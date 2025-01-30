Lawless announces run for supervisor

Chris Lawless, owner of Lawless Welding and Fabrication in Fieldale, announced plant to run for the Collinsville District Board of Supervisor seat in this November’s elections. Vice Chair Joe Bryant currently hold the position and has not announced whether he intends to run for reelection or not.

