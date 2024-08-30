Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce split

Weeks after her bestie Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, Leah Remini has announced she’s split with her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán.

The former King of Queens star and Pagán jointly posted to Instagram on Thursday, “After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.”

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us,” the statement continued.

The note goes on to say, “Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.”

It added, “But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

As to the reason behind the split, the statement explained, “To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.” They added, “Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different.”

The pair share an “incredible daughter” in 20-year-old Sofia, noting, “From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success.”

The couple said they want to be “as transparent as possible” with their new direction, “because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show,” referencing Leah Remini: It’s All Relative.

They also said of their “new chapter” together, apart, “We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end — aren’t failures.”
 

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)
This season’s champs, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, are officially official. The two announced this week that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. “I just asked her out yall she said yes,” Kordell, 22, wrote on his Instagram Story. Serena, 24, jokingly responded, “Somebody help me.”

Meanwhile, Vanderpump RulesKatie Maloney is playing coy about her rumored date with Love Island’s Connor Newsum. “Was I on a date?” she said on the Disrespectfully podcast. “I’m not going to deny anything.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)
Teresa Giudice is used to betrayals at this point. In the season 14 finale of RHONJ last weekend, Teresa found out that Jackie Goldschneider had been secretly communicating with her husband’s ex – but no tables were flipped at the revelation. In a post-finale interview with Bravo, Teresa says she already expected that her husband’s ex was speaking to her rivals and she’s fine it. “I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn’t even flinch,” she said, adding that she understands why Jackie did it – because Teresa previously repeated a rumor that Jackie’s husband was cheating on her.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Season 15 winner Sasha Colby is dishing on her love life. She tells Out magazine she’s polyamorous and loving it. “I have three partners!” she says. “I have two partners and someone else I’m dating.”

 

Ed Sheeran surprised the crowd at his show in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday with a very special guest on drums – Chris Hemsworth.

The Thor star was behind the drum kit for a performance of Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” with Ed later explaining why he was there in a post on Instagram.

“Basically what’s happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he’s doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument,” Ed shared, “And he came to visit me, and he has learned drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people].”

Hemsworth then chimed in, noting, “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. It’ll be nice to put this to bed.”

After the performance, Ed gave the Marvel movie star a cheeky trophy: A “participation award … for drumming excellence,” which was in the shape of a metal hand clutching drumsticks while throwing up the “devil horns” gesture.  

Sheeran captioned his post, “Got @chrishemsworth to learn drums for my stadium show,” and based on the hashtags added, it seems learning the drums and Hemsworth’s performance will be part of season two of the actor’s Disney+ series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

Whoopi Goldberg is heading to the stage as part of the world-renowned musical Annie.

Goldberg, a co-host on The View, will play the role of Miss Hannigan in the New York City performances of Annie, which will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025, according to a press release.

“I love the theatre, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage,” Goldberg said in a statement included in the release. “I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world — in my hometown of New York City.”

Miss Hannigan, the show’s antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives; Hannigan sings the song “Little Girls” in the production.

Goldberg achieved EGOT status — an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry, the Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, Academy Awards and Tony Awards — in 2002 after taking home a Tony Award for Best Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Jenn Thompson, who played Pepper in the original production of Annie, directs the show. Annie has been revived on Broadway two times and turned into a movie on three separate occasions.

