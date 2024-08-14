Lightning strike injures two near Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, National Park Service says

Lightning strike injures two near Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, National Park Service says
pablohart/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two people were flown to George Regional Hospital in Utah on Monday after being struck by lightning while visiting the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, according to the National Park Service.

In a statement released on Tuesday, authorities said that two women — aged 22 and 23 years old, one from the Netherlands and one from Australia — “sustained injuries” in the lightning strike while standing near the rim of the famed Horseshoe Bend, along the Colorado River in Arizona.

“Classic Air Medical and City of Page Fire Department quickly responded to assist National Park Service Rangers with on scene patient care,” the statement said. “Both victims were flown to St. George Regional Hospital in Utah by Classic Air Medical helicopters.”

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area straddles the Utah-Arizona state border. The National Park Service warned that thunderstorms “are most frequent and severe” during the monsoon season for both states, typically mid-June through September in Arizona and July through September in Utah.

“If you hear thunder, you are at risk of getting struck by lightning and should immediately seek shelter in a vehicle or building,” the National Park Service said. “Visitors are advised to use caution while visiting exposed outdoor areas and be aware of changing weather conditions.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rip currents: What to know about the dangers and how to escape
Rip currents: What to know about the dangers and how to escape
NOAA

(NEW YORK) — If you’re heading to the beach this summer, it’s important to be aware of the dangers of rip currents.

Here’s what you need to know about rip currents and how to stay safe:

A rip current, which flows out toward the ocean, can quickly pull a swimmer away from the shore.

Rip currents usually reach a speed of 1 to 2 feet per second, but some can clock in at 8 feet per second, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

If you’re caught in a rip current, the first step is to flip to your back and float. Staying calm and not exhausting yourself by fighting against the current is essential to avoid drowning, NOAA said.

Next, you want to swim parallel to the sand until you escape the rip current, which is usually less than 80 feet wide, according to NOAA.

Experts advise looking up water conditions before heading to the beach and, if possible, swimming near a lifeguard.

Rip currents are often strongest at low tide, experts added.

According to the United States Lifesaving Association, you may be able to spot a rip current by looking for: a difference in water color; a line of foam or debris moving out to sea; or a narrow gap of darker, calm-looking water in between breaking waves.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

100-foot-wide sinkhole partially collapses soccer field in Illinois
100-foot-wide sinkhole partially collapses soccer field in Illinois
Getty Images – STOCK

(ALTON PARK, Ill.) — A massive, 100-foot-wide sinkhole left a soccer field in southern Illinois partially collapsed, according to officials.

The sinkhole formed at approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois, which lies over a limestone mine operated by New Frontier Materials, the company said in a statement to the Alton Telegraph.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, officials said.

“No one was on the field at the time and no one was hurt, and that’s the most important thing,” Alton Mayor David Goins told the outlet.

Footage of the sinkhole forming shows a light pole, benches and the soccer field’s artificial turf being swallowed into the mine below.

The mine, which has a reported 40 to 50-foot thick ceiling, collapsed and resulted in the 100-foot-wide hole, officials told the outlet.

“The impacted area has been secured and will remain off limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and conduct repairs,” New Frontier Materials’ spokesman Matt Barkett said in the statement.

“Safety is our top priority. We will work with the city to remediate this issue as quickly and safely as possible to ensure minimal impact on the community,” Barkett said.

Barkett said the mine collapse was reported, as required, to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

ABC News reached out to New Frontier Materials for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Michael Haynes, Recreation Department director for Alton Parks, told First Alert 4 the mines, which have been active in the area for decades, have never been an issue for the park above.

“The mines have been here and in this area for decades and decades,” Haynes told the outlet. “It’s never been brought up before so I’m told it’s an anomaly. We’ll wait until the investigation is complete,” he said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

4-year-old found safe after going missing at campground: ‘We got lucky’
4-year-old found safe after going missing at campground: ‘We got lucky’
Getty Images – STOCK

(FRESNO, Calif.) — A 4-year-old boy was found safe after going missing overnight at a campground in California, authorities said.

Christian Ramirez’s family reported him missing Thursday shortly before 11 a.m. PT at the Rancheria Campground near Huntington Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 50 sheriff’s deputies and volunteers joined in a search for the child that continued overnight. Christian was ultimately found around 8 a.m. PT Friday outside the campground, about a quarter-mile from where he went missing, by members of the Tulare County Search and Rescue Team, authorities said.

“He’s tired, he’s hungry, but he’s alive and he’s healthy,” Lt. Brandon Pursell with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office told ABC Fresno affiliate KFSN. “This is overall just a great victory for the sheriff’s office, for the kid’s family and for our searchers that … spent all night last night out working tirelessly to find this boy.”

The search effort included helicopters, drones, dog teams, boats and a ground search through rough terrain, according to Pursell.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released footage and photos of the child after he was found and reunited with his parents. He was shown wrapped in a coat and eating a sandwich upon his rescue in a wooded area.

Pursell told KFSN it was fortunate the boy was found unharmed, given the location where he went missing. Bears, snakes, waterways and “slip and fall hazards” posed potential dangers, he told the station. The child was also wearing only a T-shirt and shorts overnight in the cold, though he was cleared by medical staff to be released to his family and was in “decent spirits,” Pursell told the station.

“There’s a lot of things that could have gone really, really wrong with this one,” he told KFSN. “We got lucky, the family got lucky.”

Pursell told KFSN they were still working to determine exactly what happened but that it appears the child wandered off while the family was camping.

“We believe that it was just an unfortunate event,” he told the station, adding that no criminality is suspected.

Pursell reminded parents to be “extra diligent” this summer.

“Kids wander, and especially when you’re in wooded areas, near water, we want to remind parents, you have to stay incredibly diligent and watch your children at all times,” he told KFSN.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.