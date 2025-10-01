Lena Waithe says ‘The Chi”s upcoming eighth season will be its last

Paramount+

The Chicago-set series The Chi will end after eight seasons, creator Lena Waithe said in a statement to Deadline Wednesday. She said it’s “the right thing” to do “for the sake of our story and our characters.”

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family,” Lena explained. She promised fans “a final season that our Chi Family deserves.”

She called the experience the “honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine” and thanked all those who helped in the show’s success.

“I’m deeply grateful to every single person who helped build this world — our writers, actors and crew who give so much of themselves to make this show what it is,” Waithe said.

The Chi is the longest-running Black drama on premium cable/streaming, according to Deadline, and the second-longest-running series in Showtime’s history, along with Dexter, Homeland and Weeds.

It centers on a group of residents from Chicago’s South Side who become linked by a series of coincidences, tragic events, and the desire for community and redemption. 

Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Hannaha Hall star in the ensemble series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ becomes most popular Netflix film of all time
Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters is on top.

The animated movie musical has become Netflix’s most popular film of all time.

It has taken over the top spot on the Most Popular English Films list with over 236 million total views. This means it has surpassed the previous leader of the list, Red Notice, the 2021 film starring Gal GadotDwayne Johnson and Ryan ReynoldsRed Notice currently stands at #2 with 230.9 million all-time views.

KPop Demon Hunters was also the most-watched Netflix movie of the last week, nabbing the #1 spot on the English film list and adding another 25.4 million views to its total.

The film wasn’t just doing big numbers on streaming. KPop Demon Hunters was also the top film at the box office last weekend after a sing-along version of the film arrived in theaters all over the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

A sing-along version of the film is now available to stream on Netflix, in case you want to throw a party to celebrate its new milestone.

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack also just became the first to have four simultaneous top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Golden” by HUNTER/X currently at #1. The fictional band’s song “How It’s Done” sits at #10, while Saja Boys‘ “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” are at #4 and #5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Swiped’ trailer, ‘Shrek 5’ postponed and more
Noah Centineo is setting his sights on a Rambo prequel. Deadline reports that the actor will star in the film John Rambo. While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, the outlet reports the film will be the origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War. Sylvester Stallone previously played the character in the original 1982 film …

Somebody once told me Shrek 5 has been postponed. Variety reports that Universal and DreamWorks Animation have delayed the release of the fifth Shrek film. It was supposed to debut in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026, but now the film will arrive on the big screen on June 30, 2027. Mike MyersEddie MurphyCameron Diaz and Zendaya bring their voice talents to the upcoming film …

Swipe right on the trailer for the upcoming film Swiped. The new film will arrive on Hulu on Sept. 19 after it debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. The film is inspired by the true story of the founder of the dating app Bumble. Lily James stars in the film that also features Jackson WhiteMyha’laBen Schnetzer and Clea DuVall …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bachelor in Paradise”s Jesse Palmer, Hannah Brown and Wells Adams on shocking season 10 premiere exits
Disney/Bahareh Ritter

(SPOILER ALERT) Four men had their time on the beach cut short during the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere.

At the end of the episode, which aired Monday night on ABC, Hakeem Moulton, Kyle Howard, Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez and Sam McKinney were not able to secure the connections necessary to keep them looking for love on the Costa Rican beach.

Host Jesse Palmer told ABC Audio he was shocked by the outcome.

“We had some pretty big names go home early,” Palmer said. One of those names was McKinney, from Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Paradise, I think, in a lot of ways, a big theme is redemption. I know Sam was really excited about that — to show a totally different side of himself than what he showed on Jenn’s season,” Palmer said. “As the host and as someone that’s been around Sam, I was sad to see him leave. I’m really hopeful for him and outside the show that he’ll find his person, because he deserves it.”

Bartender Wells Adams says he “was not shocked that Hakeem left.”

“He really didn’t make a connection with anybody. Which is too bad, he’s a lovely guy,” Adams said. “I just think he tried a little too hard.”

Paradise Relations coordinator Hannah Brown wasn’t shocked by who left, either, but wished McKinney had gotten more of “a redemptive story.”

“I think it’s always really tough to come in right before a rose ceremony,” Brown said. “That’s the unfortunate thing about Paradise, is you have such a little time to make connection. You never know when the person’s gonna come in. So, it’s always bittersweet to see people leave, but that is dating. You have to choose who you have a stronger connection with at that time, so it wasn’t really a shock in that moment who was going to leave. But I wish everyone the best.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.