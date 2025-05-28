Lea Michele returning to Broadway in ‘Chess’ revival
Lea Michele is headed back to Broadway.
Following her run in Funny Girl, which ended in 2023, the actress will be starring in the revival of Chess alongside Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.
The musical will feature a new book by Emmy winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and EGOT winner Tim Rice. It’ll reunite Michele with her Spring Awakening director, Michael Mayer.
The show centers on the rivalry between two elite chess players during the height of the Cold War: American Freddie Trumper, played by Tveit, and Russian Anatoly Sergievsky, played by Christopher. Michele plays Florence Vassey, the woman caught between them. The musical spun off the 1985 top five pop hit “One Night in Bangkok” by Murray Head.
The Golden Globes are doubling down on Nikki Glaser.
The comedian will officially return to host the 83rd annual awards ceremony in January 2026. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.
Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony, which was broadcast on Jan. 5.
“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” Glaser said in a press release. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”
Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning to host.
“Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor, and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun,” Hoehne said.
The Last of Us is making sure season 2 will be accessible to as many fans as possible.
The drama series will be available to stream in American Sign Language, Max announced on Wednesday.
The first season of the show will also be made available to stream in ASL starting on March 31. This will make it possible for interested fans to catch up on season 1 in time for the season 2 premiere on April 13.
The ASL versions of The Last of Us will be performed by CODA star Daniel Durant and Leila Hanaumi.
This makes Max the first streaming service to offer ASL versions of a major series alongside its premiere episode. It is also the first time original HBO programming will be available to stream in ASL on the platform.
Max previously offered ASL versions of several Warner Bros. movies, including Barbie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
“We are thrilled to expand our ASL program and debut our first HBO Original series in ASL with The Last of Us,” Naomi Waibel, SVP of global product management at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “This debut brings the show to life in an authentic and fully accessible way for Deaf audiences and is another meaningful step towards our goal of offering an inclusive streaming experience.”
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in season 2 of The Last of Us. Set five years after the first season, “Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” according to season 2’s official logline.
Season 2 also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O’Hara.
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are going to be working together again, just not on music.
Variety has revealed the voice cast for the the 3D animated film High in the Clouds, based on McCartney’s children’s novel, and Starr is on board for the film.
Others lending their voices to the film include Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Hannah Waddingham, Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon, Clémence Poésy, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff, French actor Alain Chabat and Himesh Patel, who starred in the Beatles-themed film Yesterday.
High in the Clouds, which McCartney wrote with Philip Ardagh in 2005, follows a teenage squirrel named Wirral in his quest to overthrow an owl named Gretsch who banned music in their city of Gretschville in an attempt to be the town’s only singer.
Toby Genkel, who directed the 2022 film The Amazing Maurice, is on board to helm the project, which will feature original songs written and composed by McCartney. In addition, Michael Giacchino, who did the music for Coco, is writing the score and Paddington 2’s Jon Croker is writing the script.