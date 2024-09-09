Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93

Legendary actor James Earl Jones dies at 93
Legendary actor James Earl Jones, best known for his innumerable movie roles and the booming voice of the character of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, has died, his representative confirmed to ABC News.

He was 93 years old.

Jones died on Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York, surrounded by his family, according to longtime agent Barry McPherson.

The thespian, whose powerful, deep voice brought to life the iconic villain, acted for more than six decades. In the 1950s and ’60s, Jones was a Broadway staple. From On Golden Pond to The Best Man, his work earned four Tony nominations, winning for The Great White Hope in 1969 and Fences in 1987.

Almost simultaneously, he was garnering acclaim on TV, as well. The eventual two-time Emmy Award winner earned his first nod in the 1960s for his work on East Side/West Side.

He picked up both his Primetime Emmy wins in 1991, for best supporting actor in the miniseries Heat Wave and best actor for the series Gabriel’s Fire. He also won a Daytime Emmy for the children’s special Summer’s End in 2000. 

Jones later earned his first Oscar nod, adapting The Great White Hope to the silver screen in 1970, playing boxer Jack Jefferson. Jones was just the second Black actor after Sidney Poitier — who was nominated in 1958 and 1963 — to be recognized by the academy with a nomination.

For the better part of the 1970s, Jones continued to juggle his work on stage, TV and film. Then, in 1977, he was cast as the voice of a new villain, Darth Vader, in the space saga Star Wars: A New Hope.

While bodybuilder David Prowse would be the figure behind the black mask of the Sith lord, Jones was the voice that uttered so many iconic lines in the film and its sequels — including “I find your lack of faith disturbing,” and then, of course, to Luke Skywalker in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, his big reveal, “No, I am your father.”

From 1977 to 1983, the three original Star Wars films would become some of the most revered and original movies of their time, not just for special effects, but also for the shocking plot and themes.

After Star Wars, Jones made memorable appearances in Eddie Murphy‘s 1988 film Coming to America, then starred opposite Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams in 1989. A few years later, he once again lent his voice to a famous character, starring in the Disney animated feature The Lion King as Mufasa.

Jones had almost 200 credits to his name, according to IMDB, as he stayed active for more than 60 years.

In 2011, Jones was given an honorary Academy Award for the breadth of his acclaimed work and in March 2022, it was announced that Broadway’s Cort Theatre would be renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Jones married twice. His second wife, Cecilia Hart, died in 2016 after 34 years of marriage. The couple is survived by their son, Flynn Earl Jones.

Selena Gomez shares she is unable to carry her own children: “Something I had to grieve”
Selena Gomez has shared new details about her future journey to motherhood.

The singer and actress told Vanity Fair she is unable to carry her own children in an interview released on Monday.

“I haven’t ever said this … but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” Selena said.

She said becoming a parent one day may not happen the way she originally envisioned it, but she is now “in a much better place with that.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people,” Selena said. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Selena was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. In 2015, she shared that she underwent chemotherapy to treat the autoimmune illness.

The pop star, who is in a relationship with Benny Blanco, had a firm plan to start a family by age 35 before she started dating him.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” Selena said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

Selena also said she has “never been loved this way.”

“He’s just been a light,” Selena said. “A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Actress at center of Francis Ford Coppola on-set allegations calls them “false” and “gross”
On July 26, Variety published a headline-making video that alleged Francis Ford Coppola acted inappropriately towards a female extra on the set of his self-funded epic Megalopolis, and now the actress in that video is calling the story “all false.”

In an interesting bit of journalistic sibling infighting, Deadline — the sister publication to both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, which ran with the story — is pushing back.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. accuses Variety of posting “for clicks” the video that shows the legendary director dancing with a woman on set. He also interviewed Rayna Menz, the actress at the center of the story.

Variety had alleged its video “shows the legendary director trying to kiss young female extras on the set of his ambitious sci-fi epic,” but Menz took to Instagram and called the allegations “gross.”

Renz posted in part, “none of the claims … are true,” adding she was, “disgusted” by the allegations.

To Deadline, Renz explained, “He did nothing to make me or … anyone on set feel uncomfortable,” adding she was “blindsided,” because the footage was taken on what was supposed to be a “closed set.”

She added of Coppola, “It’s gross because he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is.”

Coppola lost his filmmaker wife of 60 years, Eleanor, in April of 2024.

“His wife was on set with us, most days,” Menz said.

The actress insisted Coppola was “nothing but professional,” adding of the footage, “I was the one who asked him to dance … in front of everybody else.” “He even said something along the lines of … ‘I’m a gentleman, and I would never say no to a lady,'” she said. “And then we waltzed, to club music.”

“It feels gross, seeing that video and [the] way they were trying to convey a message,” she added. “Just gross.”

Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting married.

On Wednesday, a rep for Cuoco confirmed the news to Good Morning America after she and Pelphrey shared the news on their respective Instagram Stories.

In their posts, the couple shared a black-and-white selfie in which Cuoco shows off her engagement ring.

“Amazing weekend,” Cuoco wrote in text overlaid in the image.

Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2023. To celebrate the milestone, they each took to Instagram to share sweet photos together.

“Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco wrote in her post at the time. “Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!”

Pelphrey also shared a loving message to Cuoco at the time, writing, “Happy One Year bud… best year ever. Love you more each day.”

In March 2023 the couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating after Cuoco filed for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook in 2021. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

