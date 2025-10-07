Liam Hemsworth stars as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ season 4 trailer

Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher.’ (Netflix)

Liam Hemsworth steps into the role of Geralt in the official trailer for The Witcher season 4.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the fantasy drama series on Tuesday.

It finds Hemsworth coming in to the role that was originated by Henry Cavill during the first three seasons of the show. Joining Geralt of Rivia in the trailer are the other two members of the show’s central trio, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan).

“After the Continent-altering events of season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies,” the season’s official description reads. “As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

The trailer finds Geralt assembling an army to try to find his former apprentice, Ciri, played by Allan.

“Geralt, you’ve spent a lifetime battling monsters and men. Your entire being is dedicated to finding someone who you fear you failed. Your Ciri,” Laurence Fishburne‘s new character, Regis, says in the trailer.

Regis is a barber-surgeon with secrets, whose arrival signals a shift in Geralt as he goes on a personal transformation. Fishburne told Netflix he “was just really excited to be a part of this world” and that “this is something I’ve always wished to be able to do, and now I’m getting an opportunity to do it.”

The Witcher season 4 will be available to stream Oct. 30 on Netflix.

‘Dances with Wolves’ actor Graham Greene dies at 73
Graham Greene attends the premiere of ‘Seeds’ during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Shawn Goldberg/Getty Images)

Dances with Wolves actor Graham Greene, who paved the way for Indigenous actors in Hollywood, has died at age 73, his rep confirmed to ABC News.

The Oscar-nominated Canadian First Nations actor passed “after a lengthy illness,” according to his agent Michael Greene (no relation). In a statement, his agent called him “a great man of morals, ethics [and] character” who will be “eternally missed.”

Graham Greene began his acting career in the 1970s but his co-starring role as Kicking Bird in 1990’s Dances with Wolves put him on the map, earning him a best supporting actor Oscar nomination. He went on to appear in films including The Green Mile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon and Molly’s Game, as well as TV shows like Northern Exposure, Reservation Dogs, Riverdale, The Last of Us and Tulsa King.

Greene won a Grammy in 2000 for best spoken word album for children for Listen to the Storyteller. He also received a Gemini Award, Canadian Screen Award and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and an Independent Spirit Award. He received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2021.

Benoit Blanc is back in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ teaser trailer
Josh O’Connor and Daniel Craig in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.’ (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has arrived.

Netflix released the first teaser for director Rian Johnson‘s third film about Detective Benoit Blanc on Monday.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as the Southern crime solver in this highly anticipated sequel. Josh O’Connor also stars as the young priest Jud Duplenticy, who has been assigned to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) in a small church in upstate New York. The film also features Glenn CloseMila KunisJeremy RennerKerry WashingtonAndrew ScottCailee SpaenyDaryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

“After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The trailer reveals that it is Jefferson Wicks’ death that Benoit Blanc is investigating.

“This murder was dressed as a miracle. But what happened that night is a much, much larger scheme,” Craig’s Benoit Blanc says in the trailer. “To understand this case we need to look at the myth that’s being constructed. A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. And 30 seconds later, than man is lying dead. A classic impossible crime.”

Netflix previously announced that Wake Up Dead Man will get a limited, two-week theatrical release starting on Nov. 26. This will come ahead of its streaming debut on Dec. 12.

Tyler Perry announces cast for Netflix film ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’
Tyler Perry on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Disney/Randy Holmes)

The cast of Tyler Perry‘s Why Did I Get Married? will reunite for the movie’s threequel, set to release on Netflix. Perry recently announced the stars joining him in Why Did I Get Married Again?, naming original cast members Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker and Sharon Leal. New to the cast are Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Sydney Winbush and Taraji P. Henson.

“Look at God,” Taraji wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of Variety‘s article announcing the news. “Honored to join the iconic cast of Why Did I Get Married Again? alongside my brother @tylerperry and this powerhouse crew!!!”

Released in 2007, Why Did I Get Married? — inspired by Perry’s play of the same name — follows a group of close friends on their annual weeklong married couples trip, which ends up exposing the cracks in each of their relationships. The couples reunite and share updates while vacationing in the Bahamas in 2010’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

The threequel will find them gathering again for the wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter — an experience that shows the group that their children mirror them in many ways. “Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?” reads the logline, according to Deadline.

Why Did I Get Married Again? is Perry’s latest film with Netflix. He has also written, directed and produced Ruth & BoazMadea’s Destination Wedding and Straw for the streamer.

