Lena Dunham’s Netflix rom-com series, ‘Too Much,’ gets a trailer

Netflix

The first trailer is out for the new Lena Dunham Netflix series, Too Much.

The 10-episode rom-com follows Jessica, played by Hacks actress Megan Stalter, who moves to London after a bad breakup and meets a British musician named Felix, played The White Lotus’ Will Sharpe. Dunham co-created the show with her husband, Luis Felber, and loosely based it on her own experiences.

“When I first started coming to the U.K. for work … I thought to myself, ‘I want to write something about the experience of being a foreigner here, and the fantasies we have of [London] versus the realities,’” Dunham tells Tudum. “Then when I met my husband, Luis, I felt like I was experiencing all of that, but in the context of a relationship.”

Too Much also stars Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Fry, Andrew Rannells, Rita Wilson and more. It will feature guest appearances by Andrew Scott, Kit Harington, Jessica Alba, Rita Ora and Jennifer Saunders.

The series debuts on Netflix July 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.