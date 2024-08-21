Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews

Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews
Lionsgate

The saying “any press is good press” usually doesn’t extend to bad movie reviews, but in Francis Ford Coppola‘s case for his epic Megalopolis, that seems to be the strategy.

The latest trailer for the star-packed, mostly self-funded pet project from the Oscar winner begins with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne: “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then leans into the bad reviews Coppola has gotten in the past for movies that became classics, like Apocalypse Now and even its predecessor, the Academy Award-winning epic The Godfather.

In 1972, the latter film was called “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie,” according to a review in The Village Voice.

“One filmmaker has always been ahead of its time,” Fishburne continues, presenting scenes from Megalopolis, for which Coppola assembled an impressive cast, including Oscar winners like Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight to Oscar nominees Fishburne and Adam Driver, and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

Not coincidentally, the movie, which had its premiere in May at the Cannes International Film Festival, has already had its share of lukewarm reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%, but it remains to be seen if time — and The Motion Picture Academy, for that matter — will be kinder to it than some of those critics have been.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar joining ‘Dexter’ prequel, and more
In Brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar joining ‘Dexter’ prequel, and more

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar has been tapped for a guest starring role in the upcoming Dexter prequel series, according to Variety. She’ll reportedly play Dexter Morgan’s new boss at the Miami Metro Police Department. Dexter: Original Sin tells the origin story of Michael C. Hall’s serial killer. Patrick Gibson will play Dexter Morgan, with Christian Slater and Molly Brown cast as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father, and Debra Morgan, Dexter’s sister, respectively. James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson will play members of the Miami Metro Police Department …

AMC+ has ordered a yet-to-be-titled drama from Succession and Bad Sisters writer Jonathan Glatzer. According to Deadline, the series is “set in the bubble of Silicon Valley, amid misguided corporate cultures, moony innovation labs and cutthroat private high schools” and centers on a “rift between a self-appointed ‘inventor of the future’ tech CEO and his self-serving ‘performance psychologist,’ who are engulfed in a scandal sparked by the exploitation of personal data,” per the outlet …

Variety reports Logan Marshall-Green, Jonathan Cake and Mehcad Brooks have joined the cast of And Just Like That …‘s third season. Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells have also been upped to series regulars, according to VarietyAnd Just Like That … is set to launch in 2025 on Max …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell could team up for JJ Abrams, and more
Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell could team up for JJ Abrams, and more

Deadline reports Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and TwistersGlen Powell are finalizing deals to co-star in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled JJ Abrams movie. Details of the project are being kept under wraps. Twisters, currently in theaters, stars Powell opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones. Ortega will next be seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice, set to hit theaters Sept. 6 …

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and her production company Fifth Chance production are teaming up with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s Point Grey for the upcoming comedy Par for the Course, according to Variety. Brunson co-wrote the film with Abbott Elementary writer Justin Tan and stars alongside Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Stephanie Hsu. Plot details have not been revealed …

Actor, comedian and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong has been tapped to star in an episode of Fox’s Accused for the show’s upcoming second season, according to Variety. Jeong will play a “kind-hearted jewelry store owner who confronts his wife’s secret past” in the episode titled “Eugene’s Story.” Other season 2 guest stars include Nick Cannon, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. Accused returns Oct. 1 …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Zoë Kravitz discusses the challenges of growing up with Lenny Kravitz as a dad
Zoë Kravitz discusses the challenges of growing up with Lenny Kravitz as a dad
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, is opening up about what it was like growing up with a famous rock star father.

In a new interview with Esquire, Zoë discusses the differences of living with her dad versus her mom, Lisa Bonet, when she was young, noting that Bonet was a much stricter parent.

“It was this whirlwind of a completely different universe,” she says of visiting her dad after her parents broke up, which was during the height of his fame. “And then I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life [with Bonet].”

By 11, Zoë had opted out of Bonet’s stricter household and moved in with her dad in Miami, which gave her lots of freedom — but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

“It wasn’t that my dad didn’t care, he just cared about different things,” she said. “Just like it happens in the movies, it’s like, ‘Oh, you think this is perfect? You think this is great? Guess what comes with this.’”

Zoë also says that when she was young she would often see her dad being taken advantage of by people around him, noting he had a hard time saying no.

“I can smell it out pretty quickly,” she says of her suspicions that people may take advantage of her dad. “I had to when I was a kid, because he didn’t. He’s really trusting, and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.