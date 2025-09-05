‘Life Is Strange’ video game becoming a series for Prime Video

Still from ‘Life Is Strange’ video game. (Courtesy Prime Video)

The popular video game franchise Life Is Strange is being adapted into a TV series for Prime Video.

The story revolves around a photography student named Max who discovers she can rewind time when she saves the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe.

“As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever,” the description reads.

Charlie Covell is on board as the creator, executive producer and showrunner. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap is among the show’s producing partners, along with Amazon MGM Studios.

“It’s a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios,” Covell says in a statement. “I am a massive fan of the game, and I’m thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can’t wait to share Max and Chloe’s story with fellow players and new audiences alike.”

The game was first released in 2015. No word yet on casting or when the show will premiere.

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 starts production: ‘Going to be a wild ride’
SYDNEY GAWLIK/NETFLIX

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Season 5 of the Netflix series has started production, the streaming service announced on Friday. The crew has begun filming the fifth and final season in Charleston, South Carolina.

Returning to the show in season 5 are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo.

Tony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

“We are over the moon to be setting out on one last trip with the Pogues,” Outer Banks creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke said. “Being back on set with our cast for this final round is nothing short of bittersweet and surreal. We can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store this season — it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Netflix also released new photos of the cast back on set.

Outer Banks season 5 is set to debut in 2026.

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 teaser trailer shows the return of Vecna
Netflix

Vecna returns to Hawkins in the official teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5.

Netflix released the teaser for the upcoming fifth and final season of the sci-fi series on Wednesday.

The final season of the show takes place in the fall of 1987. Mike, Eleven, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Steve and the rest of the gang set out to complete a singular goal: find and kill the villainous Vecna. But he has seemingly disappeared without a trace.

Making matters worse, “the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” according to an official synopsis from Netflix. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke star in season 5.

“After what we’ve been through, this thing – it ties us together. Forever,” Heaton’s Jonathan Byers says in the trailer.

The teaser also shows off Linda Hamilton in the new role of Dr. Kay. She arrives surrounded by a SWAT team in the short clip.

Stranger Things season 5 will release in a three-part rollout. The first four episodes in Volume 1 will premiere on Nov. 26, while the following three episodes in Volume 2 will be available to stream on Christmas. The series finale will debut on New Year’s Eve. 

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
WednesdayJenna Ortega is back as the titular member of the Addams family in season 2.

Apple TV+
Platonic: Codependent besties Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in season 2 of the comedy series.

Starz
Outlander: Blood of My Blood: The new Outlander prequel brings romance back to 18th century Scotland. 

Prime Video
The PickupEddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are ambushed by Keke Palmer in the new comedy film.

Hulu
King of the Hill: The rebooted animated show returns for its 14th season.  

Movie theaters
Freakier Friday: The long awaited sequel to the family comedy stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

