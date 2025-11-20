Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki to star in Netflix holiday rom-com

Leighton Meester (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); Jared Padalecki (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Another BookTok favorite is coming to your TV screens.

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

According to Tudum, it’s a “comedy about a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays.” While the story follows Center’s 2022 novel, the movie version will go by a different title — since that title is already taken by the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film. The production is enlisting fans to help choose the new title. 

The rom-com will also star Andie MacDowell and will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts,” Allen Rosenbaum tells Tudum. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director.”

She adds, “It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Is Lady Gaga appearing in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’?
Lady Gaga attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lady Gaga in The Devil Wears Prada 2? Groundbreaking.

Variety reports the famously fashionable singer will be making an appearance in the Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway-led sequel. In between tour stops on her Mayhem Ball tour, Gaga was spotted in Milan, where the film is currently shooting.

ABC Audio has reached out to Gaga’s reps for confirmation.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June, but details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Streep and Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Miles Teller attends the premiere of ‘Eternity’ during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 7, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live season 51 have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell are set to host three episodes of the late-night sketch comedy series in November.

Teller will take over hosting duties for the second time on the Nov. 1 episode of the show. Brandi Carlile joins him as the musical guest for her third individual appearance on the program and fourth musical guest gig overall.

Glaser is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Nov. 8 episode. The comedian will be joined by sombr as the musical guest. He also makes his first appearance on the show just as his breakout song “back to friends” has crossed 1 billion streams.

Glaser posted the news about her hosting gig to Instagram. “SCHWING!! @nbcsnl,” she captioned her post.

Also making his SNL hosting debut is Powell. The actor will host for the first time on the Nov. 15 episode, while musician Olivia Dean will join him to make her musical guest debut.

SNL returns live on Saturday when Sabrina Carpenter will serve as both the host and musical guest.

‘Wicked: For Good’ shatters multiple Fandango ticketing records
Jonathan Bailey is Fiyero and Ariana Grande is Glinda in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good has flown past several Fandango ticketing records.

The upcoming Universal Pictures movie-musical sequel film has become Fandango’s best first-day ticket preseller of 2025, according to the ticketing service company.

It also has entered the top 10 of all best first-day ticket presellers in the history of the company and now holds the record for Fandango’s best PG-rater first-day ticket preseller of all time.

Wicked: For Good surpassed Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and Superman to grab the record for Fandango’s best first-day ticket presale.

The upcoming film joins Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and more blockbusters on Fandango’s top 10 best all-time first-day ticket presale list. It now ranks above Frozen, The Lion King and KPop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along Event on the all-time best PG-rated first-day ticket presale list.

“With last year’s Wicked breaking records and captivating audiences around the world, it is no surprise that fans are racing to get their tickets to Wicked: For Good,” Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a press release. “The first film became a true cultural phenomenon bringing new generations into the world of Wicked, and it’s clear that fans can’t wait to see how the story continues on the big screen.”

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21. It stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

