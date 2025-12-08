Leonardo DiCaprio is 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year

Leonardo DiCaprio on the cover of TIME Entertainer of the Year. (Photograph by Geordie Wood for TIME, @geordiewood)

Leonardo DiCaprio has been named the 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year.

The actor, who has been a screen icon for decades, was chosen not just because of the beloved films he has starred in — Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street and 2025’s One Battle After Another, to name a few— but because he has figured out how to continue having cultural moments that have sustained his entire career, Time wrote.

DiCaprio spoke about maintaining his private life while also being a public figure in a cover story tied to the honor.

“It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert,” he told the outlet. “I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can.”

He also shared his thoughts on the role artificial intelligence might play in the future of movies.

“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” DiCaprio said, before adding, “I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being.”

The actor also spoke on what he remembers about working with the late Diane Keaton in the film Marvin’s Room.

“She had the most incredible laugh,” DiCaprio said. “It would echo through the entire set, and she made you feel like the funniest person in the world. I mean, burst-out-loud laughing. I’ll never forget it. I kind of lived to make her laugh every day on set, because it was so infectious. She was incredible.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage
Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Omar Vega/WireImage/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are going their separate ways.

Kidman filed for divorce from the “Straight Line” singer on Tuesday after 19 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Kidman’s filing comes one day after ABC reported that she and Urban had separated.

According to Tuesday’s court documents, which were filed in Nashville, both Kidman and Urban experienced “marital difficulties” and “irreconcilable differences.”

ABC News has reached out to reps for Kidman and Urban for comment.

A parenting plan order, which was also filed Tuesday, shows Urban and Kidman have agreed to a set schedule for how much time each parent will spend with their two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 17, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 14. Neither Kidman nor Urban are seeking child support from one another, according to the document.

The terms state that Kidman will be the primary residential parent of both Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The Academy Award winner also shares two children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 in Sydney, Australia, after meeting the year before at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.

Over the years, they have often supported each other publicly, with Urban attending premieres for projects that Kidman has starred in, and Kidman attending Urban’s concerts and more.

Last year, Urban honored Kidman during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman event, sharing how Kidman supported him when he went to rehab after they were married, due to past “addictions.”

“If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” he said. “Nic pushed through every negative voice — I’m sure even some of her own — and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

Kidman and Urban celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June. To mark the milestone, Kidman shared a black-and-white image of her and Urban, captioning the photo, “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Abracadabra, insecurity! Justice Smith talks approach to twisty ‘Now You See Me’ ﻿character
Abracadabra, insecurity! Justice Smith talks approach to twisty ‘Now You See Me’ ﻿character
Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Justice Smith as Charlie, and Ariana Greenblatt as June in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Justice Smith plays one of the new, up-and-coming magicians in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and without giving too much away, his character, Charlie, is certainly more than what meets the eye.

“[Director] Ruben [Fleischer] and I talked a lot about the specific nuances of Charlie’s front-facing personality,” Smith tells ABC Audio.

Smith describes Charlie as “the ultimate magic nerd” who “has such a reverence” for the Now You See Me franchise’s original characters, the Four Horsemen, played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher. Mostly, though, he “shies away from the spotlight” while he works behind the scenes for the benefit of the other members of his troupe, played by Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

“It was important for me to try and slip in as much insecurity as I could into Charlie,” Smith laughs. “Like, making sure I apologized in, like, every scene I could, or I freaked out … every time I met one of [the Horsemen].”

“Sorry” might be the word Smith says the most as Charlie in the film, much of which was off-script.

“All the fanboy moments I improvised, all the ‘sorries’ I improvised,” Smith says. “Except for the one in the scene with Isla. I think that was scripted.” 

﻿Now You See Me: Now You Don’t﻿, the third film in the franchise, is in theaters now. It opened at #1 at the box office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast finalized: Report
‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 cast finalized: Report
Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ (Will Heath/NBC)

It seems the Saturday Night Live cast shake-ups are over.

The upcoming 51st season of the late-night comedy sketch series has finished announcing its new arrivals and departures, Variety reports.

Bowen YangEgo NwodimChloe Fineman and Kenan Thompson are all set to return for the new season of the show, with Thompson back for a record-breaking 23rd season on the program.

Additionally, Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che are returning for season 51. They will host the beloved sketch for their 12th season together.

Also returning for season 51 are Mikey DaySarah ShermanMarcello HernándezAndrew Dismukes and James Austin JohnsonAshley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who joined the cast during season 50, are also coming back to the show for another season.

As previously reported, new faces joining the cast are Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneKam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show’s cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.

Additionally, Heidi GardnerDevon WalkerMichael Longfellow and Emil Wakim have all departed the cast ahead of the new season.

Season 51 of SNL premieres Oct. 4 on NBC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.