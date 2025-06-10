Lena Dunham’s Netflix rom-com series, ‘Too Much,’ gets a trailer

Netflix

The first trailer is out for the new Lena Dunham Netflix series, Too Much.

The 10-episode rom-com follows Jessica, played by Hacks actress Megan Stalter, who moves to London after a bad breakup and meets a British musician named Felix, played The White Lotus’ Will Sharpe. Dunham co-created the show with her husband, Luis Felber, and loosely based it on her own experiences.

“When I first started coming to the U.K. for work … I thought to myself, ‘I want to write something about the experience of being a foreigner here, and the fantasies we have of [London] versus the realities,’” Dunham tells Tudum. “Then when I met my husband, Luis, I felt like I was experiencing all of that, but in the context of a relationship.”

Too Much also stars Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Fry, Andrew Rannells, Rita Wilson and more. It will feature guest appearances by Andrew ScottKit HaringtonJessica Alba, Rita Ora and Jennifer Saunders.

The series debuts on Netflix July 10.

'The Legend of Zelda' live-action film gets release date
Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Legend of Zelda film now has a release date.

Sony Pictures and Nintendo have announced the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game will arrive in movie theaters on March 26, 2027.

Wes Ball will direct the film, though no plot details or cast announcements have been shared. The project will be co-produced by Sony and Nintendo.

The film’s release date was announced Friday via Nintendo’s new Nintendo Today! app, which debuted during Nintendo Direct March 2025.

The Legend of Zelda franchise first launched in 1986. Its story centers on the characters Link and Princess Zelda, who set out to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the villainous Ganon.

A live-action film adaptation of the game was first announced in November 2023. The film’s producer Shigeru Miyamoto posted at the time that he’d been working on the project for many years.

“We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it,” Miyamoto wrote.

Busy woman? Sabrina Carpenter eyed for role in third 'Mamma Mia!' movie
Jim Dyson/Redferns

Mamma Mia, here we go again: The third film in the beloved series based around ABBA songs is currently in development, and producer Judy Craymer tells Deadline that Sabrina Carpenter is being considered for a role.

Asked which role Sabrina would play, Craymer says, “She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep.” Craymer adds, “It’ll happen when it happens.”

Considering that Sabrina has covered ABBA’s songs “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” in concert, perhaps it’s not a stretch to imagine her in the movie. Obviously Sabrina’s a fan, but Craymer also believes that “Dua Lipa‘s and even Pink‘s generation” have also been influenced by ABBA’s music.

While she’s been focusing on her music career lately, Sabrina is also an actress. Her most recent movies, Tall Girl 2 and Emergency, both came out in 2022.

Craymer also says that Streep’s character, Donna, will indeed make an appearance in the new film, but she won’t divulge details of the script.

Meanwhile, Mamma Mia!, the musical that inspired the films, is returning to Broadway for a limited engagement starting Aug. 2. According to Deadline, a TV show based on the movies is also being discussed.

Legendary game show host Wink Martindale dies at 91
Legendary game show host Wink Martindale dies at 91
Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

Legendary game show host Wink Martindale died Tuesday at age 91.

According to a press release, he passed away in Rancho Mirage, California, surrounded by his family and wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale.

Martindale got his start in radio, and in 1954, while working at Memphis’ WHBQ, he helped get the station the first interview with Elvis Presley.  He eventually broke into television as host of Mars Patrol, a science-fiction themed children’s show. He also hosted Teenage Dance Party, on which Elvis made an appearance on June 16, 1956.

But Martindale was best known for hosting popular game shows, including Tic-Tac-Dough and Gambit. Other game shows he hosted include Headline Chasers, High Rollers, The Last Word, The Great Getaway Game, Trivial Pursuit, Debt, and Instant Recall.

In 2006, Martindale received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

