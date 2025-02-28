‘Last Breath’ plunges into theaters, chronicling an incredible true story
Last Breath, a new movie starring Finn Cole, Simu Liu and Woody Harrelson, plunges into theaters Friday. The film chronicles the incredible true story of Chris Lemons, a man who survived for more than 30 minutes on the ocean floor with almost no oxygen.
Last Breath is directed by Alex Parkinson, who co-directed a 2019 documentary of the same name. That movie depicts a crew of saturation divers in the North Sea, off the coast of Scotland, who are tasked with doing some repairs in the Huntington oil field.
Saturation, or SAT, divers live in pressurized underwater crafts for weeks at a time.
“I love movies that teach me something, you know, about a weird part of the world or a weird job that nobody really knows about,” Liu tells ABC Audio.
Lemons was cut off from his oxygen supply when a storm knocked his crew’s ship off course while he was underwater, forcing him to survive on just one oxygen tank. That tank was thought to be good for about five minutes of breathing. He survived, unconscious, for more than 35 minutes. A few weeks after the ordeal, Lemons and his crew returned to the seafloor to finish the job they’d started.
Cole says the documentary was instrumental in his understanding of SAT diving and of his character, Chris Lemons. Also helpful? Meeting the divers in person.
“Meeting the guys was just, like, so interesting for me — being able to ask them all the dumb questions and all the crazy kind of existential questions. It’s cool,” Cole says.
Much of the film takes place in claustrophobic environments, like the helmet of a diver’s suit.
“It’s a massive challenge — probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” says Cole.
“Acting in this little space,” says Harrelson, gesturing to a nearby SAT diver helmet. “Demanding!”
Colman Domingo is opening up about the “hopeful” message of his latest Oscar-nominated film, Sing Sing.
Domingo, whose work in the film earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor, stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to reflect on what this project means to him.
“It’s such an incredibly hopeful film, and I think we need that — especially where we are right now in the world,” Domingo said. “We need stories about people who feel like they can overcome insurmountable odds.”
He continued, “I feel like that’s the message that I want to lead with as a performer, as a producer and a director in the world. I want to give that. The film is a big beating heart.”
Sing Sing is about the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at New York’s Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, which sees inmates put together theatrical productions as a means to give them a creative outlet behind bars.
Domingo said the film is “very intimate” and “not political at all” in its message.
“It really is about the possibility of what happens when you pour art and love and humanity into someone else,” shared the actor, who plays John “Divine G” Whitfield, a real-life former inmate who went through the RTA program. “They’re holding onto their humanity, holding onto faith and art while on the inside, and it’s really extraordinary.”
He added, “I know I put everything in my heart and soul into it, because I have so many people that I know who have been incarcerated, how it affects Black and brown men, and I feel like it’s really something I wanted to do.”
The Oscars will take place March 2 at 7 p.m. ET, and will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.
Hayley Atwell looks to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is reported to be reprising her role as Agent Carter in the upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Doomsday, according to Deadline. The film is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with Marvel president Kevin Feige producing. While plot details remain unknown, the film is expected in theaters on May 1, 2026 …
Anne Hathaway is staying booked and busy. The actress will star alongside Dave Bautista in an untitled action comedy film for Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reports. Inspired by actual events, the film follows agents who posed as a couple in order to infiltrate a global crime enterprise …
Jim Carrey says he’d return to another one of his famous movie characters, but only under one condition. In a recent interview for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey said he would reprise his role in a sequel to The Mask if it felt right. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess … It’s not really about the money,” Carrey said to ComicBook. “I joke about the money … But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.”
Ariana Grande and Demi Moore are among the many stars reacting to their 2025 Oscar nominations.
Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, with Emilia Pérez scoring 13 nods, the most nominations of any film.
The Brutalist and Wicked followed closely behind with 10 nods apiece, while A Complete Unknown and Conclave earned eight nods each.
Following the nominations announcement, Grande, who is nominated for best supporting actress for Wicked, took to social media to thank the Academy “for this unfathomable recognition.”
Moore, who is nominated for best actress for The Substance, also shared a statement and said that being nominated for an Oscar is “beyond my wildest dreams.”
Several nominees, including Mikey Madison, Coralie Fargeat and Diane Warren, spoke to Good Morning America about earning recognition from the Academy and what this moment means to them.
Madison, who is nominated for best actress, said she is “grateful” and “so happy for my entire film.”
Check out reactions from Oscar-nominated stars below.
Ariana Grande
Grande shared an emotional Instagram post reacting to her best supporting actress nomination, writing, “picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.”
Grande continued, “i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny. thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.”
She also thanked Wicked director Jon M. Chu “for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend.”
Grande ended her message by mentioning her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for best actress, and said, “i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always.”
“i don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you,” she added.
Demi Moore
Moore shared a statement with ABC News about her Oscar nomination: “Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents.”
Her statement continued, “I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together.”
Mikey Madison
The Anora star told GMA, “It’s incredibly exciting and very, very surreal. I’m so grateful, humbled — I’m so happy for my entire film. I’m so happy for Sean Baker, Sammy Quan, Alex Coco, Yura Borisov. It’s all so exciting. I’m just absolutely floating right now.”
Madison said she was watching GMA and FaceTiming her mom when she found out about her nomination. She said her mom was “crying and it was very sweet” but said “she immediately humbled me by saying in the same sentence, ‘Oh, congratulations sweetie, I love you so much. Also, you need to take your dogs to obedience training.'”
When asked if she had ever manifested an Oscar nomination, Madison said, “No, I don’t think I ever wrote it down, it always felt so far-fetched and far away from me and my life, but I always dreamed of it so it’s amazing.”
“I’m just gonna be soaking it in and digesting it and just trying to keep this memory of this morning and hold it forever because it’s so special,” she added.
Coralie Fargeat
The Substance filmmaker spoke to GMA about her best director nomination and said, “I feel so good, this is such amazing news and amazing news. I was really screaming out of joy.”
“When I write a film, a part of me always hopes and believes that this can happen because this is why I make films,” she said. “Because this is the magic of putting stories out in the world and this story in particular for what it says, I kind of felt if I succeeded to do it right, it could have a strong resonance about what it says about women in society so I mean you could never know then how it’s gonna go to the audience and in the world, but when the magic happens, this is such a joy and I’m really so proud.”
Fargeat, who is the only female director nominated in the directing category this year, commented on the lack of female representation in the category, saying, “It says a lot about the road we still have to go and personally I’m extremely proud to be proud of this change that we need … I have wanted to be a filmmaker and director since I was 15. That’s who I am, that’s where I feel free and good and powerful.”
She said she is “most proud” when she hears from young directors who are inspired by her.
“I’m really proud to be invited to the table,” she added. “I think we need even more progress regarding this. But personally, that’s a critical achievement and I’m so so happy.”
Diane Warren
Warren, whose song “The Journey” from the film The Six Triple Eight is nominated for best original song, told ABC News’ Chris Connelly that she had “been up all night” leading up to the nominations announcement.
“I’m so excited,” Warren said. “I’m not cool enough to go to sleep and have someone call me. I have all my friends over and we sit very anxiously in front of the TV and [this] time there was a little commercial break before the second set of nominations and jumps up in the air just with excitement.”
“This is a really special song, I think to me one of my best songs. And I love the movie and you never know what’s gonna happen so I’m just so excited, I’m so thrilled,” she said.
Warren said the nominated song now “takes on a whole other meaning” after she lost her home in the LA fires. “A lot of people lost their houses, lost everything — I had a really beautiful beach house I had for like 27 years or something like that that burned to the ground basically, the first day of the fires,” she said. “But as terrible as that was, I think a lot of people had it a lot worse. I also have an animal rescue ranch also in Malibu that nothing happened to thank God. As bad as it was, it was so bad for so many people.”
“The song, if you listen to the words of this song, it’s about strength and resilience. It almost takes on a whole other meaning now with what’s going on in Los Angeles,” she added.
Yura Borisov
Borisov, who is nominated for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in Anora, reacted to his nomination in an interview with GMA.
“We are happy!” he shared, smiling alongside his family.
“It’s a big laugh everywhere here,” he said before explaining that all his friends were reaching out to congratulate him. “It’s a great moment. I feel that a lot of people are very happy because of this.”
Kris Bowers
Academy Award winner Bowers, who is nominated this year for best original score for The Wild Robot, told GMA that he’s excited about the recognition.
“I’m just excited to be there and it’s awesome to see the other nominees,” he said. “I’m such a huge fan of all of them and through this whole awards season, been seeing all of them at these other awards and everything and it’s always such a friendly, familial relationship with all of them. So i’m just excited to celebrate with everybody no matter what happens.”