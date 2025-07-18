Late-night TV hosts react to ‘Late Show’ cancellation

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Late-night TV hosts and celebrities are reacting to news of the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the entire franchise, effective May 2026.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reshared Colbert’s on-air announcement about the cancellation in an Instagram Story, voicing his support for Colbert while criticizing Late Show host network CBS.

In an Instagram Story, Jimmy Fallon said he was “shocked” by the show cancellation announcement and praised his fellow late-night TV host.

“I’m just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it,” Fallon wrote. “I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years – going back to The Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen didn’t share a post but reshared a headshot of Colbert on his Instagram Story.

Severance star Adam Scott commented on The Late Show Reel featuring the cancellation news, writing, “Love you, Stephen this is absolute b*******, and I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows.”

Journalist Katie Couric also commented, saying, “I am so upset about this. I need more information. We love you @stephenathome.”

Director and producer Judd Apatow chimed in, commending Colbert for his work over the years.

“My admiration and appreciation for you is bottomless,” Apatow wrote. “Excited to see what other brilliance you put into the world.”

Snow White star Rachel Zegler also commented, saying, “I am extremely sad. I adore you, Stephen.”

CBS announced Thursday that the network was canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with the longtime franchise ending in May 2026 after more than 30 years on air. The Late Show began in 1993 with host David Letterman at the helm. Colbert succeeded Letterman in 2015 when the latter retired.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” George Cheeks, CBS’ president and co-chief executive of CBS parent company Paramount, said in a statement announcing the decision. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Paramount has been working to finalize a deal to sell Paramount to Skydance Media, which needs approval from the Trump administration to go through.

President Donald Trump celebrated news of the cancellation of The Late Show, writing in a social media post, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired.”

“His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert,” Trump continued. “Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Related Posts

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 starts production: ‘Going to be a wild ride’
‘Outer Banks’ season 5 starts production: ‘Going to be a wild ride’
SYDNEY GAWLIK/NETFLIX

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Season 5 of the Netflix series has started production, the streaming service announced on Friday. The crew has begun filming the fifth and final season in Charleston, South Carolina.

Returning to the show in season 5 are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo.

Tony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

“We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues,” Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke said. “Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Netflix also released new photos of the cast back on set.

Outer Banks season 5 is set to debut in 2026.

Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock star in ‘Sirens’ trailer
Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock star in ‘Sirens’ trailer
Macall Polay/Netflix

Meghann Fahy is Milly Alcock‘s older sister in the trailer for the new limited series Sirens.

Netflix released the trailer for the show on Friday. It shows off the mysterious seaside estate known as the Cliff House, as well as the star-studded cast of characters who live and work there.

Julianne Moore plays Michaela Kell, a housewife married to billionaire Peter Kell, played by Kevin Bacon. Alcock stars as Mrs. Kell’s assistant, Simone DeWitt, who is loyal to her boss to a fault. When Simone’s older sister Devon, played by Fahy, pays a visit to the manor, she is creeped out by the relationship her sister has with her boss.

“My sister seems to really worship your wife,” Fahy’s Devon says to Bacon’s Peter in the trailer, who says she “has that effect on people.”

“Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. But she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be,” according to the series’ official synopsis. “Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

Glenn Howerton, Felix Solis and Bill Camp also star in the upcoming limited series.

Sirens arrives May 22 on Netflix.

In brief: ‘The Simpsons’ gets a new voice actor, ‘Fortnite’ uses AI for James Earl Jones voice and more
In brief: ‘The Simpsons’ gets a new voice actor, ‘Fortnite’ uses AI for James Earl Jones voice and more

The Simpsons is getting a bit of refresh with the addition of a new actor. Entertainment Weekly reports singer Kelly Macleod will now voice Milhouse Van Houten, the blue-haired best friend of Bart Simpson. The update comes after Pamela Hayden, who voiced Milhouse for 35 years, announced her retirement from the show in November. Macleod will make her debut on Sunday’s season finale …

Warner Bros.’ Mickey 17 has found a streaming home at HBO Max. The sci-fi comedy film makes its debut on May 23, with a follow-up release the next day on HBO’s traditional channels. Mickey 17 is the brain child of Academy Award-winning writer/director Bong Joon Ho, widely known for the hit film Parasite. It stars Robert Pattinson as an “unlikely hero who has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job … to die, for a living.” Mickey 17 opened in theaters in March …   

Fortnite fans now have the opportunity to speak and interact with Stars Wars‘ Darth Vader when playing the popular video game. Epic Games announced Friday that the new feature not only summons Darth Vader, but also includes the character’s iconic voice — that of James Earl Jones. “We’re honored to feature the voice of the late Mr. Jones and we thank his estate for the opportunity to make this happen for players,” Epic said in a statement.

