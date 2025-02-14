Lily Collins shares family photo after welcoming 1st child

Lily Collins shares family photo after welcoming 1st child
Dave Benett/WireImage

Lily Collins is celebrating all the love this Valentine’s Day with her family.

The Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram to share a selfie with her husband, Charlie McDowell, and their newborn baby, Tove Jane McDowell.

“I truly can’t imagine feeling more love,” she captioned the post. “Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter.”

Collins and McDowell welcomed Tove, their first child together, on Jan. 31 via surrogate.

The new parents shared the news at the time on Instagram and wrote, “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”

Since then, they’ve each shared a photo update in their new roles as mom and dad.

McDowell also responded to negative comments that he and Collins have received after welcoming Tove via surrogate.

“In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it’s ok to not be an expert on surrogacy,” he wrote in the comments section of the post announcing the birth of their baby.

“It’s ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child,” he continued. “It’s ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives.”

He ended his message with, “That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper.”

Collins later replied to McDowell’s comment with three white heart emoji.

McDowell and Collins tied the knot in September 2021 after two years together. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hugh Jackman opens ‘From New York, With Love’ concert series at Radio City Music Hall
Hugh Jackman opens ‘From New York, With Love’ concert series at Radio City Music Hall
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman’s From New York, With Love concert series opened at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 24.

The star celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post the following day, reflecting on the evening.

“What an incredible night it was,” Jackman wrote. “We opened our show at the @radiocitymusichall. It had all the feels. The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and. The love emanating from the audience was enormous. We all felt it.”

Jackman’s new show features songs from some of his most iconic stage and screen roles, including The Boy From Oz, Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man, according to the show’s official website.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the audience and his team, writing, “Thank you to the cast and crew for your tireless efforts and talent.” He also looked ahead, adding, “The icing is we get to keep the party going 23 more times.”

The evening included a surprise appearance by Jackman’s close friend and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds later praised Jackman on his Instagram Stories, writing, “THIS FELLA PUTS ON A SHOW. I HAD NO IDEA HE COULD SING AND DANCE. I KNEW HE COULD STAB AND GRUNT.”

Reynolds described the performance as “an immersive retrospective and jamboree of feeling, giggles, and joy,” and noted that Jackman’s tribute to his longtime friend Gus Worland and the Gotcha4Life charity left “not one dry eye in the house.”

Tickets for From New York, With Love are available now, with 23 additional performances scheduled.

The show is set to run through Oct. 4, 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Moana 2’ rides box office wave again, ‘Wicked’ flies behind
‘Moana 2’ rides box office wave again, ‘Wicked’ flies behind
Disney

Moana 2 is riding a wave of box office success that just won’t quit.

The Disney animated sequel brought in $8.5 million at this box office this past weekend; nearly 50% down from last weekend but still good enough for first place. It’s domestic haul to date is over $337 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Coming in second place for the second week in a row was Wicked: Part 1, with just under $7.3 million, followed by one of this week’s new releases: Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ariana DeBose. It brought in just under $2.5 million.

Another new release, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim — an anime film set more than 180 years before Peter Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings trilogy — came in sixth place with 1.1 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Moana 2 – $8.5 million
2. Wicked: Part 1 – $7.25 million
3. Kraven the Hunter – $ 2.45 million
4. Gladiator II – $2.29 million
5. Red One – $1.3 million
6. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – $1.1 million
7. Interstellar (Re-release) – $995,000
8. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 – $446,000
9. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – $405,000
10. Queer – $241,000

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Colman Domingo to star in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ and more
In brief: Colman Domingo to star in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ and more

CBS has postponed the premiere of the revamped Hollywood Squares due to the devastating wildfires raging in Southern California, according to Variety. The show, which features Drew Barrymore in the center square, was originally scheduled to air Thursday night. It will now premiere on Jan. 16. Insiders told Variety it felt inappropriate to air such a lighthearted show at this time …

Colman Domingo has landed a role in Edgar Wright‘s reimagining of The Running Man. Deadline reports that Domingo will play the host of the world’s most dangerous game show in the new Paramount film, which will be based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King. It was previously announced that Glen Powell will play the titular role in the film, with a cast that also includes Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra. The Running Man is set to release on Nov. 7 …

A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two and Wicked are among the films nominated for the Art Directors Guild’s 29th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, the guild announced Thursday. A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist are nominated in the period feature film category, while Dune: Part Two and Wicked find themselves in the fantasy category, respectively. All the winners will be announced in a ceremony in LA on Feb. 15 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.