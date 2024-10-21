Leslie Uggams on her “amazing” reinvention thanks to ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Fallout’

Leslie Uggams was already an entertainment legend before a whole new generation got introduced to her thanks to her role as Deadpool’s potty-mouthed roommate and sidekick Blind Al in 2016’s Deadpool

She reappeared in that blockbuster’s hit sequel in 2018 and entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most recent installment, the smash Deadpool and Wolverine. In between that, she also snagged a co-starring role in the Prime Video series Fallout

“It’s amazing, isn’t it?” she enthused to ABC Audio about her career resurgence.

Uggams took part in an event at New York City Comic Con over the weekend that saw a gaggle of Deadpool costumers board a tour bus and travel through the city. 

“I didn’t get to ride with them. But I tell you, it’s so comforting to see how many people love Deadpool and are willing to get in those outfits because it ain’t easy.” 

Between her role in the hit franchise and Fallout, the 81-year-old singer and actress says, “I’m having so much fun. I can’t tell you the fun I’ve been having.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sonic and Robotnik team up in new trailer to ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” seems to be the order of the day in the action-packed new trailer to the forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

According to Paramount Pictures, “Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before.”

Shadow is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves, and his character goes John Wick mode on the heroes: He can teleport, fly and has the strength to best even Elba’s punchy Knuckles in hand-to-oversized-hand combat.

“Shadow’s story began much like yours did, Sonic,” a military man advises the heroic hedgehog. “But where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss.”

The producers continue, “With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

“He’s too powerful,” Sonic says. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we need you-know-who.”

That “you-know-who” is Jim Carrey‘s nefarious Dr. Robotnik, looking a little worse for wear when we first see him.

However, after a much-needed makeover to get him looking like his old self, he declares, “If I can’t rule the world, I might as well save it!”

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 opens in theaters in December.

Martin Short reveals how long he’d continue doing ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Martin Short has earned another Emmy nomination for his role as Oliver Putnam, the ambitious but financially struggling Broadway director on Only Murders in the Building, opposite Selena Gomez and his buddy and longtime comedy partner Steve Martin.

The 74-year-old actor and comedian discussed his six-decade career in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, including how long he’d continue appearing in the Hulu comedy.

Says Short, “In the ’70s, I remember watching Tony Randall on Johnny Carson, and The Odd Couple had been going for four years, and Johnny said, ‘Tony, how long will you stay with this show?’ And Tony just looked at him and said, ‘John, that’s the dumbest question I’ve ever been asked. I will stay with the show as long as it exists because it’s a hit, and a hit is a fluke. In show business, there are singles, there are doubles, there are triples, and there are strikeouts. But a home run is very, very rare.'”

“I totally agree with that,” he tells the outlet.

Short also seemed to dispel rumors of an offscreen romance between him and Only Murders in the Building guest star Meryl Streep, saying they’re just friends.

Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season Aug. 27 on Hulu. 

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews
The saying “any press is good press” usually doesn’t extend to bad movie reviews, but in Francis Ford Coppola‘s case for his epic Megalopolis, that seems to be the strategy.

The latest trailer for the star-packed, mostly self-funded pet project from the Oscar winner begins with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne: “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then leans into the bad reviews Coppola has gotten in the past for movies that became classics, like Apocalypse Now and even its predecessor, the Academy Award-winning epic The Godfather.

In 1972, the latter film was called “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie,” according to a review in The Village Voice.

“One filmmaker has always been ahead of its time,” Fishburne continues, presenting scenes from Megalopolis, for which Coppola assembled an impressive cast, including Oscar winners like Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight to Oscar nominees Fishburne and Adam Driver, and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

Not coincidentally, the movie, which had its premiere in May at the Cannes International Film Festival, has already had its share of lukewarm reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%, but it remains to be seen if time — and The Motion Picture Academy, for that matter — will be kinder to it than some of those critics have been.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

 

