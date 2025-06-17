‘Lilo & Stitch’ actor David Hekili Kenui Bell dies at 46

‘Lilo & Stitch’ actor David Hekili Kenui Bell dies at 46
Disney

Lilo & Stitch actor David Hekili Kenui Bell has died, according to a Facebook post from his sister Jalene Kanani Bell. Bell was 46 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father,” Jalene Kanani Bell wrote in the post, which was shared Sunday. “I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives.”

The Hawai’i Police Department confirmed in a statement to People on Monday that Bell died June 12.

“We have launched a coroner’s inquest investigation (as is standard practice) and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the exact cause of death,” a police spokesperson said, according to People. “The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected.”

Bell’s representative Lashauna Downie also told People in a statement, “I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad, if true.”

“He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha…a gentle giant,” Downie added.

Bell most recently appeared as “Big Hawaiian Dude” in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, where he made a lasting impression as the man holding a shave ice near the end of the movie trailer. He was also a guest on the shows Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I.

“David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers,” his sister wrote in her Facebook post Sunday. “The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts.”

Describing him as “a diamond in the rough” and “a bright and shining star,” she said her brother “recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo & Stich [moment].”

“He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago,” she wrote. “We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onezees, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn.”

“Hug your loved ones today…our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy,” she added. “Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive.”

ABC News has reached out to the Hawai’i Police Department, Bell’s representative Downie and SAG-AFTRA for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Actor Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges
Actor Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges
Eric Charbonneau/KCFEOLA PR via Getty Images

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt was arrested and indicted in Brooklyn on Friday on charges of sexual abuse, criminal sex act, assault and strangulation, according to court documents.

The actor pleaded not guilty and was released until his next court date in June.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment alleges Pitt sexually abused an unnamed individual in April 2020 “by means of forcible compulsion.”

In August 2020, the indictment claims he allegedly forced oral sex on an individual. The indictment claims Pitt allegedly injured an individual with “a four by four” that same month.

In June 2021, the indictment claims Pitt allegedly assaulted an individual with a cinderblock.

In August 2021, the indictment claims he allegedly tried to strangle someone.

Individual identities are redacted in the indictment, so it is unclear how many people are making allegations against Pitt.

In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, Pitt’s attorney James Goldman said, “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unreliable individual. In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, from a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual relationship. We have already uncovered exonerating evidence and this case will be dismissed.”

Pitt is best known for his role as Jimmy Darmody in the hit Atlantic City-based period crime drama Boardwalk Empire.

In his role, Pitt starred opposite Steve Buscemi as an up-and-coming gangster in the underground crime world portrayed in the show.

Pitt, who also appeared in Dawson’s Creek earlier in his career, has taken on several television roles since the end of Boardwalk Empire, appearing in several episodes the NBC show Hannibal. He’s also starred in the films The Dreamers and Last Days.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Blake Lively accused of pressuring Taylor Swift amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively accused of pressuring Taylor Swift amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blake Lively‘s friendship with music superstar Taylor Swift is now at the center of her legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

In a new court filing Wednesday, attorneys for Baldoni claim Lively pressured Swift to get involved in the legal back and forth, which first began in December.

That month, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, which he also directed. Lively and Baldoni subsequently launched dueling lawsuits against each other, with Lively alleging that Baldoni and key stakeholders of the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni’s production company and crisis PR company, The Agency Group PR, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from his attorney, who called Lively’s actions “shameful” for making “serious and categorically false accusations” against Baldoni.

Baldoni later sued Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for extortion and defamation, among other things.

Lively’s lawyers called Baldoni’s lawsuit “another chapter in the abuser playbook” and accused Baldoni of “trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni.”

Earlier this month, Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

Lawyers for Lively and Reynolds responded by trying to block the subpoena, which Baldoni’s attorneys argued was necessary.

Citing “a source,” Baldoni’s legal team claims in Wednesday’s court filing that Lively’s attorney “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively” amid the legal scuffle, alleging that “if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”

Baldoni’s attorneys allege in the new filing that, “Lively requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages.” The court filing also claims that “a representative of Ms. Swift addressed these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats in at least one written communication.”

In response, Lively’s lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, asked the court to strike the documents as “unnecessary, improper and abusive.”

Gottlieb said in a statement to ABC News Wednesday that the allegations made in Baldoni’s court filing are “categorically false.”

“This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality,” Gottlieb said. “This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here.”

Baldoni’s initial complaint against Lively, filed in January, detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons.” The complaint claimed Lively leveraged her relationships with high-profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film.

Swift has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment about the latest court filing.

In response to being subpoenaed, a spokesperson for Swift said she was only involved in licensing her song “My Tears Ricochet” for the film and was never on set.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the spokesperson said. “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.'”

The spokesperson added, “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Lively and Baldoni are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller to join Adam Driver in ‘Paper Tiger’
Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller to join Adam Driver in ‘Paper Tiger’
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

It’s a Marriage Story reunion.

Deadline reports Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined Adam Driver in the cast for the upcoming film Paper Tiger, which will be written and directed by James Gray.

Johansson and Teller will be taking over the roles once held by Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, who both dropped out of the film due to other commitments.

Driver and Johansson previously starred in Noah Baumbach‘s 2019 film Marriage Story. They were both nominated for Academy Awards for playing the roles of Charlie and Nicole Barber in the Netflix movie.

According to Deadline, Paper Tiger is described as a tense, gritty story about two brothers who set out to pursue the American Dream. They become caught up in a scheme that brings them into the dangerous world of corruption and violence, eventually straining their once strong bond.

Production on the new film is set to begin in New Jersey in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.