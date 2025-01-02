Las Vegas police looking for links between Cybertruck blast and New Orleans attack

Las Vegas police looking for links between Cybertruck blast and New Orleans attack
Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada, Jan. 1, 2025. Obtained by ABC News.

(LAS VEGAS) — Authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada as a possible act of terror, law enforcement officials said.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters that investigators were looking into any possible connections to the deadly attack in New Orleans earlier Wednesday but had not yet discovered any.

The driver of the Cybertruck pulled into the valet area of the hotel and the vehicle exploded, according to an official. The driver was killed and, so far, is the only fatality from the incident. Seven bystanders had minor injuries, authorities said.

McMahill said the truck was in front of the hotel for 15 to 20 seconds before it exploded. He said that it was rented in Colorado and license plate readers caught it arriving in Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Federal sources confirmed to ABC News Wednesday night that the FBI is conducting operations and searches in Colorado Springs, Colorado in relation to the Cybertruck explosion, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The sheriff said Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped the investigation by having the truck unlocked after it auto-locked in the blast and giving investigators video of the suspect at charging stations along its route from Colorado to Las Vegas.

Video played at the news conference showed a load of fireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans and camping fuel canisters in the back of the truck.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas was rented on Turo — the same app sources said was used to rent the pickup truck used in the deadly attack in New Orleans.

“We are heartbroken by the violence perpetrated in New Orleans and Las Vegas, and our prayers are with the victims and families,” a Turo spokesperson said in a statement in response to an ABC News request for comment. “We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents.”

“We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat,” the statement continued. “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management, thanks to our world-class trust and safety technologies and teams that include experienced former law enforcement professionals.”

As police continue to investigate, McMahill said police the explosion was an “isolated incident” and that “there is no further threat to the community. He also said police do not believe anyone was helping the Las Vegas suspect.

“We believe everything is safe now,” McMahill said.

The property is the subject of frequent threats and heightened security given its connection to President-elect Donald Trump.

Musk, a close ally of Trump, said on Wednesday afternoon that the “whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.”

“Will post more information as soon as we learn anything,” Musk wrote on X, which he also owns. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Musk later posted on X: “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself.” It’s not known if Musk’s claim has been independently verified.

An official briefed on the investigation told ABC News “this was not a lithium battery” blast, as some have speculated online. There have been instances in the past of battery compartments in Tesla vehicles spontaneously catching fire.

Trump’s son Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted on social media about the incident.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” he wrote. “The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

The hotel also issued a statement on X suggesting the car involved was electric.

“Earlier today a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” the hotel wrote. “The safety & well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the fire and explosion near the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas and has directed his team to offer any federal assistance needed, the White House said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo
Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo
Metro Richmond Zoo

(RICHMOND, Va.) — The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a newborn pygmy hippo just before the holidays, the zoo announced in a press release on Dec 24.

The newborn arrived on Dec 9. after a seven-month gestation, the press release said. The pygmy hippo parents, Iris and Corwin, gave birth to a third little girl in the past 4.5 years.

“This is Iris and Corwin’s 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays,” the zoo said. “Most people don’t get a hippopotamus for Christmas at all, so we feel lucky to have received two over the years.”

This is the first time Iris gave birth in the water, the press release stated. Common hippos usually give birth underwater, while pygmy hippo calves can be born on land or in water.

The baby hippo arrived around 4:50 p.m., while Iris was laboring in the indoor pool, the press release said. The baby’s natural instincts kicked in and she started moving around in the water immediately.

Iris and the baby were later moved to a “cozy, hay-bedded enclosure exhibit,” the release stated.

“This gives mom and baby privacy while they bond. Within time, they will move back to the indoor pool area so guests can see the baby,” the press release said. “Iris is an experienced mother and very protective of her calf. The calf is nursing and growing quickly. The baby has yet to be named.”

At 5 days old, the newborn had a neonatal exam and she weighed 15 pounds. Fully grown pygmy hippos can weigh up to 600 pounds, the zoo said.

According to the zoo, the pygmy hippo is an endangered species native to the swamps and rivers of West Africa. Less than 2,500 mature individuals remain in the wild. Unlike common hippos, pygmy hippos do not live in groups and are usually solitary or in pairs.

“For this reason, once Iris’ two previous calves grew up, they were moved to other zoological facilities to live with future mates and continue contributing to the conservation of their species,” the zoo said.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos, the press release said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak
What to know about deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak
jfmdesign/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Dozens of people across the U.S. have contracted E. coli traced to ingredients in McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

As a result, McDonald’s announced it has proactively removed two ingredients from stores across two impacted regions, but the company’s leadership team has assured that a majority of other menu items are not impacted, according to the CDC investigation.

What to know about McDonald’s E. coli outbreak

McDonald’s says either fresh, slivered onions or beef patties used for the Quarter Pounder may be behind the outbreak.

If onions are found to be the source of the E. coli outbreak, it would be the first time onions have ever been a carrier for this particular strain of the bacteria, company spokespeople said on Wednesday.

The spokespeople also reiterated that onions used in the Quarter Pounders, as identified by CDC tracing data, came from suppliers that also test for E. coli.

McDonald’s uses multiple suppliers for the slivered onions in the area where the outbreak cluster occurred, but all of the product has been retrieved from stock and it will not be supplying more onions until the investigation is completed.

States impacted by McDonald’s Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak

So far, one person has died and a total of 49 people from 10 states have fallen ill with a strain known as E. coli O157:H7, which causes a severe intestinal infection in humans.

The person who died was a resident of Mesa County, Colorado, in the western part of the state, according to the county health department.

Most of the cases have been in Colorado, which has 27 reported cases, and Nebraska, which has nine reported cases, according to the CDC.

The other states are Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including a child with complications from hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) — a disease that affects the kidneys.

Number of those sickened in outbreak expected to grow

The number of confirmed cases related to the McDonald’s E. coli outbreak could grow.

The CDC says the investigation is “fast-moving,” with new cases being reported on a rolling basis as the investigation connects people reported being ill and the specific strain of E. coli in this outbreak.

McDonald’s stopped selling the Quarter Pounders in the select states just recently, so there may be more cases that develop. The typical onset of symptoms is 3-4 days, and recently ill people may not be part of the current reporting as it usually takes 3-4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

Investigation into McDonald’s ingredients potentially responsible for illness

Every patient interviewed by the CDC said they ate at McDonald’s before falling ill and most said they ate Quarter Pounder hamburgers, specifically.

It’s not clear which ingredient is responsible for the illnesses, but CDC investigators are focused on two ingredients: fresh, slivered onions and fresh beef patties.

“Heat destroys things like bacteria and viruses but in certain cases, especially when you’re producing massive amounts of food — and you have products that are not going to undergo heat, for example, vegetables — that leads to an opportunity for contamination,” ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton explained.

McDonald’s told the CDC it has removed slivered onions and beef patties used for Quarter Pounder hamburgers from stores in the states where cases have been reported, the federal health agency said. As a result, the CDC said Quarter Pounders won’t be available for sale in some states.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, McDonald’s North America Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Piña said that the fast food chain believes the outbreak is linked to slivered onions “used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.”

“As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area,” the statement read, in part. “We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu.”

“The decision to do this is not one we take lightly, and it was made in close consultation with the CDC,” Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “It’s important to note that the majority of states and the majority of menu items are not affected.”

Slivered onions may be linked to strain of E. coli for 1st time

McDonald’s said it is actively working with the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health authorities as they investigate.

During the two-week period in which cases were reported, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11, the fast food chain sells about 1 million Quarter Pounders, making tracing the outbreak complicated, according to company spokespeople.

Because contamination was not linked to a single restaurant, it likely means the outbreak was not caused by the preparation and handling of the food and was likely higher up the chain, the spokespeople said.

If beef patties are behind the contamination, it would mean restaurants failed to cook the food properly to the standard of 175F. However, the slivered onions topping, which are uncooked, are processed at a facility and then sent to McDonald’s.

The company spokespeople said if the slivered onions are identified as the culprit, it would be the first time onions would be a carrier for the O157:H7 strain of E. coli.

McDonald’s said they believe only Quarter Pounders are affected and that case numbers would be much higher if other products were associated with the outbreak.

Currently, one-fifth of McDonald’s stores are not selling Quarter Pounders. Local restaurants customers know if their location is not serving Quarter Pounders, otherwise the product is available, the spokespeople said.

What to know about E. coli symptoms, recovery

Although most E. coli bacteria are harmless and are part of a healthy intestinal tract, some strains of the bacteria can make people sick, according to the CDC.

E. coli symptoms often begin three to four days after ingesting the bacteria and include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody and vomiting.

Most people recover on their own within five to seven days, but some people may develop HUS and require hospitalization.

The CDC urges those who are experiencing severe E. coli symptoms and recently ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder to contact their health care provider immediately.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Search called off for missing Oregon woman and her 2 dogs
Search called off for missing Oregon woman and her 2 dogs
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

(WELCHES, Ore.) — The search for a missing hiker and her two dogs in Oregon’s Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness was suspended late Tuesday after four days, officials said.

However, authorities said they are continuing to gather information and establish a timeline leading up to the disappearance of 61-year-old Susan Lane-Fournier, and said it remains an active missing person’s investigation.

“Based on weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability, the decision was made to suspend operations after all four volunteer search teams returned from the field,” the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“From Saturday through Tuesday, dozens of search volunteers, drone teams, and air-scent and trailing K9s spent more than 800 search hours looking for Ms. Lane-Fournier,” the department said.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who saw Lane-Fournier or has information about her whereabouts in the week leading up to her disappearance.

Lane-Fournier was believed to be hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs. She was thought to be in the Green Canyon Way Trail area of Welches in Oregon, according to the sheriff’s department.

Lane-Fournier was reported missing after failing to show up at work.

Deputies did not find Lane-Fournier at her residence after she was reported missing by her employer. A community member saw her white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along a road near the trail a day later.

Lane-Fournier, who also goes by the name Phoenix, is 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds and has reddish-brown hair.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.