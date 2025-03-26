Lawsuit over Trump administration’s Signal group chat assigned to judge in deportation case

Lawsuit over Trump administration’s Signal group chat assigned to judge in deportation case
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Five Cabinet members are facing a federal lawsuit over the use of Signal to coordinate military strikes in Yemen, with the case presided over by the same judge handling the case against the Trump administration over its deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is overseeing the deportation case, which has led the White House to publicly attack him and call for his impeachment. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has called him a “Democrat activist” and President Donald Trump has posted on Truth Social calling him a “radical left lunatic.”

The use of the Signal group chat was revealed Monday by The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who said he was inadvertently added to the chat as top national security officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, were discussing the operation.

Transparency nonprofit American Oversight filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., alleging that the use of Signal violates the federal law that governs the preservation of government records, asking a federal judge to order the cabinet members to preserve the messages.

According to the lawsuit, emergency relief is needed “to prevent the unlawful destruction of federal records and to compel Defendants to fulfill their legal obligations to preserve and recover federal records created through unauthorized use of Signal for sensitive national security decision-making.”

The lawsuit – which names Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the National Archives as defendants – asked a federal judge to declare the use of Signal unlawful and order the cabinet members to preserve the records immediately.

According to American Oversight, the use of Signal violated the Federal Records Act, and the chat reported by The Atlantic “strongly suggests” that the Trump administration has used Signal in other settings.

“Messages in the Signal chat about official government actions, including, but not limited to, national security deliberations, are federal records and must be preserved in accordance with federal statutes, and agency directives, rules, and regulations,” the lawsuit said.

President Trump and other top administration officials have downplayed the use of the Signal to discuss the attack on the Houthis, saying classified information was not shared in the chat.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Hero’ father dies while saving his young son in wildfire
Allen Ferguson in a family photo. (Courtesy of family)

(OKLAHOMA CITY)– An Oklahoma father is being remembered as a hero after officials say he died while trying to save his son in wildfires that ravaged the state last week.

Allen Ferguson, a “beloved” youth wrestling coach from Chandler, died from injuries sustained in the wildfires, Oklahoma House Rep. Jim Shaw said.

Ferguson “tragically lost his life while trying to save his son, Will, who remains in critical condition,” Shaw said in a statement on Monday.

“Allen was a hero, and his dedication to his family and our community will never be forgotten,” the statement continued.

Family friend Shane Earp also remembered Ferguson as a “good man and a hero” to ABC News.

Ferguson carried his 15-year-old son, Will Conley, through the fire in Chandler to a road where they were found by rescuers, according to Earp. He spoke to his son throughout their ambulance ride to keep him calm, Earp said. Ferguson, who suffered severe burns, died at a hospital on Saturday, the family friend said.

The father of four boys was a “great man all around,” Earp said.

“Whether it be fishing, metal detecting, sports, making art out of anything, Civil War reenactment and many other things, if his family was interested in it, he would find a way to learn it and make it happen,” Earp said. “Always had jokes and funny comments so you must be ready to laugh when around him.”

Ferguson was one of four people killed in Oklahoma due to fires or high winds after scores of wildfires broke out throughout the state last week amid extreme fire weather conditions, officials said. Over 140 people were injured, officials said.

More than 400 homes and structures have been damaged in the high wind-fueled fires, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said.

Following the devastating blazes, Oklahoma continues to be on alert for fire danger.

Parts of Oklahoma, as well as Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas, face a critical threat of fire danger on Monday.

The fire threat continues in Oklahoma on Tuesday and increases for parts of the Texas Panhandle and southeastern New Mexico.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

5-year-old killed in hyperbaric chamber explosion in Michigan
A hyperbaric chamber; BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

(TROY, Mich.) — A 5-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured Friday after a hyperbaric chamber exploded at a medical facility in Troy, Michigan.

The chamber contained 100% oxygen, making it extremely flammable, according to Lt. Keith Young of the Detroit Fire Department.

Officers and firefighters responded to the explosion shortly before 8 a.m.

“Upon arrival, the first responding units unfortunately discovered a 5-year-old boy deceased on the scene,” Lt. Ben Hancock of the Troy Police Department said at a press conference.

The boy’s mother was standing next to the chamber when it exploded and suffered injuries to her arms, officials said. A few medical staff members were also present but were not seriously hurt.

It’s not clear what kind of treatment the boy was receiving at the time.

The explosion was contained to the chamber and firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, they said.

“I’ve been with the department for 10 years, and we’ve never responded to anything like this,” Young said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and multiple state agencies are involved in examining safety regulations at the facility. In the meantime, the medical center remains closed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump AG pick Pam Bondi made at least $3 million from Truth Social merger, filings show
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general pick, Pam Bondi, made at least $3 million from the merger that formed the parent company of Trump’s Truth Social platform, her new personal financial disclosure filing showed.

According to the filing, Bondi, like “all other shareholders,” received $3 million worth of shares and warrants of the special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corporation through a Puerto Rico-based LLC “on the morning of the merger.”

The shares and warrants were then converted to stock in Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) “upon closing of the merger,” the filing said.

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who represented Trump during his first impeachment, is listed as a “consultant” for the merger.

Additionally, Bondi disclosed owning another $2 million to $10 million in shares and warrants in the Trump Media & Technology Group.

She has pledged to divest her assets from the Trump Media & Technology Group upon her confirmation as attorney general “as soon as practicable but not later than 90 days after” her confirmation, and to “not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter” related to the company.

The disclosure filing also sheds more light on her lobbying and consulting work for Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm with close ties to Trump, including that last year she made nearly $1.1 million as the firm’s government and public affairs consultant.

Several of her lobbying clients included sheriffs associations, including the Florida Sheriff’s Association, the Florida Sheriff’s Risk Management Fund and Major County Sheriffs of America, as well as Aiden Torch Financial, Safety Net DC, and iGas USA.

She also earned $520,000 last year from consulting for the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, and another $203,738 from providing legal serves to Pfizer through the law firm Panza, Maurer, & Maynard, P.A., according to the filing.

Her other notable income from the past year included $27,600 in contributor fees from Newsmax and a $20,000 speaking fee from a conference last year hosted by bitnile.com, an online gaming company.

She also earned between $110,003 and $1 million from renting out commercial real estate properties in Florida.

In all, Bondi, together with her spouse, reported a net worth of up to $20 million, with much of her assets other than her Trump social media company holdings consisting of millions of dollars worth of commercial properties in Florida and South Carolina.

In her ethics agreement, Bondi stated that, if confirmed as U.S. attorney general, she will resign from Ballard Partners, AFPI, and Panza, Maurer, & Maynard.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.