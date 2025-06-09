Leah, Serena and JaNa reunite in ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ official trailer

Leah, Serena and JaNa reunite in ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ official trailer
Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Everyone’s favorite Islanders are back for more in the official trailer for Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Peacock released the trailer for the upcoming docuseries on Monday.

The new show is a spinoff of Love Island USA. It follows Islanders from the popular season 6 cast as they navigate life in Los Angeles after appearing on the dating reality competition series.

Those in the cast include JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington.

More Islanders from season 6 are confirmed to appear on this new show, and the official trailer has given fans a glimpse of who they are. Kordell Beckham made an appearance in the trailer having a conversation with Page, his girlfriend and co-winner of season 6, as did Nicole Jacky, who appears to get lunch with her former beau, Washington, at some point during the season.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres on July 13, with new episodes streaming every Thursday starting on July 17.

Season 7 of Love Island USA premiered on June 3. It is currently airing new episodes every single day of premiere week. 

Related Posts

‘Shadow Force”s Omar Sy and Kerry Washington are both real-life Lionel Richie fans
Lionsgate

Omar Sy stars in Shadow Force as a secret agent who briefly separates from his wife Kyrah, played by Kerry Washington, to protect their son Ky. He and Ky bond over their love for Lionel Richie‘s “Truly in Love with You,” which viewers later learn is his and Kyrah’s wedding song. Kerry tells ABC Audio she and Omar love Lionel’s music in real-life.

“We are both Lionel Richie fans, which is so great. It was organic…I don’t know that Lionel is the soundtrack of my life the way he’s the soundtrack of their life, it’s so special. But I’ve always been a huge Lionel Richie fan,” she explains. She joked that he’s the fourth member of Kyrah’s family in the film, calling him “cousin” Lionel.

Shadow Force also makes other musical mentions, including a scene where Clifford “Method Man” Smith‘s Unc asks Ky if he listens to Wu-Tang Clan.

“I think it’s really great how much music plays a role in the movie. And I think its part of why you wanna see it in a theater, like in the surround sound, where you can really be taken by the music,” Kerry says.

She also praises Method Man’s performance, telling ABC Audio, “Cliff is so good in the films. He’s so funny and smart.” 

She adds that the levity he and Da’Vine Joy Randolph “bring to the film is so spectacular and needed. (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Method Man plays alongside Da’Vine’s Auntie as secret agents recruited by Kyrah to help keep their family safe. 

Shadow Force is currently in theaters.

‘The Age of Innocence’ limited series coming to Netflix
Columbia Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The Age of Innocence is being adapted into a limited series for Netflix.

The streaming platform announced the news Wednesday, which fittingly happened to be World Book Day.

Edith Wharton first published the classic novel in 1920. It made her the first woman to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Now, Emma Frost will direct the new limited series adaptation to be streamed on Netflix. Frost previously helmed The White Queen, The White Princess, Jamaica Inn and Shameless.

The Age of Innocence is set in 19th century New York City and follows a passionate will-they, won’t-they love triangle. It explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all of its different forms.

This limited series “promises to be true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation,” according to Netflix. The novel was previously adapted by Martin Scorsese in his 1993 film, which earned five Oscar nominations and scored one win.

Alongside Frost, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook will executive produce the series.

Filming for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ to begin in July
Murray Close/Getty Images

Filming for the next Hunger Games film, Sunrise on the Reaping, is set to begin in July.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed each Hunger Games film since Catching Fire in 2012, will be returning to direct the upcoming project.

Lawrence, who attended CinemaCon on Tuesday, spoke to attendees about the new film and said that they’re working on casting.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “We’ve been working on this draft for a year. We start shooting in July.”

Additionally, a promotional clip for the film was shared on Instagram. It features Woody Harrelson‘s character, Haymitch Abernathy, saying at the end, “I think the games are going to be different.”

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on author Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. The book was released in March 2025 and “revisits the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games,” according to a press release from Scholastic.

The novel begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. It follows a young Haymitch, whose name is called to participate in the games, according to a synopsis.

In a statement shared in the Scholastic press release, Collins said, “With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume‘s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.’ The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Sunrise on the Reaping will arrive in theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

