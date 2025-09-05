Let it bro, let it bro, let it bro: Watch the first teaser for ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’

‘A Very Jonas Christmas’ (Disney+)

The first teaser for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie has arrived.

The holiday film, which will debut on Disney+ Nov. 14, finds the Jonas Brothers — Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas — attempting to travel from London to New York to spend Christmas with their families, and encountering unexpected obstacles along the way.

In the teaser, we see the brothers taking planes, trains and automobiles to get home, only to end up in a forest being menaced by a pack of wolves. “I’m sorry we never got to hear you sing, Kevin!” yells a terrified Joe. “I’m sure your voice is pretty OK!” “Thank you!” replies an equally terrified Kevin.

Notably, the movie was shot before Joe and Nick — and their fans — finally did hear Kevin sing. He debuted his first-ever solo song at a show in Boston in August.

In addition to the group, the cast of the film includes Randall Park, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Andrea Martin, Billie Lourd, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa and Kenny G as himself. At least that explains why, back in February, Jonas Brothers posted a video of themselves watching Kenny G playing in their trailer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Report: Heidi Gardner leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Heidi Gardner attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Another cast member is exiting Saturday Night Live ahead of the season 51 premiere.

According to the VultureHeidi Gardner is leaving the late-night NBC sketch comedy series after eight seasons. She joined the show as a featured player in 2017 and became a main cast member in 2019.

Gardner has played Kim KardashianJill Biden and others on SNL. She is known for a variety of characters that turn up during Weekend Update, including teenage movie critic Bailey Gismert and Angel (Every Boxer’s Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever).

She also infamously broke character during a sketch where she played a News Nation reporter whose interview goes south thanks to Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling appearing as Beavis and Butt-Head in the audience.

Outside of SNL, Gardner had a recurring role as Grace, a patient of Jason Segel’s character Jimmy, in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Gardner has yet to comment on her departure.

This is the fourth SNL cast member leaving the show ahead of the new season. Others departing are Devon WalkerEmil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s family supports him at ‘FUBAR’ premiere
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The Hollywood premiere of FUBAR season 2 was a family affair for Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday night.

The actor’s family came out to support him ahead of the release of the show’s second season on Netflix.

Arnold was all smiles as he posed for photos with his sons Christopher Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger, daughters Christina Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger, and son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Arnold shares Christopher, Patrick, Christina and Katherine with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

The Terminator star also shared a moment with his son Joseph Baena, his son with Mildred Baena.

“Go watch my dad do what he does best,” Baena wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Thursday, alongside a photo of him and his father.

Arnold’s current partner, Heather Milligan, was also in attendance at the event. The actor previously opened up about his relationship with Milligan in a 2023 interview with People.

The star-studded event was also attended by the FUBAR cast, including Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnett, Carrie-Anne Moss and Barbara Eve Harris.

According to a logline for the series, FUBAR follows Luke Brunner (Arnold), a veteran CIA operative who was on the verge of retirement.

“After his last mission in saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter — he’s back and face to face with new villains,” the logline continues. “This is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world…if she doesn’t destroy his life first.”

FUBAR season 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Matt Reeves has finished ‘The Batman: Part II’ script and more
Matt Reeves has finished writing the script for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2022 film The Batman. Reeves shared the news in a photo posted to Instagram. In the photo, Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin sit on a couch in front of the script, which is displayed on a coffee table. The blurred, black-and-white photo shows the script has a prominent bat on its cover, under which the title The Batman: Part II can be made out. “Partners in Crime (Fighters),” Reeves wrote in the caption, next to three bat emojis …

The Duffer Brothers have lined up their next project. The Stranger Things creators are developing the Ron Currie novel The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne for Netflix, Deadline reports. The crime-thriller will center on the titular grandmother and crime matriarch who rules her small town in Maine …

Did you miss Drop in theaters? Not to worry. The Blumhouse horror movie will make its streaming debut July 11 on Peacock. Christopher Landon directed the film about a first date that was more than rough — it was deadly. Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar star in the action-thriller …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.