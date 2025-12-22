Lawmakers threaten legal action against Bondi, DOJ over partial release of Epstein files

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks alongside Rep. Ro Khanna during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol, November 18, 2025 in Washington. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced legislation on Monday that would direct the Senate to initiate legal action to hold the Justice Department accountable for failing to release the complete files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by Friday’s deadline, which was mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Schumer’s announcement came after Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie announced on Sunday that they are pursuing “inherent contempt” charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi for not complying with the law to release the complete Epstein files.

If the effort passes, it could lead to Bondi’s arrest — though the pair is expected to introduce the resolution as “privileged” once the House returns in January, which would force a vote within two legislative days on the House floor, and it’s unclear if this effort would even be successful when it comes up for a vote.

“The law Congress passed is crystal clear: release the Epstein files in full so Americans can see the truth,” Schumer said in a statement. “Instead, the Trump Department of Justice dumped redactions and withheld the evidence — that breaks the law. Today, I am introducing a resolution to force the Senate to take legal action and compel this administration to comply.”

The DOJ faced a Friday deadline imposed by Congress and signed into law by the president to release a massive cache of records gathered during government investigations into the sex offender, who died in jail in 2019.

The Justice Department released thousands of files — ranging from investigative documents to grand jury testimony to snapshots taken by Epstein and his friends — but said it would fail to fully release all the files by the deadline. The law contains exceptions to protect victims and other circumstances, but critics say the DOJ is not following the letter and spirit of the law.

Schumer called the DOJ’s partial release on Friday a “blatant cover-up.”

“Pam Bondi and [Deputy Attorney General] Todd Blanche are shielding Donald Trump from accountability, and the Senate has a duty to act,” Schumer said.

Schumer is expected to force consideration of this bill on the Senate floor in January when the Senate returns from its holiday break. The bill would likely require unanimous consent to pass.

It is unclear if it would have that support, but the Senate unanimously passed the Epstein Transparency Act, which compelled the release of the Epstein documents.

On Sunday, Khanna and Massie, the co-authors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, announced their intent to pursue inherent contempt proceedings.

The inherent contempt power permits Congress to rely on its own constitutional authority to detain and imprison a “contemnor” — someone held in contempt — until the individual complies with congressional demands like a subpoena or a monetary fine, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The power directs the Sergeant at Arms to arrest the individual who refuses to comply with a subpoena or fine, however, once the witness complies with the subpoena, they are released.

Notably, the resolution would not require passage in the Senate to be enforced.

“The quickest way, and I think most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi,” Massie said on “CBS News’ Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Khanna, who also appeared on the same program on Sunday, reiterated that inherent contempt is the right path at this point.

“We only need only need the House for inherent contempt, and we’re building a bipartisan coalition, and it would fine Pam Bondi for every day that she’s not releasing these documents. I’ll tell you why, I’ve talked to the survivors, why this is such a slap in the face,” Khanna said.

On NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Blanche said he wasn’t taking Massie and Khanna’s threats seriously because he said he believes they are in compliance with the law. Specifically regarding threats of legal action against the department, Blanche said, “Bring it on.”

A statement released Monday morning by attorneys representing a group of Epstein survivors said omissions in the files by either redactions or unreleased pages amounted to a failure.

“We are told that there are hundreds of thousands of pages of documents still unreleased,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump heaps praise on Hungary’s Viktor Orban in White House meeting
Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) President Donald Trump welcomed Hungary’s autocratic leader Viktor Orban to the White House on Friday, praising him repeatedly as a “great leader” as met sat to discuss trade and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I like and respect him,” Trump said as he and Orban sat for lunch with their teams in the Cabinet Room, specifically applauding Orban’s views on immigration and crime.

Orban in turn celebrated what he said will be a “golden age between the United States and Hungary” with Trump’s return to office.

Orban is in Washington seeking an exemption to new U.S. sanctions targeting Russia’s largest oil companies and their subsidiaries that will go into effect later this month.

President Trump was asked if he would grant Hungary’s request.

“We’re looking at it because it’s very difficult for him to get the oil and gas from other areas,” Trump replied, expressing sympathy for Hungary’s geographic reliance on Russia for energy resources.

“It’s a big country. But they don’t have sea. They don’t have the ports. And so they have a difficult problem,” Trump said before turning to criticize European countries he said don’t have that issue but continue to buy Russian oil.

Orban called the issue “vital” for Hungarians.

Orban was recently going to play host to a summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, before Trump called the proposed meeting off amid frustration with the lack of progress in peace talks.

Trump said they had picked Budapest, Hungary, as the location because both he and Putin liked Orban.

On Friday, Trump reiterated that if he and Putin were to meet, he would like to do it in Budapest. Trump said he and Orban would be discussing a potential summit with Putin.

“We were talking about that with Viktor, he understands Putin and knows him very well,” Trump said, adding: “I think that Viktor feels we’re going to get that war ended in the not too distant future.”

As Orban gave his view on the war, Trump turned to him and asked, “So you would say that Ukraine cannot win that war?”

“You know, a miracle can happen,” Orban replied. 

Trump previously welcomed Orban to the White House during his first term, in 2019, breaking from his predecessors who had shunned Hungary’s prime minister from Washington.

The two men met several times when Trump was out of office at his Florida estate, including during the summer of the 2024 campaign and after Trump became president-elect.

Orban has been embraced by many prominent American conservatives over his positions on immigration and LGBTQ issues, and has spoken several times at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Orban hosted a CPAC event in Hungary earlier this year.

Trump on Friday said it was an “honor to have a friend of mine here” at the White House.

“He’s done a fantastic job. He’s a very powerful man within his country … He’s run a really great country, and he’s got no crime, he’s got no problems, like some countries do,” Trump said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Indiana lawmakers slated to vote on congressional redistricting as Trump rachets up pressure
Indiana State Capitol Building on July 16, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indiana is the latest of several states redrawing congressional lines as its state Senate is set to convene Thursday to continue considering a bill that would give the state a new Republican-friendly congressional map, and may vote later in the day on whether to pass the map.

However, even though Republicans have a majority in the state’s Senate, with a 40-10 majority, enough GOP legislators might oppose the bill to sink it.

Indiana currently has seven Republican and two Democratic members of the U.S. House — and changes to the map could help Republicans get additional congressional seats in 2026 as they work to maintain their razor-thin majority in the lower chamber and advance President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The proposed map, which would make both of the Democratic-held U.S. House districts lean Republican, has been supported by the White House and Indiana’s governor. Vice President JD Vance has also made multiple visits to the state in recent months to encourage redistricting.

But multiple Republican state senators have said their constituents do not want redistricting or that they feel it is the wrong choice for Indiana, and there could be enough GOP senators voting no on the map along with Democrats for the bill to fail to pass.

The map bill passed through committee and procedural votes earlier this week.

Trump, on Friday, wrote on social media that the state Senate “must now pass this Map, AS IS, and get it to Governor Mike Braun’s desk, ASAP, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the ‘Hoosier State,’ and across the Country.”

In another post on Wednesday, he ratcheted up the pressure on state Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray — who has indicated the Senate does not have enough votes to pass the map — and senators opposed to redistricting.

“Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring,” Trump said in his post.

“Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again,” he added.

Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed to POLITICO that he had called state senators to encourage them to vote yes on the map.

Republican state senators in Indiana have also faced political pressure from conservative groups such as Turning Point Action, which said it will spend in primaries against state senators if they don’t support mid-decade redistricting. Another conservative group, Club for Growth, said it sponsored ads encouraging legislators to redistrict and invested in phone campaigns.

David McIntosh, president of Club for Growth and a former member of Congress from Indiana, told ABC News on Wednesday that he understood why some GOP senators in the Hoosier state opposed redistricting.

“It’s a conservative state, both philosophically, but also in approach. And so it’s like, ‘You got to show me why we’re doing this, why we should make a change,'” he said.

McIntosh expressed confidence that the bill would pass, particularly now that senators have been able to look at the map itself.

Asked if there’s any concern that putting too much political pressure on lawmakers might be detrimental to Republican mid-decade redistricting hopes in the long run, McIntosh indicated he didn’t think so.

“I think in the excitement of the moment, people may say very aggressive things, but it’s our approach to just persuade the Republicans why this is a good idea, and I’m very optimistic that that’s where they’re going to end up [voting for the map],” he said.

One Republican state senator who has previously said he is a firm no on the new map, state Sen. Michael Crider, told reporters on Wednesday that he isn’t changing his stance.

Separately, some senators opposed to or undecided on mid-decade redistricting say they have faced bomb or swatting threats to their homes. Law enforcement has not shared any motive for the threats, which have received bipartisan condemnation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court hears billion-dollar battle over online piracy
joe daniel price/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As billions of people worldwide use the internet to illegally stream or download copyrighted material like music, movies and TV shows, the entertainment industry is trying to crack down on American internet service providers for complicity in the alleged crimes of their customers.

A major case before the Supreme Court on Monday could determine whether those providers can be held financially liable to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars for “contributing” to copyright infringement if they fail to cut off internet access to any account suspected of engaging in piracy.

Cox Communications, the third largest broadband provider in the U.S. and a party in the case, faces a $1 billion penalty awarded by a jury to Sony Music Entertainment and other media companies that sued over the distribution of pirated content online. It was upheld by a federal appeals court.

The company is asking the justices to toss out the verdict and put limits on contributory liability.

If the judgment is upheld, Cox says it could go bankrupt, potentially eliminating internet access entirely in some communities and leading to “mass evictions from the internet” in places where piracy has been suspected, such as “homes, barracks, hospitals, and hotels upon bare accusation.”

Cox says it opposes copyright infringement and takes steps to prevent it, but that it cannot be held responsible for the actions of individual users, who are impossible to pinpoint and trace.

“Your [internet service provider] does not purposefully participate in, or try to bring about, what you do online any more than your phone company or FedEx do in communications they transmit,” Cox attorneys wrote the high court in a legal brief.

Federal law makes it a crime to directly infringe on a copyright, but secondary liability by another party involved in copyright infringement — such as internet service providers — remains an evolving area of law.

As a general rule, anyone who “materially contributes to the infringing conduct of another may be held liable as a contributory infringer,” lawyers for the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), an entertainment industry trade group, told the court in a legal brief.

Copyright owners insist the risk of being sued creates an incentive for internet service providers to help root out online piracy and suspend the accounts of those suspected of dealing in protected material.

“Cox made a deliberate and egregious decision to elevate its own profits over compliance with the law,” attorneys for Sony Music Entertainment argue in a legal brief, “supplying the means for massive copyright infringement to specific users that it knew were habitual offenders because [it wanted to] to hold on to every subscriber [it] can.”

Nearly 19 billion downloads of pirated movies and TV shows were made using online peer-to-peer software in 2023, according to the MPAA. The copyright violations cost the U.S. economy more than $29 billion and “hundreds of thousands of jobs,” the group estimates.

Justices will hear oral arguments over the scope of potential “contributory liability” of internet service providers on Monday and issue a decision in the dispute by the end of June 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.