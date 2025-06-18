Life-threatening heat wave in the Midwest and Northeast to kick off official start of summer

(NEW YORK) — Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer — and it’s heading to the most densely populated part of America for a prolonged period.

A heat wave forecast to envelop the Midwest and the Northeast with triple-digit weather is expected to arrive on the heels of the first official day of summer.

But before the sizzle, the country’s midsection and much of the East Coast will have to endure at least a couple of days of severe weather.

Over the next two days, more than 120 million people are under the threat for severe storms from the Midwest to the East Coast.

The risk for severe weather — which could produce damaging wind, tornadoes, large hail and possible flash flooding — is at a level 3 out of 5 on Wednesday from Michigan to Missouri, including the cities of Indianapolis and Louisville. Meanwhile, the risk of severe weather for the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, Nashville and Texarkana is at a level 2 out of 5 on Wednesday.

Storms are expected to reach Chicago around the lunch hour on Wednesday and move into Indianapolis, Detroit and Cincinnati later in the afternoon. Nashville and Texarkana are expected to see severe weather Wednesday evening and and overnight.

On Thursday, severe weather is expected to move to the East Coast from North Carolina to Vermont and include Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Out West, extreme heat warnings are in place for Thursday and Friday from Phoenix to Las Vegas, where temperatures could soar to 115 over the region.

The hot weather in the West is also expected to elevate the risk of fire danger from Nevada to Colorado. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for Wednesday afternoon and into the evening for northwest Colorado and northeast Utah, where 35 mph gusts and single-digit humidity could allow fire to spark and spread rapidly.

By week’s end, daily high temperature records could fall in parts of the West, where places like Denver could top 100 degrees.

Bracing for the season’s first heat wave

Starting on Sunday, the hot weather will invade the Midwest and parts of the Southeast. The heat index is forecast to make it feel like more than 100 degrees in Chicago, Louisville and Nashville.

By Monday, record-breaking daily high temperatures are expected to be widespread across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with highs from the mid-90s to the low-100s.

High humidity will make conditions more stifling for tens of millions of people. The heat index, a measure of what the temperature feels like, is expected to rise to the low to mid-100s in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., on Monday and extend into next week.

During the heat wave, nighttime temperatures are expected to only drop into the 70s, meaning that without adequate air conditioning this heat wave will be extremely dangerous for many Americans.

The dangerous heat in the Northeast is not expected to subside until late next week, when clouds and rain will move into the region.

(NEW ORLEANS) — Two people accused of assisting the inmates who bolted from a New Orleans jail in last Friday’s mass escape have been arrested as the search for fugitives still at large stetched into its sixth day, officials said.

The Louisiana State Police announced on Wednesday that 32-year-old Cortnie Harris and 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste were arrested and charged with felony counts of being accessories after the fact. They were both booked at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, officials said.

According to the state police, an investigation found that, before the escape, Harris was allegedly in contact by phone with an escapee who remains on the run.

“Furthermore, investigators determined that Harris transported two escapees, who remain at large, to multiple locations in New Orleans,” police said.

Baptiste, according to the state police, was also in contact by phone and social media with escapee Corey Boyd, who was captured by police on Tuesday night.

Authorities alleged that Baptiste “helped facilitate getting him [Boyd] food while he was hiding in a residence.”

If convicted of being an accessory after the fact, Harris and Baptiste face a fine of at least $500 and could be “imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, or both.”

“Those who choose to assist or conceal these individuals are violating the law and will be held accountable,” the state police said in the statement. “Harboring fugitives threatens the safety of our communities and will not be tolerated.”

Five of the 10 inmates who escaped the jail early Friday remained on the run on Wednesday, including one who is a convicted killer and two who have been charged with second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, embattled Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said she is suspending her reelection campaign after she accepted blame for the for the mass escape of 10 from the jail she oversees.

Facing mounting pressure over the jailbreak, Hutson said she is suspending her campaign to focus her attention on “security, accountability and public safety.”

The sheriff announced her decision on Tuesday. Hutson was elected Orleans Parish Sheriff in 2021 and took office in 2022, according to the sheriff’s office website, making history as the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in Louisiana and the first woman to serve as sheriff in New Orleans.

Hutson’s announcement came as she faces growing calls from state representatives, crime victims and others to resign.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Hutson accepted blame for the breakout after a maintenance worker at the Orleans Justice Center, where the breakout occurred, was arrested on charges alleging he helped facilitate the escape.

Hutson also announced that four other jail staff have been suspended and are under investigation for possible involvement in the jailbreak.

“I take full responsibility for what happened. This breach happened under my leadership, and it is my responsibility to ensure it is addressed with urgency and transparency,” Hutson said in her statement on Tuesday.

“To date, we have suspended staff, made an arrest, and launched comprehensive internal and external investigations,” she added. “We are also fully cooperating with the independent investigation led by the Louisiana Attorney General, and we have provided full access to all records, surveillance footage, and facility documentation.”

The 10 inmates exited the jail through a wall behind a toilet at 1:01 a.m. on Friday, Hutson said at an earlier news conference. They then made their way off the property through a loading dock door and scaled the perimeter wall using blankets to protect themselves from the barbed wire, according to the sheriff’s office. From there, officials said they had a clear path to the railroad tracks and then the interstate.

The inmates weren’t discovered missing until 8:30 a.m. Friday, when jail officials conducted a routine headcount, sheriff’s officials said.

The U.S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police and Probation and Parole were not notified of the escape until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. New Orleans police officials said they were notified at 10:30 a.m.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said he didn’t find out until a member of the news media called to ask him to confirm the breakout at about 10 a.m. on Friday. He said the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the jail, failed to notify local police and the public immediately.

“The public is the sixth man on the team in a jailbreak. You want to let the public know immediately when something like this happens,” Williams said. “The public was denied the opportunity to participate in this manhunt for eight hours. Law enforcement was denied the opportunity to start looking.”

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — The rain may have stopped, but Kentucky’s governor warned the danger isn’t over from the four days of deadly storms that devastated the central U.S. with catastrophic flooding and destructive tornadoes.

Many roads remain flooded and some rivers and creeks are at or above flood stage, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Monday.

“Do not drive through water, do not move barricades,” Beshear pleaded.

He stressed that even when water is receding, it’s still dangerous to drive.

Twenty people have died since Wednesday from the storms, with the fatalities spanning Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi and Indiana.

Two of the 20 deaths were in Kentucky: a woman and a 9-year-old boy who both died in the floodwaters, the governor said.

The governor said the death toll may have been higher if not for the swift water rescue teams.

One person last seen boating in floodwaters has been reported missing in McCracken County, Kentucky, Beshear said.

The rainfall from these storms was historic. More than 15 inches of rain deluged Benton, Kentucky — the most rain on record in a four-day period for the western part of the state — and over 14 inches of rain inundated Arkansas and Tennessee.

Some rivers are expected to continue to rise this week. Up to 40 river gauges across the region are forecast to be in the flood stage.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” said Michael Muller, the judge/executive in hard-hit Franklin County, Kentucky, about 30 miles outside of Lexington.

“Stay at home, help your neighbors, don’t be out if you don’t have to be out,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced a new website, Floodsmart.gov, to help people directly access flood insurance quotes.

“It’s quick and easy and takes just a few minutes. Insured survivors recover faster,” Cameron Hamilton, senior official performing the duties of FEMA administrator, said in a statement. “With spring flooding and hurricane season both approaching fast, it’s important to take this first step so you can better protect the life you’ve built.”

ABC News’ Max Golembo and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — Three children and two dogs were rescued from a storm drainage system in Colorado, according to fire officials.

Officials responded to a neighborhood in Security-Widefield, Colorado, searching for “three children and two dogs lost in the maze of the underground storm drainage system” over the weekend, the Security Fire Department said in a statement on Monday.

After an “extensive search,” the children and the dogs were located and were extracted through a manhole in the street “more than a half-mile from where they had entered,” officials said.

“Kids may think it would be fun to explore storm drains looking for those ninja turtles, but it can be very dangerous and even deadly,” the fire department said.

Even though the children and canines were safely removed, officials emphasized the dangers of being in a storm drainage system.

“Getting lost underground, hypothermia, rapid weather change flooding in drainage system (drowning risk), oxygen deficiency, toxic gases (such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide) and of course critters like rattlesnakes,” the fire department said.

The fire department encouraged parents to talk to their children about “the dangers of playing in and around” storm drains.

Officials were not clear why the children and the dogs were exploring the storm drains or how long they were lost.

