Because the Henry County Animal Shelter did not have the capacity to house all 106 dogs, several animal welfare organizations responded the following day to assist with intake, evaluation, and placement. The Sheriff’s Office extends sincere appreciation to the following partner organizations: Old Dominion Humane Society, Lynchburg Humane Society, Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, They Rescue Us Rescue, Operation Paws for Homes, Daisy’s Legacy, Remy’s Reign, Doggone Happy Rescue.

Their support ensured that the animals received timely placement, medical assessment, and safe housing.

This operation highlights the dedication of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Animal Services Division, and our community partners in responding to large-scale animal welfare concerns. Their coordinated efforts ensured the safe removal, care, and relocation of more than one hundred animals.

Statement from Sheriff Wayne Davis

“This was one of the largest animal rescue operations our agency has ever undertaken. I am extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by our deputies, animal services staff, and every partnering rescue organization. Their teamwork ensured that more than one hundred animals were removed safely and humanely. We are sincerely grateful for the assistance provided by our community partners and volunteers.”

— Sheriff Wayne Davis

Reporting Animal Abuse or Neglect

Anyone with information related to animal neglect or abuse in Henry County is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers line at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). All information will be handled confidentially. Tips that lead to charges or convictions may be eligible for a cash reward.