Leonardo DiCaprio stars in trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’

Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio fights many battles in the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson‘s latest film, One Battle After Another.

DiCaprio shared the film’s trailer to his own brand-new YouTube channel on Thursday.

The new movie comes to theaters and IMAX screens on Sept. 26. It was filmed on 35mm film while using VistaVision cameras and marks the first collaboration between Anderson and DiCaprio.

While exact plot details for the film remain unknown, it’s said to be partially inspired by the 1990 Thomas Pynchon novel Vineland.

DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, a revolutionary who is looking to save his daughter. In the trailer, DiCaprio’s Bob cannot remember the answer to the question, “What time is it?”

He desperately says through the phone, “I cannot remember for the life of my only child the answer to your question.”

“Maybe you should have studied the rebellion text a little harder,” the voice on the other side of the phone says back.

The trailer ends with Bob yelling “Viva la revolución” to Benicio del Toro‘s sensei character before escaping.

Anderson wrote and directed One Battle After Another for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Shayna McHayle and Chase Infiniti also star in the upcoming film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to end with season 4 and more
In brief: ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to end with season 4 and more

It’s the end of The Righteous Gemstones. The HBO series will end with its fourth season, creator Danny McBride confirmed in an interview with GQ on Thursday. “God told me it was time. That we had achieved what we needed to do,” McBride said. The show, which tells the story of a famous televangelist family, stars McBride, along with Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Cassidy Freeman. The fourth and final season will debut in March …

The season 2 cast of Beef is beefing up. Deadline reports that Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover and K-pop artist BM, in his acting debut, will join the new season of the Netflix show. They round out the cast made up of previously announced stars Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung and Song Sang-Ho. Season 2 of Beef will center on a couple, played by Melton and Spaeny, who witness a fight between their boss, played Isaac, and his wife, played by Mulligan …

Robert Eggers is staying busy. The director will helm a sequel to Labyrinth for TriStar Pictures, according to Deadline. This news comes the same day his hit Nosferatu received four 2025 Oscar nominations, and one day after Focus Features announced he is to direct a new film, called Werwulf, for their studio. Brian Henson and Lisa Henson will executive produce the Labyrinth sequel to the classic 1986 Jim Henson film, which starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Amanda Seyfried on playing a director in ‘Seven Veils’: ‘It was really challenging’
Amanda Seyfried on playing a director in ‘Seven Veils’: ‘It was really challenging’
Elevation Pictures

Amanda Seyfried is a theater director re-entering the opera world in the new film Seven Veils.

Directed by Seyfried’s frequent collaborator Atom Egoyan, the film comes to select theaters nationwide on Friday.

It was shot on location during the staging of Egoyan’s acclaimed 2023 production of the opera Salome, and the meta-nature of that fact was not lost on Seyfried. She told ABC Audio that Egoyan, who had staged the opera seven or eight times prior, wanted to do something different with this staging — so he wrote a movie script to produce alongside it.

“It was just a lot of parallels mixing together,” Seyfried said. “It does happen in movies often, where you’re playing characters that have crazy parallels to your own life. But to have crazy parallels to your own life and also to the director’s life, and having the director hold control over all of it, is really exciting.”

Still, the idea of being directed to play a director was daunting, Seyfried said.

“It’s a little intimidating portraying a director in front of one of your favorite directors,” she said. “When the day came where I was portraying ‘director’ and getting on set, on the stage, and trying to pull out these performances from these people that really weren’t meeting me halfway — it was really challenging.”

Seyfried said she found herself “a little lost at times,” but that Egoyan was “so amazing and supportive.”

“It was hard because sometimes I’m just not in my body as much as I want to be,” Seyfried said. “I think I’m learning that I am capable of that. I just have to work a little harder.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Emilia Pérez’ director Jacques Audiard calls Karla Sofía Gascón’s offensive tweets ‘inexcusable’
‘Emilia Pérez’ director Jacques Audiard calls Karla Sofía Gascón’s offensive tweets ‘inexcusable’
SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard is speaking out on Karla Sofía Gascón‘s offensive posts amid the backlash that his lead actress has recently received.

In an interview with Deadline published Wednesday, Audiard condemned Gascón’s tweets, which contained Islamophobic, racist and other offensive remarks on a wide range of topics.

“It’s very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía,” Audiard began. “The trust we shared, the exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set that was indeed based on trust.”

He continued, “And when you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected. It’s as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable.”

Audiard said he hasn’t spoken to Gascón since her comments resurfaced.

“I don’t want to,” he said. “She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.”

“I’m thinking in this thing of how hurting others, of how she’s hurting the crew and all these people who worked so incredibly hard on this film,” he added. “I’m thinking of myself, I’m thinking of Zoe [Saldaña] and Selena [Gomez]. I just don’t understand why she’s continuing to harm us.”

Audiard continued, “I’m not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions.”

Emilia Pérez earned 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture. Audiard is nominated for best director for the film, as well as best adapted screenplay. Gascón is nominated for best actress. She is also the first openly trans actor to earn an Oscar nomination.

Good Morning America has reached out to a representative for Gascón, Audiard and Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.