Lawyers say whistleblower’s texts bolster claim that Emil Bove suggested defying court orders

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for a fired DOJ official-turned-whistleblower released a series of emails and texts Thursday that they say bolster claims that Emil Bove — a top Trump appointee to the Justice Department now in line for a powerful judicial appointment — repeatedly suggested defying orders from courts to enforce the administration’s immigration policies.

The messages, from former immigration attorney Erez Reuveni, provide a real-time look at the internal scramble among top Justice Department and other administration officials as they sought to defend the legality of several rushed deportation efforts that have since become the subject of high-stakes legal challenges.

According to lawyers for Reuveni and Senate Democrats who released the messages, they also provide clear support for Reuveni’s initial whistleblower disclosure, which came just a day before Bove was set to appear for his confirmation hearing for a seat on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

According to the complaint, Reuveni said that in a March 14 meeting on the eve of the administration carrying out its initial wave of deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, Bove remarked that DOJ “would need to consider telling the courts “f— you” in response to any order that sought to enjoin the removals.

In a series of texts released by Reuveni from March 15 — the day that U.S. District judge James Boasberg ordered the administration to turn around two planes carrying migrants deported under the AEA before they arrived in El Salvador, Reuveni said, “This doesn’t end with anything but a nationwide injunction” before adding, “And a decision point on f— you.”

“It’s a question if drew gets out without a sanction,” another attorney replied, an apparent reference to Drew Ensign, a career DOJ official who was tasked with defending the administration’s AEA deportations in the Boasberg case.

Later in the evening, Reuveni again texted, “guess its find out time on the f— you,” an apparent reference, again, to Bove’s alleged remark.

While it’s unclear what impact the texts could have on Bove’s nomination, they could ultimately serve to provide Judge Boasberg with evidence to carry out his contempt proceedings against the Trump administration, which are currently on hold by a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel.

The texts also provide insight into the Justice Department’s initial deliberations regarding the administration’s resistance to returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which his family and attorneys deny.

In one email, Reuveni argued that by defying an order to bring Abrego Garcia back from El Salvador, the administration risked “making very bad law here that jeopardizes many far more important initiatives of the current administration over one person.”

The messages also suggest that before Abrego Garcia’s case became the subject of nationwide attention, officials from the State Department and DHS appeared more than willing to facilitate his return — a sharp contrast to remarks from officials like Stephen Miller, who has repeatedly questioned Abrego Garcia’s character and labeled him a “terrorist.”

“I agree he should be brough back to the US if El Sal will release him back to us, and we should take steps to help ensure his safety in the meantime,” one State Department official said in an email.

“I’m with Erez, we want to make sure everyone knows this gentleman is alright if it takes us time to get el sal to send him back,” a DHS lawyer replied.

During his confirmation hearing, Bove vigorously disputed Reuveni’s whistleblower complaint and denied he ever instructed department officials to defy court orders. When pressed, however, on whether he ever made the remark about potentially having to tell the courts, ‘f— you,’ Bove responded he could not recall making such a statement.

In a statement Thursday responding to Reuveni’s release of the messages, Attorney General Pam Bondi described him as “a leaker asserting false claims seeking five minutes of fame” in order to sink Bove’s nomination.

“As Mr. Bove testified and as the Department has made clear, there was no court order to defy, as we successfully argued to the DC Circuit when seeking a stay, when they stayed Judge Boasberg’s lawless order,” Bondi said. “And no one was ever asked to defy a court order. This is another instance of misinformation being spread to serve a narrative that does not align with the facts.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

9-year-old girl recounts moment she was bitten by shark while snorkeling in Florida
Tampa General Hospital. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(BOCA GRANDE, Fla.) — A 9-year-old girl who was bitten on the hand by a shark in Florida is speaking out about the terrifying moment she was attacked.

Leah Lendel was snorkeling near Boca Grande on June 11 when “something hard bit me and then tried to tug me away,” she said at a news conference Thursday alongside her parents and the doctors who treated her.

“Then I pick up my hand and it’s all in blood,” Leah said. “Then I started screaming with my mom.”

“There was so much blood in the water right next to me,” Leah’s mom, Nadia Lendel, said at the news conference. “In an instant, I knew it’s a shark attack.”

“I just started to scream to my husband,” Nadia Lendel recalled. Meanwhile, Leah’s “instincts kicked in” and she ran out of the water, her mom said.

“Then my dad was with me,” Leah said. “He picked me up and we ran to the road.”

Leah’s parents expressed their gratitude for the construction workers who were eating lunch on the beach and immediately ran to help them call 911 and put Leah’s arm in a tourniquet. Leah’s dad said EMS then responded within minutes.

Tampa General Hospital doctors praised the first responders for choosing to fly the two hours in the helicopter to their hospital where they said they had the expertise to help Leah within the six-hour window to save the tendons, tissue and muscle.

Doctors said they operated on Leah’s hand less than an hour after she came through the hospital doors.

At the hospital, “I was trying to hold myself together,” said Leah’s dad, Jay Lendel. “I think I was crying more than she was.”

Tampa General Hospital Dr. Alfred Hess said luckily a shark bite is not jagged, but leaves a clean cut on the wrist that doesn’t ruin all the tissue.

First Leah’s bone was stabilized and then doctors said they worked on blood flow. Some blood vessels were taken from Leah’s leg to help get blood flow back to her hand, the doctors said.

Leah will next undergo physical therapy, her doctors said, and eventually the pins in her hand will be removed.

“I’m just thankful for everybody,” Jay Lendel said. “I’m just very thankful she’s alive.”

Meanwhile, another shark bite was reported on Tuesday on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, according to the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.

There were 28 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. last year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Florida recorded the most with 14; South Carolina had two.

Just one shark attack in the U.S. last year — which occurred in Hawaii — was fatal, ISAF said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harvard sues Trump administration over threats to cut funding if demands go unmet
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Harvard University is suing President Donald Trump’s administration for threatening to withhold federal funding if the school did not comply with its list of demands.

The lawsuit, filed in Massachusetts federal court, asks a judge to block the funding freeze from going into effect, arguing the move is “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority.”

In it, lawyers for the university argue that the administration is unlawfully using billions of dollars in federal funding as “leverage to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard.”

They also allege that the funding freeze violates the First Amendment, flouts federal law and threatens life-saving medical research.

“All told, the tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the Government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution’s ability to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and innovative solutions,” Harvard’s lawyers wrote.

Earlier this month, following the school’s refusal to budge on the government’s demands, the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism – alleging the school has failed to confront antisemitism on campus – froze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts, and it reportedly plans to pull an additional $1 billion in funding for medical research.

The decision followed Harvard University President Alan Garber’s letter on April 14, which said that the school “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights” by agreeing to a series of terms proposed by the Trump administration.

The lawsuit is the school’s latest effort to push back against the administration’s threats.

“The Government has not—and cannot—identify any rational connection between antisemitism concerns and the medical, scientific, technological, and other research it has frozen that aims to save American lives, foster American success, preserve American security, and maintain America’s position as a global leader in innovation,” the lawsuit said. “Nor has the Government acknowledged the significant consequences that the indefinite freeze of billions of dollars in federal research funding will have on Harvard’s research programs, the beneficiaries of that research, and the national interest in furthering American innovation and progress.”

In addition to arguing the funding freeze violates the First Amendment, Harvard’s lawyers alleged the Trump administration failed to comply with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which sets out a series of procedures needed before funding can be frozen.

“The Government made no effort to follow those procedures—nor the procedures provided for in Defendants’ own agency regulations—before freezing Harvard’s federal funding,” the lawsuit said.

The school asked a federal judge to declare the funding freeze unlawful, block it from taking effect and enjoin the government unilaterally freezing furniture funding without following the steps laid out by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Garber announced the lawsuit in a letter published to the school’s website on Monday, saying the administration’s demands sought to impose “unprecedented and improper control” over the university.

“Doubling down on the letter’s sweeping and intrusive demands—which would impose unprecedented and improper control over the University—the government has, in addition to the initial freeze of $2.2 billion in funding, considered taking steps to freeze an additional $1 billion in grants, initiated numerous investigations of Harvard’s operations, threatened the education of international students, and announced that it is considering a revocation of Harvard’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status,” Garber’s statement said.

“These actions have stark real-life consequences for patients, students, faculty, staff, researchers, and the standing of American higher education in the world,” it continued.

The Trump administration has also cut funding at Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania and Northwestern — with Harvard being the most high-profile and first university to explicitly refuse the government’s demands.

“Today, we stand for the values that have made American higher education a beacon for the world. We stand for the truth that colleges and universities across the country can embrace and honor their legal obligations and best fulfill their essential role in society without improper government intrusion,” Garber said in his statement announcing the lawsuit on Monday.

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US military can temporarily detain protesters in Los Angeles, commander says
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The commander overseeing military operations in Los Angeles said Wednesday that troops deployed to the city can temporarily detain individuals but cannot make arrests, clarifying their authority amid ongoing protests.

“On federal orders, these soldiers do not conduct law enforcement operations like arrests or search and seizure,” Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman told reporters during a morning briefing. “They are strictly used for the protection of federal personnel as they conduct their operations.”

Sherman, who leads Task Force 51 — a deployable command post for routine and contingency operations — is coordinating the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The deployment marks a significant escalation in the federal response to protests that began after recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across Los Angeles.

Currently, 2,000 National Guard members are actively performing operations in the city, with an additional 2,000 troops scheduled to complete their mobilization and begin training by Thursday afternoon, Sherman said.

The 700 Marines, deployed from Twentynine Palms, California, are currently undergoing specialized training at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, approximately 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Sherman described the two-day training as “extensive,” focusing on crowd control tactics that are outside their typical duties.

“This is stuff that we do not usually do,” Sherman acknowledged, noting that while the Marines are trained to use weapons for personal protection, their primary role will be crowd control and protecting federal facilities.

About 1,000 Guard members have already participated in operations protecting federal buildings and personnel, according to Sherman. He emphasized that while troops can temporarily detain individuals, they must wait for law enforcement officers to make actual arrests.

The deployment faces legal challenges, with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom filing a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s authority to deploy troops without state coordination. The lawsuit argues that the deployment violates state sovereignty and the 10th Amendment of the Constitution.

President Donald Trump accused Newsom of not protecting ICE officers “in a timely manner” and said the officers were “attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists.”

When asked about the legal challenge, Sherman responded, “That’s beyond my scope. I’m here to run operations.”

Sherman stressed that the military’s mission is specifically focused on protecting federal agencies, their personnel, and facilities in areas where demonstrations have occurred. “We are strictly there to help them do their job and to protect them,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.