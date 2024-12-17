Library of Congress announces 25 films joining National Film Registry in 2024

Library of Congress announces 25 films joining National Film Registry in 2024
The Library of Congress has announced the 25 films it has selected to join the National Film Registry in 2024.

Its film selections for this year, which were announced on Tuesday, go back almost 130 years and span from the silent film era to a 2010 drama about the creation of Facebook.

Among the titles selected are Dirty Dancing, Beverly Hills Cop, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, My Own Private Idaho, Spy Kids, No Country for Old Men and The Social Network. These 25 new selections bring the total number of films in the registry to 900. They’ll either join the moving image collection items held in the Library of Congress or be preserved in coordination with copyright holders or different film archives.

The public submits nominations to be considered to join the archive. Over 6,700 submissions were made this year, and the Library of Congress chose 25 of them based on “their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage,” according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Here are the 25 films selected for the 2024 National Film Registry:
Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)
KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)
Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)
Pride of the Yankees (1942)
Invaders from Mars (1953)
The Miracle Worker (1962)
The Chelsea Girls (1966)
Ganja and Hess (1973)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Uptown Saturday Night (1974)
Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)
Up in Smoke (1978)
Will (1981)
Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)
Powwow Highway (1989)
My Own Private Idaho (1991)
American Me (1992)
Mi Familia (1995)
Compensation (1999)
Spy Kids (2001)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
The Social Network (2010)

