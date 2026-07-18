Less heat and smoke after today

Discussion: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rain are possible this afternoon, this evening, and again on Sunday. We could get excessive rainfall on Monday. The chance of daily thunderstorms will continue through mid-week. One more day of hot weather, then temperatures begin to moderate, and smoke will also lessen beginning today.

Forecast: Partly sunny and hot with a high of 92 today. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low of 71 tonight. The chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m., is 30%. Partly sunny with a high of 88 on Sunday. The chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. is 40%.