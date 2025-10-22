Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer

Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini star in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Netflix)

Ciao, Emily!

The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show’s title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily’s life in Rome, Italy.

Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.

“Rome looks so good on you,” Emily’s bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.

“Right!” she responds.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel shares first look at Tom Holland’s new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ suit
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fans of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man have been treated to their first look at his brand-new suit.

Marvel shared a video showing off the new Spider-Man suit to Instagram on Friday. The quick video, which is less than 10 seconds, shows off some of the suit’s details, such as raised black webbing and a sharp red color that contrasts against it.

“Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay,” the post’s caption reads.

Aug. 1 is National Spider-Man Day, so it was an apt way for Marvel to celebrate.

The new Spidey suit appears to be what Holland will wear in his upcoming fourth film in the series, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘John Candy: I Like Me’ looks back on the life of the iconic comedian
John Candy in ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ (Courtesy Prime Video)

For Chris Candy and Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, sifting through old footage of their father for the documentary John Candy: I Like Me felt like detective work.

“I didn’t realize that there’d been so many traits, and behaviors and perspectives on how he treated people that I had. You know, he wasn’t around to tell me how to do that stuff,” Chris tells ABC Audio. “That was … spooky, almost.”

John Candy was known for his extensive comedy career, which included time on the sketch series SCTV, and starring roles in movies like Splash and Uncle Buck. John died from a heart attack in 1994, when Chris and Jennifer were still children.

“For me to rewatch, and watch new interviews, was — I enjoyed a lot of them because they were fun, but some of them I was like, ‘Man, this was really uncomfortable,’” Jennifer says. “He had to endure a lot in his business.”

The documentary details John’s struggles with anxiety while often facing pressure for his weight. Sometimes he’d slip into a character he’d call “Johnny Toronto,” who would pay for extravagant nights out — even if the real John couldn’t pay for it.

“Johnny Toronto is also just like a way to avoid anxiety, a way to avoid conflict. I’ll pay for everything so you don’t need to worry about it, we don’t need to worry about it, and maybe we don’t have to talk about it. So I think that that talks about the schism within our father,” says Chris.

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks, features interviews with comedy legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin and Catherine O’Hara. All of them reference John’s generosity, on and off the screen.

“It may have looked like all fun and games — but there was a lot that went into it,” says Jennifer. “He had to make sure the crew was taken care of, and everyone was taken care of.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living: The final bonus episode focused on the character Death ends the series forever.

Freeform
Project Runway: Heidi Klum returns as host of the fashion design reality competition series.

Peacock
Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie stars in season 2 of the post-apocalyptic action comedy series.

Movie theaters
The Bad Guys 2: Your favorite felons are back in the sequel film — and this time they’re the good guys.

The Naked Gun: Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star in the comedy film.

She Rides Shotgun: Taron Egerton is on the run in the gritty crime thriller.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.