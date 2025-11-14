Leonardo DiCaprio eulogizes Jane Goodall: ‘Led with hope, always’

Leonardo DiCaprio eulogizes Jane Goodall: ‘Led with hope, always’

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the funeral service for conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to Jane Goodall on Wednesday in a moving eulogy at the late primatologist and wildlife conservationist’s funeral service in Washington, D.C.

Goodall died of natural causes on Oct. 1 at the age of 91.

The actor delivered the eulogy at Washington National Cathedral. In his speech, DiCaprio remembered Goodall as an influential and impassioned environmentalist and reflected on the personal relationship he shared with her.

“It’s a privilege to stand here today honoring a person of such immense magnitude, an extraordinary woman who changed not only the world, but so many of us in it, my good friend Jane Goodall,” DiCaprio began.

DiCaprio highlighted Goodall’s optimism in her approach to the environmental issues plaguing the Earth.

“When most of us think about environmental issues, we tend to dwell on destruction and loss,” said DiCaprio, who said Goodall “led with hope, always.”

“She never lingered in despair. She focused on what could be done. She reminded us that change begins with compassion, and that our humanity is our greatest tool,” he continued.

DiCaprio discussed his personal relationship with Goodall, describing her as “gentle, curious, funny, witty and absolutely unstoppable.”

“We got to cross paths in so many different places — at conferences, on panels, and in friends’ homes. And every single time, we’d end up tucked away in a corner talking late into the night about politics, biodiversity, and our shared hope that the next generation might do better than we have done,” he said.

DiCaprio concluded, “Jane often said, ‘Every day that we live, we can make an impact on the planet.’ May ours be an impact of hope for her, for all living things, and for the generations to come. Thank you, Jane, for being everything you said you would be and for spending your lifetime proving it to all of us.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ansel Elgort joins New York production of Pete Townshend’s ‘Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet’
Ansel Elgort joins New York production of Pete Townshend’s ‘Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet’
Ansel Elgort attends Focus Features’ ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Actor Ansel Elgort is set to make his professional dancing debut in New York in November.

The West Side Story actor is set to play The Godfather in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet, inspired by The Who’s 1973 rock opera, which will run at New York City Center from Nov. 14-16.

“Rock n’ Roll is not dead. I think it’s having a rebirth right now, downtown NYC you can hear electric guitars squealing through bar doors as people are hungry for live music. Even better, a rock ballet!,” Elgort says in a statement. “My roots are in ballet and theatre and to be able to return to the stage in The Who’s Quadrophenia rock ballet feels like a gift from the rock gods. Well, one of them himself, Pete Townshend already wrote me a note welcoming me on board, and I’m framing it.”

Townshend adds, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ansel to Quadrophenia. The spirit of Rock n’ Roll was not just my generation. It’s every generation.”

Directed by Rob Ashford, Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet debuted in the U.K. in May. It features an orchestral version of the album by Townshend’s wife, Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The ballet is choreographed by Paul Roberts, with rising star Paris Fitzpatrick playing the central character, Jimmy.

The story, set in Brighton, England, in 1965, follows a young working-class mod named Jimmy on a journey of self-discovery. The album’s title was inspired by Jimmy’s four-way “split personality,” with each member of the band representing a different facet of that personality.

Tickets for Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet are on sale now. More info can be found at nycitycenter.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Chrishell Stause won’t return to ‘Selling Sunset’ and more
In brief: Chrishell Stause won’t return to ‘Selling Sunset’ and more

Chrishell Stause is saying goodbye to Selling Sunset. The reality TV star told Bustle that if the show is renewed for season 10, she will not be part of it. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health,” Stause told the outlet …

Comedian Nate Bargatze has found his next project. He is set to host an all-new game show called The Greatest Average American. The show, which will air on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu, will find contestants guessing how everyday Americans think and live. It premieres on Feb. 25, 2026 …

Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver are joining forces for a new thriller film. Deadline reports the duo will star in Useful Idiots, which will be directed by Joseph Cedar. Streep will play a veteran journalist who covers the New York luxury property market …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Heat 2′ in final negotiations at Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists
‘Heat 2′ in final negotiations at Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists
Burt Reynolds and another man look over the street in a scene from the film ‘Heat.’ (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Heat 2 is heating up.

Amazon MGM Studios division United Artists and film producer Scott Stuber are in final negotiations to land the sequel to the 1995 film Heat, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The new film will find Michael Mann directing from a screenplay he wrote. His script is based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner.

A brand-new crew of actors will make up the cast of Heat 2. No cast deals have been put in place at the time of writing. The film is set for a theatrical release.

Mann will produce the film, along with Stuber, Jerry Bruckheimer and Nick Nesbitt. It will also be executive produced by Eric Roth and Shane Salerno.

Heat starred Val Kilmer, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. It followed a conflict between a Los Angeles Police Department detective and a career thief. The film grossed over $187 million at the global box office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.