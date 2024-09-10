Larry David’s live tour widens to 10 new cities

Larry David was called a “walking f****** virus” on his show Curb Your Enthusiasm, and now it seems that he’s spreading.

His A Conversation with Larry David shows, which began with a pair of shows in the spring, will expand to 10 new cities.

Aside from a previously announced Sept. 20 gig at Denver’s Paramount Theatre, it has just been revealed that the tour will continue with stops in Seattle, San Fransisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago, before ending Dec. 5 in the Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Live venue.

David mentioned the update on Instagram. Well, he wasn’t really that specific, to be honest.

“So listen, there are some tickets going on sale for this thing I’m doing,” LD began. “It’s really nothing. It’ll be a total waste of your time. There’s not that many things to do at night. So, I guess if you have nothing to do — but, you could consider bowling.”

“It’s not a terrible idea,” he continued. “I haven’t done it in about 50 years, but now that I mention it, I think I might hit the lanes soon.”

If bowling isn’t your thing, head over to LarryDavidTour.com for more information. Tickets will be available for presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time with the code “PRETTYGOOD”; general sales start on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

As was the case with the previous shows, a moderator will join David at each stop — although it has been revealed that NFL great Peyton Manning will join Larry at Denver’s date on Sept. 20.

The 76th Emmy Awards don’t happen until Sunday, but over the weekend the Creative Arts Emmys got the ball rolling — and the most-nominated show this year, FX’s Shōgun, collected 14 awards.

The adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell is nominated for a total of 25 awards.

The series dominated the technical categories, including hair and makeup, costume design and visual effects, but it also earned an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series trophy for Néstor Carbonell.

Another FX series, previous Emmy winner The Bear, was still hot, serving up seven Emmys on Sunday night. These included a pair of performance Emmys: one for Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto and one for Jon Bernthal as her onscreen son Michael Berzatto, both in the Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy category. 

Incidentally, if you’ve seen the show’s “Seven Fishes” Christmas episode, you’ll know both of those trophies were really well-deserved — and that The Bear really shouldn’t be in the Comedy category.

The 76th annual Emmy Awards telecast, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, will broadcast live on ABC Sunday, Sept. 15. It will also stream on Hulu Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin used to act while he was in prison, but his skills are now on full display in theaters worldwide. He stars as himself in the new movie Sing Sing, a story that brings awareness to the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program in Sing Sing Correctional Facility. The program helps people in prison “develop critical life skills through the arts,” which the org says models an approach “based on human dignity rather than punishment.”

Clarence went back in time — and back to jail — for the role. He tells ABC Audio he was slightly reluctant but decided the overall mission was greater than his fear. 

“I don’t think any of us really want to go voluntarily walk back into a prison, so that wasn’t what we wanted to do at all. Or even put those greens back on, that uniform that identifies you as a prisoner. But the overall purpose of what we was doing is so much bigger than just that apprehension that it outweighed any negative ideas,” he said. “It was really a no-brainer. It was the message that needed to get out … and now we’re glad that it’s out.”

While big names like Colman Domingo and Paul Raci might intimidate some, Clarence says he felt no pressure to work with the actors. “I didn’t feel any pressure because the brothers is just, they just the bros to me now. They’re not big bad Colman or big bad Raci anymore,” he said, noting a brotherhood was formed as they talked about their views on life before working on the film.

“Through that camaraderie, we created the message that we wanted to put out to the world,” Clarence says. “All of us had a hand in creating this message because this camaraderie was built on trust first.”

The celebrity cast competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars season 33 has been revealed.

Good Morning America exclusively announced the full list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners Wednesday.

The celebrities busting a move this season include Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and notorious scam artist Anna Delvey.

Also in the cast are former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athletes Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard; Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik; and model Brooks Nader.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough when the new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.

