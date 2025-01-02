Las Vegas police looking for links between Cybertruck blast and New Orleans attack

Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada, Jan. 1, 2025. Obtained by ABC News.

(LAS VEGAS) — Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada as a possible act of terror, law enforcement officials said.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that investigators were looking into any possible connections to the deadly attack in New Orleans earlier Wednesday but had not yet discovered any.

The driver of the Cybertruck pulled into the valet area of the hotel and the vehicle exploded, according to an official. The driver was killed and, so far, is the only fatality from the incident. Seven bystanders had minor injuries, authorities said.

McMahill said the truck was in front of the hotel for 15 to 20 seconds before it exploded. He said that it was rented in Colorado and license plate readers caught it arriving in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Federal sources confirmed to ABC News Wednesday night that the FBI is conducting operations and searches in Colorado Springs, Colorado in relation to the Cybertruck explosion, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The sheriff said Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped the investigation by having the truck unlocked after it auto-locked in the blast and giving investigators video of the suspect at charging stations along its route from Colorado to Las Vegas.

Video played at the news conference showed a load of fireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans and camping fuel canisters in the back of the truck.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas was rented on Turo — the same app sources said was used to rent the pickup truck used in the deadly attack in New Orleans.

“We are heartbroken by the violence perpetrated in New Orleans and Las Vegas, and our prayers are with the victims and families,” a Turo spokesperson said in a statement in response to an ABC News request for comment. “We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents.”

“We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat,” the statement continued. “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management, thanks to our world-class trust and safety technologies and teams that include experienced former law enforcement professionals.”

As police continue to investigate, McMahill said police the explosion was an “isolated incident” and that “there is no further threat to the community. He also said police do not believe anyone was helping the Las Vegas suspect.

“We believe everything is safe now,” McMahill said.

The property is the subject of frequent threats and heightened security given its connection to President-elect Donald Trump.

Musk, a close ally of Trump, said on Wednesday afternoon that the “whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.”

“Will post more information as soon as we learn anything,” Musk wrote on X, which he also owns. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Musk later posted on X: “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.” It’s not known if Musk’s claim has been independently verified.

An official briefed on the investigation told ABC News “this was not a lithium battery” blast, as some have speculated online. There have been instances in the past of battery compartments in Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire.

Trump’s son Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted on social media about the incident.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” he wrote. “The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

The hotel also issued a statement on X suggesting the car involved was electric.

“Earlier today a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” the hotel wrote. “The safety & well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and explosion near the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas and has directed his team to offer any federal assistance needed, the White House said.

