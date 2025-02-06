Laverne Cox says filming new show ‘Clean Slate’ was initially therapeutic but ‘mostly triggering’

Amazon MGM Studios

Clean Slate is officially on Prime Video, a new series chronicling the reunion of an old-school car wash owner named Harry and his child, who returns home a proud trans woman named Desiree after more than 23 years away.

Laverne Cox stars as Desiree, and serves as creator and executive producer of the show, and she tells ABC Audio her experience was both triggering and therapeutic.

“As we were developing the stories, before we started shooting — the multiple years that we were working on this show before we got picked up. That was fun. Like, I’m pitching story ideas with Dan [Ewen] and George [Wallace],” she says. “And then when it came time to play it and to relive it, I was triggered every day, if I’m honest. But sometimes that’s what is required to be an artist.”

“Desiree is definitely in a different time in her life,” she continues, noting she herself started therapy at about 30 years old. Though she says she’s past “dealing with my childhood trauma,” “every day I was that, like, 30-year- old Laverne, angry at my mom/dad here and lashing out and acting out.”

“It was triggering every day,” she adds. “But sometimes that’s the job.”

While there were similarities between her and Desiree, co-star George says that like his character, Harry, he’s also pretty receptive.

“I love everyone. I love people,” he says. “Isn’t it great to just be able to live and let live? And I travel all over the world so I can learn [from] other people how they live. And I learn a lot. I just love to learn the lesson. Life and love does just great.”

Report: Paul Mescal to star in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Looks like Paul Mescal is going from playing a gladiator to a Beatle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during a conversation between Mescal’s Gladiator II director Ridley Scott and director Christopher Nolan at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles Tuesday, Scott revealed that Mescal has been cast in Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles.

When talking about his next project, the movie The Dog Stars, Scott was asked if Mescal was going to be in the film. At first Scott said that he was, before suggesting Mescal’s schedule may be an issue.

“Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next,” he said. “So I may have to let him go.”

While Ridley didn’t say who Mescal would be playing, The Hollywood Reporter notes that rumors have suggested he was the frontrunner to play Paul McCartney.

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group — McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Sony Pictures is the studio behind the movies, and it marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music. 

No official casting has been announced for the films, although Ringo recently let it slip in an Entertainment Tonight interview that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him.

Demi Moore, Zendaya and more among ‘People’ mag’s 25 Most Intriguing of 2024
DISNEY/John Argueta

People magazine is out with its list of the 25 Most Intriguing People of 2024.

Stars making the list this year include Demi Moore, who had a buzzed about role in the horror movie The Substance; The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri; Zendaya, who starred in Challengers and Dune 2 this year; Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan; Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo; and Nicole Kidman, who had multiple TV projects out this year and is set to star in the steamy film Babygirl.

Also on the list are Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang, and Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Jennifer Lopez is on the list as well, thanks to a roller-coaster of a year that saw her release a less-than-successful album and big-bucks documentary, cancel her tour and split with husband Ben Affleck.

The magazine’s People of the Year issue hits newsstands Friday.

The bizarre ‘Wicked’ prop Ariana Grande now keeps by her printer
Universal Pictures

Along with Glinda’s wand, Ariana Grande took something else from the set of Wicked when the movie was over: a pair of prosthetic ears that her co-star Cynthia Erivo wore to portray Elphaba.

It seems that in real life Erivo has so many piercings that a prosthetic artist had to create a type of shell that fitted over her actual ears. Ari took a pair of those fake eras home with her and told BBC Radio 1 where she keeps them. 

“Right now, they’re just, like, next to the printer,” said Ari. “With, like, pens and printer and then Cynthia’s ears.” She then joked, “But sometimes if I’m having guests over or if I put out a tray of whatever, I’ll just kind of leave them nearby to see if anyone gets a little confused.”

“I’m just kidding. I’ve never done that, but I will,” she added, deadpan. “No, yeah, they’re next to the printer for now. Framing them is weird.”

When the interviewer suggested she “hide them in the downstairs [bathroom] with no context, don’t explain them, that’s where they live,” she replied, “I love it!”

