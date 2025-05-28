Lea Michele returning to Broadway in ‘Chess’ revival

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us is making sure season 2 will be accessible to as many fans as possible.

The drama series will be available to stream in American Sign Language, Max announced on Wednesday.

The first season of the show will also be made available to stream in ASL starting on March 31. This will make it possible for interested fans to catch up on season 1 in time for the season 2 premiere on April 13.

The ASL versions of The Last of Us will be performed by CODA star Daniel Durant and Leila Hanaumi.

This makes Max the first streaming service to offer ASL versions of a major series alongside its premiere episode. It is also the first time original HBO programming will be available to stream in ASL on the platform.

Max previously offered ASL versions of several Warner Bros. movies, including Barbie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

“We are thrilled to expand our ASL program and debut our first HBO Original series in ASL with The Last of Us,” Naomi Waibel, SVP of global product management at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “This debut brings the show to life in an authentic and fully accessible way for Deaf audiences and is another meaningful step towards our goal of offering an inclusive streaming experience.”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in season 2 of The Last of Us. Set five years after the first season, “Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” according to season 2’s official logline.

Season 2 also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O’Hara.

