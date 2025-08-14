Leonardo DiCaprio says he felt ’emotionally’ in his 30s when he turned 50

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t feel a day over 32, let alone 50.

The actor, who celebrated his 50th birthday last November, spoke to director Paul Thomas Anderson for Esquire‘s Mavericks of Hollywood issue, which was released Wednesday.

In the interview, Anderson asked DiCaprio, “If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?”

The Titanic actor responded with, “32.” He also said that when he turned 50, he really felt as though he turned “emotionally 35.”

Anderson, who directed DiCaprio in the upcoming film One Battle After Another, asked if hitting the milestone age of 50 made the actor reflect on his life.

“Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” DiCaprio said. “I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress.”

DiCaprio said he looks up to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in this regard.

“She just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it,” DiCaprio said.

As for how he incorporates this in his day-to-day life, DiCaprio said it means he is “more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional.”

“You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you,” he said.

