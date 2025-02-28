Laverne Cox and George Wallace star in ‘Clean Slate,’ but do they believe in one?

Amazon MGM Studios

George Wallace costars in a show called Clean Slate, but he also actually believes in one. Speaking to ABC Audio, he explains, “You can start over every day. You will have some situation[s] come up in your life that you say, ‘Okay…you know what? I think I was wrong.’ And then you can start and begin a new life, a new beginning.”

Laverne Cox also believes it’s possible, but she says the opposite can sometimes be true, noting social media can prevent one from starting over on a clean slate.

“In this internet age where people…read a headline and think they are the most educated people in the world. Everybody’s not willing to admit that they’re wrong,” she says, before breaking down the requirements for starting anew.

“The beginning part of the process is a vulnerability that is required. Brené Brown defines vulnerability as risk, uncertainty and emotional exposure…To be vulnerable is beautiful. It scares us but is necessary for us to have a clean slate to be able to truly start again. And it actually requires accountability,” she explains. “It requires us as adults to be accountable for our lives.” 

That vulnerability is also captured on their show, George and Laverne add.

Clean Slate captures the story of their characters, who play father-child duo Harry and Desiree. Desiree returns home a trans woman after 23 years of living in New York, triggering some soul searching as she works to repair her relationship with Harry.

All episodes of Clean Slate are streaming on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Allison Holker pays tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 2 years after his death
Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on the two-year anniversary of his death.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, Holker paid tribute to Boss with a photo of the two of them and their children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie, and a meaningful caption.

“Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you,” Holker wrote. “We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you.”

Holker recently announced her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light, which will be published in 2025. It will follow her love story with Boss, as well as the journey her family went on to heal after his death.

“I felt like writing this book was actually very therapeutic for myself, and I didn’t know I needed it, but I did,” Holker told People in September. “I needed to be able to open up and be super transparent. And I thought it was really a place for me to be super authentic with myself and honest, and a place where my kids also read about everything too, in their futures.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale”s 6th and final season gets teaser and premiere date
Hulu

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale officially has a premiere date and a new teaser.

Fans got a new look at Elisabeth Moss in a teaser for the show’s sixth season, released by Hulu on Wednesday. The new season will be out with its first three episodes on April 8, followed by weekly episodes until its finale on May 27.

In the teaser, Moss’ character June describes her fight against Gilead and says the red color of the cloaks donned by handmaids in the dystopian society has come to symbolize “the color of rage.”

“In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead,” a synopsis for the upcoming season reads.

“Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom,” the synopsis continues.

The upcoming season will star Moss alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd and more.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres April 8 on Hulu.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun inherit the Earth in new trailer for ‘Love Me’
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are a buoy and a satellite in the new trailer for Love Me.

The film, which is the debut feature from writers and directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, blends genre to explore what it means to be alive and in love. Through the use of live action, animation and animatronics, the movie also explores artificial intelligence and self-identity.

Taking place after humanity is extinct, Love Me follows a buoy and a satellite who inherit the Earth with only the internet to teach them about what it means to be humans who are alive and in love.

Over the course of the trailer, the buoy and the satellite search about humanity on several different websites, such as Google and YouTube. Eventually, they take on the physical form of a once real-life couple who made videos about their lives for YouTube, played by Stewart and Yeun.

“Have you ever considered how impossible it is that we found each other?” Stewart asks Yeun in the trailer. “Life, it’s full of rainbows and light. It’s intense … I’m not even a buoy anymore. I’m just me.”

Love Me arrives in theaters on Jan. 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.