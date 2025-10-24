Lena Waithe reveals she’s working on movie with Issa Rae about friendship breakup

(L-R) Lena Waithe and Issa Rae attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Lena Waithe may be working on the final season of The Chi, but she has another project in the works. She teases an upcoming collaboration with Issa Rae ﻿during her episode of Bustle’s One Nightstand series.

“I’m working on this movie for myself and Issa Rae. It’s a really cool idea about us being friends and having a bit of a friendship breakup, and it’s really funny and silly. I was supposed to be writing beats for her, but I ultimately just started writing the script,” Lena shares.

“She and I [were] Zooming and talking and figuring out how it could be,” Lena continues, noting the characters are “thinly-veiled versions” of who they really are. “The characters’ names [are] Lena and Issa, I’m not even being that imaginative about it,” she shares.

On whether they will actually star in the film, Lena says, “Yeah, we want to. So this is definitely an exclusive. Issa’s going to be like, ‘Oh s***, well now we got to do it.’”

The full interview, which finds Lena discussing her favorite books, is now on YouTube.

In brief: ‘Eenie Meanie’ official trailer and more
The third season of Tulsa King now has a release date. Paramount+ has announced that season 3 of the Sylvester Stallone-starring series will premiere on Sept. 21. Season 3 finds Dwight’s empire expanding, just as his list of enemies also continues to grow. “Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family,” according to an official synopsis …

The trailer for Zoey Deutch‘s new rom-com The Threesome has arrived. The film follows an impulsive night between three people that leaves two women facing unexpected pregnancies. Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz also star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 5 …

Samara Weaving stars in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu film Eenie Meanie. The high-speed thriller follows a former getaway driver who gets dragged back into her past when a previous boss gives her the chance to save her ex-boyfriend’s life. Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch and Randall Park also star in the film, which is available to stream on Aug. 22 …

77th Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ wins outstanding drama series
77th Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ wins outstanding drama series
Cast and crew accept the outstanding drama series award for ‘The Pitt’ onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Pitt won the Emmy for outstanding drama series during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The HBO Max series won the top award of the night for its debut season. In total, the show won five Emmys, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Noah Wyle.

Two other actors also won for their performances in season 1 of The PittKatherine LaNasa won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, while Shawn Hatosy won outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

The Pitt follows one 15-hour shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. Each of the first season’s 15 episodes follows one hour of the shift. Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the head of the unit, who grapples with grief as he goes about his work day.

Producer R. Scott Gemmill took to the stage to accept the outstanding drama series award for The Pitt. It was presented by five of the stars of the Law & Order franchise — Mariska HargitayChristopher MeloniIce CubeTony Goldwyn and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Also nominated in the outstanding drama series category were AndorThe DiplomatThe Last of UsParadiseSeveranceSlow Horses and The White Lotus.

Kim Kardashian says she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks
Kim Kardashian says she will be a qualified lawyer in two weeks
Kim Kardashian attends Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ Disney+ premiere in Paris on Tuesday, October 21. (Disney)

What, like it’s hard?

Kim Kardashian has revealed an update on her ambitions of being a qualified lawyer. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the reality TV star said that she will receive the results of her bar exam within the next two weeks.

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian appeared on the talk show to promote season 1 of her upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. She spoke on what her hopes are for the future of her entertainment career.

“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian said. “I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”

While Kardashian never attended college, she started an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco, California, in 2018. She then took the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, also known as the “baby bar,” in 2021. This March she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is a mandatory test one must complete to practice law in California.

Kardashian was asked by Norton how she juggles all of her projects — from her acting roles, to her law aspirations, and her business empire. She said there was a learning curve at first.

“I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it,” Kardashian said.

